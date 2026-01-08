Projecting Landing Spots for the Top 18 Quarterbacks in the Transfer Portal

9) Air Noland, South Carolina
Air Noland became a top quarterback option in the transfer portal last offseason after departing from Ohio State, where he initially committed as a top recruit out of high school. The young QB opted to take his talents to South Carolina, prioritizing the opportunity to learn under an NFL-minded offensive coordinator, Mike Shula. Fast forward to now, after Shula's firing, Noland finds himself back in the transfer portal, seeking an opportunity not only to play but also to continue his development elsewhere.
Prediction: James Madison