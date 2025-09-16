Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 5 hours ago

College Football: Grading Every SEC Performance in Week 3

John Canady

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • 16) Kentucky Wildcats

    Week 3 Result: Kentucky 48, Eastern Michigan 23

    Kentucky took care of business at home, but considering its competition, the win doesn't feel as impressive as it should. The Wildcats sit at 2-1 on the season, with the chance to prove things are different this season under Mark Stoops with more SEC play ahead.

    Grade: C+

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2) LSU Tigers

    Week 3 Result: LSU 20, Florida 10

    LSU remains undefeated, but once again, a win that comes from a lackluster effort. Brian Kelly made it clear postgame that he coaches his team to win, regardless of score. And while that's all that matters at the end of the day, it's hard to put stock in a contending team that's barely squeaking by competition.

    Grade: C+

  • 3) Georgia Bulldogs

    Week 3 Result: Georgia 44, Tennessee 41

    Georgia and Tennessee put together one of the best games of the weekend and potentially of the year on Saturday. The Bulldogs came out on top, but this matchup was a preview of what very well could be a rematch in the SEC Championship. As of now, Kirby Smart's team remains the top dog in the SEC, but the Vols don't seem to be that far behind. Regardless, Georgia gets credit for moving on to 3-0.

    Grade: A-

  • 4) Tennessee Volunteers

    Week 3 Result: Georgia 44, Tennessee 41

    Tennessee looked poised to pull off the upset, and before a late comeback win in overtime by Georgia, things seemed to be trending in the Volunteers' favor. Regardless of the loss, Josh Heupel's team looks like it could be a true contender. Putting up 41 points on a Kirby Smart-led defense is no joke, and if the Vols can continue playing at this level, they could be trending up moving forward.

    Grade: B+

  • 5) Texas Longhorns

    Week 3 Result: Texas 27, UTEP 10

    Texas continues to outlast the competition, but not nearly in the fashion that they're expected to. A win is a win, but for a team with high expectations entering the season, it's hard to put too much stock in a Longhorns squad that fails to make a statement when given the opportunity.

    Grade: C+

  • 6) Texas A&M Aggies

    Week 3 Result: Texas A&M 41, Notre Dame 40

    Texas A&M is surging and it doesn't come as a surprise considering how the team looked last season under Mike Elko before injuries began to stack up. The Aggies had some questions entering this matchup, considering their lack of first-half dominance against underwhelming competition through the first two weeks, but it's safe to say that Texas A&M can get the job done when needed.

    Grade: A-

  • 7) Vanderbilt Commodores

    Week 3 Result: Vanderbilt 31, South Carolina 7

    The matchup between Vanderbilt and South Carolina gained plenty of traction entering Week 3, especially after the social media clips of the Commodores' early trash talk throughout the week. Vandy entered as the underdog, and they carried the chip on their shoulder to Willy B and absolutely handled a rattled Gamecocks' squad. That said, you have to give credit where credit is due, and Clark Lea's squad deserves it.

    Grade: B+

  • 8) South Carolina Gamecocks

    Week 3 Result: Vanderbilt 31, South Carolina 7

    South Carolina absolutely dropped the ball in this Week 3 matchup at home. Whether it's due to the horrendous offensive play calling of new offensive coordinator Mike Shula or the injury to LaNorris Sellers is unclear. Regardless, the Gamecocks' struggles once again came back to bite them, and if Shane Beamer's squad can't figure things out soon, their tough stretch ahead could absolutely derail their season.

    Grade: D

     

  • 9) Oklahoma Sooners

    Week 3 Result: Oklahoma 42. Temple 3

    Oklahoma entered this matchup on the road as heavy favorites, and it's easy to understand why. There's not much more to say other than the Sooners handled business and continued their undefeated season. Moving forward, OU looks like a true contender.

    Grade: A

  • 10) Arkansas Razorbacks

    Week 3 Result: Ole Miss 41, Arkansas 35

    Arkansas seems to be turning heads every week at this point. While they didn't get the win against Ole Miss, the Razorbacks held their own, and looking at the past couple of seasons, that alone is promising. The Razorbacks enter Week 4 with a 2-1 record and look to get back on track.

    Grade: B-

  • 11) Ole Miss Rebels

    Week 3 Result: Ole Miss 41, Arkansas 35

    Ole Miss handled business at home, even after the team's starting quarterback suffered an injury that ended his day early. The Rebels look explosive regardless of who's under center, and if they can continue to stack momentum, you could be hearing Lane Kiffin's team in the CFP race sooner rather than later.

    Grade: B+

  • 12) Alabama Crimson Tide

    Week 3 Result: Alabama 38, Wisconsin 14

    Alabama stacked on yet another dominant win in Week 3 against Wisconsin. Their Week 1 woes continue to haunt them with the uphill climb ahead, but if Kalen DeBoer's squad continues to steamroll teams, Bama could be back in the mix in due time, especially if they continue to play at the high level they have in the last two weeks.

    Grade: B+

  • 13) Auburn Tigers

    Week 3 Result: Auburn 31, South Alabama 15

    Auburn handled business on Saturday, and while it wasn't exactly in the most dominant fashion according to the scoreboard, the Tigers were in control from start to finish. Hugh Freeze's squad means business this season, and with a critical stretch ahead, they have a chance to prove that.

    Grade: B-

  • 14) Missouri Tigers

    Week 3 Result: Missouri 52, Louisiana 10

    Missouri continues to quietly dominate competition every week as it heads into in-conference showdowns. The Tigers are doing their job, and if they continue to stack big wins, it's only a matter of time before they emerge high in the AP Top 25 rankings.

    Grade: A

  • 15) Mississippi State Bulldogs

    Week 3 Result: Mississippi State 63, Alcorn State 0

    Mississippi State used its Week 2 upset win over Arizona State to fuel its confidence and stack together yet another huge win over Alcorn State. The Bulldogs look like a completely different team than last season, and now 3-0, they're already halfway to clinching a bowl game, which alone seemed like a stretch for Jeff Lebby's squad entering the season.

    Grade: A

  • 16) Kentucky Wildcats

    Week 3 Result: Kentucky 48, Eastern Michigan 23

    Kentucky took care of business at home, but considering its competition, the win doesn't feel as impressive as it should. The Wildcats sit at 2-1 on the season, with the chance to prove things are different this season under Mark Stoops with more SEC play ahead.

    Grade: C+

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on ESPN's FPI Rankings

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

John Canady

12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on Coaches Poll

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

John Canady

12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on AP Poll

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

John Canady

10 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Right Now

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

TJ Inman

Big Ten Report Cards: Grading Every Team's Week 3 Performance

NCAAF · 5 hours ago

Danny Mogollon

College Football: SEC Power Rankings After Week 3

NCAAF · 6 hours ago

John Canady

College Football National Championship Top 25

NCAAF · 22 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Predicting the 12-Team College Football Playoffs Bracket After Week 3

NCAAF · 23 hours ago

Grant White

5 College Football Programs That Should Be Worried After Week 3

NCAAF · 23 hours ago

TJ Inman

Coaches Poll Week 3 Update: 6 Teams Fall, Clemson Drops Out of Top 25

NCAAF · 1 day ago

John Canady