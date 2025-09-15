Live NowLive
NCAAF · 11 minutes ago

5 College Football Teams Whose CFP Hopes are Extinguished After Week 3

Grant White

Host · Writer

  • Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be on the outside looking in when the CFP Committee decides on its 12-team field. An 0-2 start, even against ranked opponents, is too big a deficit to overcome.

    Defense has been a blemish on Notre Dame's early-season results. The Fighting Irish gave up nearly 500 yards of total offense to Texas A&M this weekend, while playing in front of its home faithful in South Bend. That makes it two straight games in which they've been out-gained by less illustrious opponents and eroded their formerly stout reputation. 

    With ten games remaining against mostly unremarkable opponents, Notre Dame can't fight its way into the playoffs. It's time to reset the defensive standard and get back on the winning track. 

    Notre Dame Fighting Irish's National Championship Odds: +3300

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • Florida Gators

    Leave it to the Florida Gators to come up short, yet again. While it was widely expected, the Gators dropped their SEC opener to the LSU Tigers, and in doing so, sealed their fate in the College Football Playoffs. 

    Scoring has been an issue for the Gators, but their biggest flaw has been their unrelenting turnovers. DJ Lagway threw five picks in Week 3, looking more unimpressive with each passing drive. 

    With two losses, including one to a Group of Five opponent, the Gators have gone belly up in the swamp. Maybe they can eventually rekindle their glory days, but it won't be this season. 

    Florida Gators' Odds to Make the CFP: +1260

  • Clemson Tigers

    A season-opening loss to the LSU Tigers was the measuring stick for the Clemson Tigers early. But after narrowly avoiding defeat against Troy in Week 2 and then a conference loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday, Clemson is left recalibrating its season and setting more realistic goals. 

    The Tigers' offense has looked toothless this season. Despite taking on a couple of lesser-than opponents, Clemson is averaging just 319.8 yards per game. More concerningly, that has translated to a paltry 19.3 points per game. 

    It's not impossible for the Tigers to make the ACC Championship Game and potentially earn an automatic berth to the CFP, but there are too many dots that would have to connect to give them any chance of being included in the 12-team field.

    Clemson Tigers' Odds to Make the CFP: +490

  • South Carolina Gamecocks

    Over the past couple of seasons, the South Carolina Gamecocks have been a sneaky good team. In a loaded SEC Conference, featuring a handful of top competitors, we can't overlook their Week 3 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores. 

    South Carolina was out-matched on Saturday. The Gamecocks gave up 31 points and 22 first downs, while holding possession for just 24:17. LaNorris Sellers's departure was undoubtedly a factor, but that doesn't excuse their lackluster defensive effort.  

    There's no recovering from an unranked loss. South Carolina has seven games remaining against ranked opponents. Getting four wins over that stretch is their new benchmark.

    South Carolina Gamecocks' Odds to Make the CFP: +3000

