12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on Coaches Poll
John Canady
Host · Writer
18. On the Bubble: South Florida Bulls
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: Unranked
1 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten Champ)
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 1
2 Seed: Penn State Nittany Lions
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 2
3 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs (SEC Champ)
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 3
4 Seed: LSU Tigers
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 4
5 Seed: Oregon Ducks
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 5
6 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 6
7 Seed: Texas Longhorns
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 7
8 Seed: Illinois Fighting Illini
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 8
9 Seed: Florida State Seminoles
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 9
10 Seed: Texas A&M Aggies
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 10
11 Seed: Iowa State Cyclones (Big 12 Champ)
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 13
12 Seed: Tulane Green Wave
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: Unranked
13. Projected First Round Byes
Projected First Round Byes:
No. 1 Ohio State
No. 2 Penn State
No. 3 Georgia
No. 4 LSU
14. Projected First Round Matchups
Projected First Round Matchups:
No. 12 Tulane vs. No. 5 Oregon
No. 11 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Miami
No. 10 Texas A&M vs. No. 7 Texas
No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 8 Illinois
15. On the Bubble: Ole Miss Rebels
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 11
16. On the Bubble: Oklahoma Sooners
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 12
17. On the Bubble: Alabama Crimson Tide
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 14
