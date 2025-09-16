Live NowLive
NCAAF · 13 minutes ago

12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on ESPN’s Projections

John Canady

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • 18. On the Bubble: Tennessee Volunteers

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 30.8%

  • 2 Seed: Oregon Ducks

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 76.7%

  • 4 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 76.5%

  • 6 Seed: Ole Miss Rebels

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 60.1%

  • 11 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 58.5%

  • 5 Seed: USC Trojans

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 56.5%

  • 9 Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 51.1%

  • 7 Seed: Penn State Nittany Lions

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 48.3%

  • 9 Seed: Texas A&M Aggies

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 46.9%

  • 10 Seed: Oklahoma Sooners

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 42.9%

  • 11 Seed: Utah Utes (Big 12 Champ)

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 28.2%

  • 12 Seed: Memphis Tigers (American Champ)

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 27.1%

  • 13. Projected First Round Byes

    Projected First Round Byes:

    No. 1 Ohio State
    No. 2 Oregon
    No. 3 Georgia
    No. 4 Ole Miss

  • 14. Projected First Round Matchups

    Projected First Round Matchups:

    No. 12 Memphis vs. No. 5 Miami

    No. 11 Utah vs. No. 6 USC

    No. 10 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Alabama

    No. 9 Texas A&M vs. No. 8 Penn State

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 15. On the Bubble: Texas Longhorns

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 42.8%

  • 16. On the Bubble: Missouri Tigers

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 36.7%

  • 17. On the Bubble: LSU Tigers

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 34.1%

  • 18. On the Bubble: Tennessee Volunteers

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 30.8%

