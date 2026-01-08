College Football Transfer Portal Day 7: Wednesday’s Top 12 Moves

12) Entered: QB Jaden Rashada, Sacramento State

Jaden Rashada's college journey has been anything but uninteresting. The quarterback has arguably spent more time in the transfer portal than on the field. With no suitors in the earlier portal cycle last offseason, Rashada turned his attention to the spring portal, eventually finding a home at Sacramento State. Unfortunately, the quarterback's fit with the Hornets didn't go as planned after failing to win the starting job. Now, the former top recruit re-enters the portal hoping to finally find consistency in his young career.

