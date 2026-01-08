Peach Bowl Preview – Indiana vs Oregon Kalshi Odds & Predictions

The College Football Playoff Semifinals have arrived! On Thursday night, the Ole Miss Rebels and Miami Hurricanes clash in the Fiesta Bowl. The winner of that game will battle the winner of the Peach Bowl as the No. 1-seed Indiana Hoosiers take on the No. 5-seed Oregon Ducks in a rematch from October in a match IU won in Eugene. There are plenty of betting opportunities for the Friday night showdown between these Big Ten foes!

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Oregon Ducks Betting Odds

Spread: Indiana Hoosiers -3.5 (-115)

Indiana Hoosiers -3.5 (-115) Total: 48.5 (-110 O/U)

48.5 (-110 O/U) Moneyline: Indiana -184 | Oregon +154

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Oregon Ducks Kalshi Odds

Chance: Indiana 62% | Oregon 38%

Indiana 62% | Oregon 38% Spread: Indiana -3.5 Yes (51¢) | No (51¢)

Indiana -3.5 Yes (51¢) | No (51¢) Total: Over 49.5 points – Yes (50¢) | No (50¢)

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Oregon Ducks Kalshi Prop Combos

Indiana Wins & Over 46.5 points: 34% (Yes 34¢ | No 67¢)

34% (Yes 34¢ | No 67¢) Indiana Wins & Under 46.5 points: 30% (Yes 30¢ | No 71¢)

30% (Yes 30¢ | No 71¢) Oregon Wins & Over 46.5 points: 20% (Yes 20¢ | No 80¢)

20% (Yes 20¢ | No 80¢) Oregon Wins & Under 46.5 points: 18% (Yes 18¢ | No 84¢)

Our Picks

The Indiana Hoosiers and Oregon Ducks met in October, with Indiana winning 30-20 at Autzen Stadium and improving to 6-0 on the season. For many, it was the game that officially marked IU’s arrival into the top tier of college football and showed that the Hoosiers were capable of beating the best teams in the sport. IU held Oregon to only 267 yards and limited the Ducks to only 2.7 yards per rush. Oregon’s defense caused some issues for the Hoosiers and scored on a pick-six that threatened to steal the game for the home team. Still, Indiana was the better side all afternoon and steadied the ship to get the win in a reasonably comfortable fashion. Much has changed since that game, but Indiana’s defense is still elite, and I’m picking the Hoosiers to cover the 3.5-point spread and for this game to go under the total of 46.5 points (Prop Combo: Yes, 30¢). The Ducks will be without big back Jordon Davison and shifty weapon Jayden Limar, leaving them with only two regular rotation running backs and facing a defense that has recently shut down Ohio State and then obliterated Alabama. I think possessions will be limited, and the fourth-down aggression of both teams, particularly the Oregon Ducks under Dan Lanning, will result in empty drives rather than field goals, which will contribute to this game going under the total.

Indiana -3.5 (Yes 51¢)

Indiana Wins & Under 46.5 (Yes 30¢)

