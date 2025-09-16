College Football: Grading Every SEC Performance in Week 3

16) Kentucky Wildcats

Week 3 Result: Kentucky 48, Eastern Michigan 23

Kentucky took care of business at home, but considering its competition, the win doesn't feel as impressive as it should. The Wildcats sit at 2-1 on the season, with the chance to prove things are different this season under Mark Stoops with more SEC play ahead.

Grade: C+

