College Football Transfer Portal Day 7: Wednesday’s Top 12 Moves

11) Entered: QB Malachi Nelson, UTEP
Malachi Nelson's journey as a former five-star recruit has definitely gone a different route than typical top prospects in college. The quarterback began his career at USC, where he eventually transferred to Boise State after failing to win the starting job. After another failed attempt with the Broncos, the six-foot-three pocket passer transferred to UTEP, where he finally got the opportunity to see the field. Unfortunately, Nelson did the opposite of impress, tossing for 1,163 yards, eight touchdowns, and nine interceptions with a 21.9 QBR. Nelson now enters the portal, hoping to find a situation that will help him get his career back on track.