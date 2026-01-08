College Football Playoff: (10) Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs (6) Ole Miss Rebels Fiesta Bowl Best Bets

We’ve already seen some pretty wild upsets in the College Football Playoff. And that was just the first round. Now, the stakes get even higher as four teams compete for a spot in the National Championship. The Ole Miss Rebels easily got past the Tulane Green Wave in Round 1 and then dispatched Georgia in the quarterfinals. Still, they will be tested in the Fiesta Bowl. There, the tenth-ranked Miami (FL) Hurricanes are looking to continue their unexpected quest for college football supremacy.

Read up on our analysis and best bets for Thursday’s battle at State Farm Stadium.

Stadium: State Farm Stadium

Location: Glendale, AZ

Where to Watch: ESPN

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

(10) Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs (6) Ole Miss Rebels Betting Odds

Spread: MIA -3 (-115) | MISS +3 (-105)

Total: Over 52.5 (-115) | Under (-105)

(-115) | Under (-105) Moneyline: MIA -165 | MISS +140

(10) Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs (6) Ole Miss Rebels Kalshi Odds

Chance: MIA 60% | MISS 40%

MIA 60% | MISS 40% Spread: MIA -3.5 Yes 47¢ | No 54¢

-3.5 Yes 47¢ | No 54¢ Total: Over 51.5 Yes 53¢ | No 48¢

Miami’s inclusion in the CFP was debatable. But after their stunning upset over the defending champs in the quarterfinals, no one is questioning their inclusion. In fact, the Hurricanes’ performance was so dominant that they entered the Fiesta Bowl as short favorites over the sixth-ranked Rebels. One thing is for sure, though: bettors should expect a high-scoring affair in Glendale.

Defense has become the hallmark of Miami’s success. Still, we anticipate some modest struggles against Ole Miss. The Rebels are one of the most high-octane units in the country, averaging close to 500 yards per game and scoring 37.6 points. Moreover, their most prominent offensive strength plays into Miami’s most glaring defensive weakness. Trinidad Chambliss has been a revelation under center. He should have no problem distributing the ball and surpassing Ohio State’s 287 passing yards from the opening round.

At the same time, Miami’s offense will systematically break through the Rebels’ defense. Ole Miss ranks among the worst playoff defenses. They rank 41st overall and have been particularly vulnerable to the pass recently. Tulane threw for over 300 yards in the first round, with Georgia putting up above-average yardage in the quarters. Against a battle-tested Carson Beck, we predict the Rebels will be exposed in the semis.

Points will flow organically. Either team could bust out of the gate early, forcing the opponent to keep pace. This offensive arms race will quickly become one of the more entertaining playoff contests. In truth, that’s what we’ve come to expect from the Fiesta Bowl.

Best Bet: Over 52.5 -115

Beck’s unceremonious departure from Georgia landed him with the Hurricanes last offseason. The transition wasn’t without its hiccups, but we’re now seeing exactly why this marriage was formed. Beck has been the lynch pin on offense. We predict he will continue his assault on the Rebels on Thursday night.

Granted, Beck’s recent performances have been mildly underwhelming. Through two playoff games, he has thrown for just 241 yards on 46 attempts, albeit while completing 71.7% of his passes. That efficiency will be put to good use versus the Rebels, but Beck will also be asked to bite off a bigger chunk of the game plan in the Fiesta Bowl. The other factor worth considering is Beck’s anticipated increase in volume. The Rebels’ last four opponents have all gone north of 30 pass attempts. The Hurricanes will be forced to follow suit, playing into Beck’s presumed ascent.

As noted, Ole Miss’s weakness is its passing defense. We’ve seen the last two opponents go above and beyond in terms of production, a trend that will inevitably continue.

Miami needs Beck at his best if it hopes to punch its way into the National Championship. Throughout his career, Beck has consistently been up to the challenge. With an expected increase in volume, combined with the natural progression in terms of output, Beck is a solid bet to eclipse 250 passing yards versus Ole Miss.

Best Bet: Carson Beck to Record 250+ Passing Yards +118

Effortless offensive momentum is a natural conclusion of tonight’s Fiesta Bowl. The Rebels and Hurricanes will attack, and both defenses could struggle to contain their opponent. With that, we’re taking a firm stance on the over. Additionally, we’re backing Carson Beck to throw for 250 or more yards, seeking value in the player prop market.

