5 College Football Teams Whose CFP Hopes are Extinguished After Week 3

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be on the outside looking in when the CFP Committee decides on its 12-team field. An 0-2 start, even against ranked opponents, is too big a deficit to overcome.

Defense has been a blemish on Notre Dame's early-season results. The Fighting Irish gave up nearly 500 yards of total offense to Texas A&M this weekend, while playing in front of its home faithful in South Bend. That makes it two straight games in which they've been out-gained by less illustrious opponents and eroded their formerly stout reputation.

With ten games remaining against mostly unremarkable opponents, Notre Dame can't fight its way into the playoffs. It's time to reset the defensive standard and get back on the winning track.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish's National Championship Odds: +3300

