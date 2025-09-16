Live NowLive
NCAAF · 1 hour ago

12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on Coaches Poll

John Canady

Host · Writer

  • 18. On the Bubble: South Florida Bulls

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: Unranked

  • 2 Seed: Penn State Nittany Lions 

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 2

  • 3 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs (SEC Champ)

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 3

  • 4 Seed: LSU Tigers

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 4

  • 5 Seed: Oregon Ducks

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 5

  • 6 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 6

  • 7 Seed: Texas Longhorns

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 7

  • 8 Seed: Illinois Fighting Illini

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 8

  • 9 Seed: Florida State Seminoles

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 9

  • 10 Seed: Texas A&M Aggies

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 10

  • 11 Seed: Iowa State Cyclones (Big 12 Champ)

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 13

  • 12 Seed: Tulane Green Wave

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: Unranked

  • 13. Projected First Round Byes

    Projected First Round Byes:

    No. 1 Ohio State
    No. 2 Penn State
    No. 3 Georgia
    No. 4 LSU

  • 14. Projected First Round Matchups

    Projected First Round Matchups:

    No. 12 Tulane vs. No. 5 Oregon
    No. 11 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Miami
    No. 10 Texas A&M vs. No. 7 Texas
    No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 8 Illinois

  • 15. On the Bubble: Ole Miss Rebels

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 11

  • 16. On the Bubble: Oklahoma Sooners

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 12

  • 17. On the Bubble: Alabama Crimson Tide

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 14

  • 18. On the Bubble: South Florida Bulls

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: Unranked

