AP Poll Week 3 Update: 6 Teams Fall, Notre Dame Enters Danger Zone
John Canady
Host · Writer
6) South Florida Bulls | Trend: Dropped from Rankings
Previous Rank: 18
Current Rank: Unranked
1) Oregon Ducks | Trend: -2
Previous Rank: 4
Current Rank: 6
2) Texas Longhorns | Trend: -1
Previous Rank: 7
Current Rank: 8
3) Notre Dame Fighting Irish | Trend: -16
Previous Rank: 8
Current Rank: 24
4) South Carolina Gamecocks | Trend: Dropped from Rankings
Previous Rank: 11
Current Rank: Unranked
5) Clemson Tigers | Trend: Dropped from Rankings
Previous Rank: 12
Current Rank: Unranked
