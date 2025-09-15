Coaches Poll Week 3 Update: 6 Teams Fall, Clemson Drops Out of Top 25
John Canady
Host · Writer
6) BYU Cougars | Trend: Dropped from Rankings
Previous Rank: 25
Current Rank: Unranked
1) Notre Dame Fighting Irish | Trend: -13
Previous Rank: 8
Current Rank: 21
2) South Carolina Gamecocks | Trend: -14
Previous Rank: 10
Current Rank: 24
3) Clemson Tigers | Trend: Dropped from Rankings
Previous Rank: 11
Current Rank: Unranked
4) South Florida Bulls | Trend: Dropped from Rankings
Previous Rank: 23
Current Rank: Unranked
5) Arizona State Sun Devils | Trend: Dropped from Rankings
Previous Rank: 24
Current Rank: Unranked
