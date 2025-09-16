12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on ESPN’s Projections
John Canady
Host · Writer
18. On the Bubble: Tennessee Volunteers
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 30.8%
1 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten Champ)
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 77.1%
2 Seed: Oregon Ducks
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 76.7%
4 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 76.5%
6 Seed: Ole Miss Rebels
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 60.1%
11 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 58.5%
5 Seed: USC Trojans
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 56.5%
9 Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 51.1%
7 Seed: Penn State Nittany Lions
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 48.3%
9 Seed: Texas A&M Aggies
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 46.9%
10 Seed: Oklahoma Sooners
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 42.9%
11 Seed: Utah Utes (Big 12 Champ)
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 28.2%
12 Seed: Memphis Tigers (American Champ)
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 27.1%
13. Projected First Round Byes
Projected First Round Byes:
No. 1 Ohio State
No. 2 Oregon
No. 3 Georgia
No. 4 Ole Miss
14. Projected First Round Matchups
Projected First Round Matchups:
No. 12 Memphis vs. No. 5 Miami
No. 11 Utah vs. No. 6 USC
No. 10 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Alabama
No. 9 Texas A&M vs. No. 8 Penn State
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
15. On the Bubble: Texas Longhorns
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 42.8%
16. On the Bubble: Missouri Tigers
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 36.7%
17. On the Bubble: LSU Tigers
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 34.1%
18. On the Bubble: Tennessee Volunteers
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 30.8%
1 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten Champ)
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 77.1%
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
TJ Inman
NCAAF · 5 hours ago
Danny Mogollon
NCAAF · 6 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 6 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 22 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 23 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 23 hours ago
TJ Inman