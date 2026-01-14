Top 10 Transfer Portal Quarterbacks: Projecting Their Next Teams

Breaking down realistic landing spots for the top 10 quarterbacks in the college football transfer portal, examining fits, roster needs, and NIL impact outlook.

1) Husan Longstreet, USC

Husan Longstreet committed to USC as a highly touted five-star recruit out of high school. The dual-threat QB was expected to emerge as a star for the Trojans, but after the return of Jayden Maiava, the quarterback has opted to continue his development elsewhere. After entering the portal, Longstreet is expected to be pursued by several top programs.

Prediction: Miami

2) Ethan Grunkemeyer, Penn State

Ethan Grunkemeyer committed to Penn State as a four-star recruit out of high school. He was unexpectedly thrown into the starting lineup following a mid-season injury to starting quarterback Drew Allar. After taking some time to adjust, Grunkemeyer finished the season leading the Nittany Lions on a four-game winning streak, while tossing for 1,339 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and only four interceptions along the way. Now, he hits the portal looking for the chance to find the right fit for him moving forward.

Prediction: Virginia Tech

3) Beau Pribula, Missouri

Beau Pribula spent the first two seasons of his college career at Penn State, where he served as Drew Allar’s backup. Ahead of the 2025 season, the dual-threat quarterback entered the transfer portal with the hope of finding a starting role to lead his own offense. Pribula received that opportunity at Missouri, where he totaled 11 passing touchdowns, six rushing touchdowns, and nine interceptions this past season, leading the Tigers. Now, he finds himself back in the portal, hoping to try his hand at another fresh start.

Prediction: Georgia Tech

4) Eli Holstein, Pittsburgh

Eli Holstein entered 2025 with the chance to break out following an impressive freshman season at Pittsburgh, tossing for 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. However, the six-foot-four pocket passer seemingly regressed enough during his sophomore season that he eventually lost his starting spot. Now, he hits the portal hoping to compete for a starting job elsewhere.

Prediction: Boston College

5) Austin Novosad, Oregon

Austin Novosad has spent the last three seasons at Oregon, where he’s patiently waited for his opportunity to run the Ducks’ offense and allow for Dan Lanning to help him prove he’s one of the best QB prospects in the nation. However, after yet another season serving as a backup, Novosad has finally pulled the plug on the waiting game, hoping that a fresh start in the transfer portal will allow him to see the field immediately in 2026.

Prediction: Rutgers

6) Air Noland, South Carolina

Air Noland became a top quarterback option in the transfer portal last offseason after departing from Ohio State, where he initially committed as a top recruit out of high school. The young QB opted to take his talents to South Carolina, prioritizing the opportunity to learn under an NFL-minded offensive coordinator, Mike Shula. Fast forward to now, after Shula’s firing, Noland finds himself back in the transfer portal, seeking an opportunity not only to play but also to continue his development elsewhere.

Prediction: Memphis

7) Taron Dickens, Western Carolina

Taron Dickens emerged as a star at Western Carolina this season, passing for 38 touchdowns and only two interceptions. The Miami native is looking to prove he’s a top QB in the country, and following his breakout year, expect several suitors to show interest.

Prediction: Appalachian State

8) Jaylen Raynor, Arkansas State

Jaylen Raynor has spent the last three seasons at Arkansas State, where he’s quietly proven to be a more than capable dual-threat quarterback. Coming off a career year, where he totaled 26 touchdowns (19 passing, 7 rushing), the North Carolina native enters the portal hoping to use a fresh start to his advantage to showcase his skillset on a larger stage.

Prediction: Miami (OH)

9) Trey Owens, Texas

Trey Owens committed to Texas as a top recruit out of high school, who seems poised to be the next man up in Steve Sarkisian’s offense down the road. Nonetheless, after a bit of a down year for the Longhorns and the eventual return of Arch Manning, Owens has opted to enter the portal, allowing him to see the field sooner rather than later.

Prediction: Arkansas State

10) Jadyn Davis, Michigan

Jadyn Davis committed to Michigan as a four-star recruit out of high school. Finding himself hidden in the depth chart to start his Wolverines career, Davis entered the offseason with the transfer portal seeming like a likely option. Following the recent head-coaching saga in Ann Arbor, Davis makes it official and becomes a top QB option in the transfer portal.

Prediction: BYU

