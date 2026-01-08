Projecting Landing Spots for the Top 18 Quarterbacks in the Transfer Portal

2) Demond Williams Jr., Washington

Demond Williams Jr. becomes one of the most interesting stories in the transfer portal after announcing his decision to leave Washington less than a week after signing a contract to return for the 2026 season. Following a breakout season, totaling 31 touchdowns (25 passing, six rushing) and only eight interceptions, the Huskies were set to make the dual-threat QB one of the highest-paid players in the nation. Now, Washington is prepared to take legal action in hopes of ensuring Williams plays on his contract, while the QB has his mind set on a major payday to leave the Huskies.

Prediction: Miami