College Football: Grading Every SEC Performance in Week 3
John Canady
Host · Writer
16) Kentucky Wildcats
Week 3 Result: Kentucky 48, Eastern Michigan 23
Kentucky took care of business at home, but considering its competition, the win doesn't feel as impressive as it should. The Wildcats sit at 2-1 on the season, with the chance to prove things are different this season under Mark Stoops with more SEC play ahead.
Grade: C+
1) Florida Gators
Week 3 Result: LSU 20, Florida 10
Florida managed to avoid a blowout loss in Death Valley, but at the end of the day, losing by two scores to LSU isn't what Billy Napier's squad set out to do in Week 3. Offensively, the Gators' struggles were hard to overlook, and whether that's courtesy of Brian Kelly's revamped defense or at the expense of DJ Lagway's struggles is unclear. Regardless, Florida continues trending down.
Grade: C-
2) LSU Tigers
Week 3 Result: LSU 20, Florida 10
LSU remains undefeated, but once again, a win that comes from a lackluster effort. Brian Kelly made it clear postgame that he coaches his team to win, regardless of score. And while that's all that matters at the end of the day, it's hard to put stock in a contending team that's barely squeaking by competition.
Grade: C+
3) Georgia Bulldogs
Week 3 Result: Georgia 44, Tennessee 41
Georgia and Tennessee put together one of the best games of the weekend and potentially of the year on Saturday. The Bulldogs came out on top, but this matchup was a preview of what very well could be a rematch in the SEC Championship. As of now, Kirby Smart's team remains the top dog in the SEC, but the Vols don't seem to be that far behind. Regardless, Georgia gets credit for moving on to 3-0.
Grade: A-
4) Tennessee Volunteers
Week 3 Result: Georgia 44, Tennessee 41
Tennessee looked poised to pull off the upset, and before a late comeback win in overtime by Georgia, things seemed to be trending in the Volunteers' favor. Regardless of the loss, Josh Heupel's team looks like it could be a true contender. Putting up 41 points on a Kirby Smart-led defense is no joke, and if the Vols can continue playing at this level, they could be trending up moving forward.
Grade: B+
5) Texas Longhorns
Week 3 Result: Texas 27, UTEP 10
Texas continues to outlast the competition, but not nearly in the fashion that they're expected to. A win is a win, but for a team with high expectations entering the season, it's hard to put too much stock in a Longhorns squad that fails to make a statement when given the opportunity.
Grade: C+
6) Texas A&M Aggies
Week 3 Result: Texas A&M 41, Notre Dame 40
Texas A&M is surging and it doesn't come as a surprise considering how the team looked last season under Mike Elko before injuries began to stack up. The Aggies had some questions entering this matchup, considering their lack of first-half dominance against underwhelming competition through the first two weeks, but it's safe to say that Texas A&M can get the job done when needed.
Grade: A-
7) Vanderbilt Commodores
Week 3 Result: Vanderbilt 31, South Carolina 7
The matchup between Vanderbilt and South Carolina gained plenty of traction entering Week 3, especially after the social media clips of the Commodores' early trash talk throughout the week. Vandy entered as the underdog, and they carried the chip on their shoulder to Willy B and absolutely handled a rattled Gamecocks' squad. That said, you have to give credit where credit is due, and Clark Lea's squad deserves it.
Grade: B+
8) South Carolina Gamecocks
Week 3 Result: Vanderbilt 31, South Carolina 7
South Carolina absolutely dropped the ball in this Week 3 matchup at home. Whether it's due to the horrendous offensive play calling of new offensive coordinator Mike Shula or the injury to LaNorris Sellers is unclear. Regardless, the Gamecocks' struggles once again came back to bite them, and if Shane Beamer's squad can't figure things out soon, their tough stretch ahead could absolutely derail their season.
Grade: D
9) Oklahoma Sooners
Week 3 Result: Oklahoma 42. Temple 3
Oklahoma entered this matchup on the road as heavy favorites, and it's easy to understand why. There's not much more to say other than the Sooners handled business and continued their undefeated season. Moving forward, OU looks like a true contender.
Grade: A
10) Arkansas Razorbacks
Week 3 Result: Ole Miss 41, Arkansas 35
Arkansas seems to be turning heads every week at this point. While they didn't get the win against Ole Miss, the Razorbacks held their own, and looking at the past couple of seasons, that alone is promising. The Razorbacks enter Week 4 with a 2-1 record and look to get back on track.
Grade: B-
11) Ole Miss Rebels
Week 3 Result: Ole Miss 41, Arkansas 35
Ole Miss handled business at home, even after the team's starting quarterback suffered an injury that ended his day early. The Rebels look explosive regardless of who's under center, and if they can continue to stack momentum, you could be hearing Lane Kiffin's team in the CFP race sooner rather than later.
Grade: B+
12) Alabama Crimson Tide
Week 3 Result: Alabama 38, Wisconsin 14
Alabama stacked on yet another dominant win in Week 3 against Wisconsin. Their Week 1 woes continue to haunt them with the uphill climb ahead, but if Kalen DeBoer's squad continues to steamroll teams, Bama could be back in the mix in due time, especially if they continue to play at the high level they have in the last two weeks.
Grade: B+
13) Auburn Tigers
Week 3 Result: Auburn 31, South Alabama 15
Auburn handled business on Saturday, and while it wasn't exactly in the most dominant fashion according to the scoreboard, the Tigers were in control from start to finish. Hugh Freeze's squad means business this season, and with a critical stretch ahead, they have a chance to prove that.
Grade: B-
14) Missouri Tigers
Week 3 Result: Missouri 52, Louisiana 10
Missouri continues to quietly dominate competition every week as it heads into in-conference showdowns. The Tigers are doing their job, and if they continue to stack big wins, it's only a matter of time before they emerge high in the AP Top 25 rankings.
Grade: A
15) Mississippi State Bulldogs
Week 3 Result: Mississippi State 63, Alcorn State 0
Mississippi State used its Week 2 upset win over Arizona State to fuel its confidence and stack together yet another huge win over Alcorn State. The Bulldogs look like a completely different team than last season, and now 3-0, they're already halfway to clinching a bowl game, which alone seemed like a stretch for Jeff Lebby's squad entering the season.
Grade: A
