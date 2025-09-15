Coaches Poll Week 3 Update: 15 Teams Rise, Texas A&M Emerges in Top 10
John Canady
Host · Writer
15) Auburn Tigers | Trend: NR
Previous Rank: Unranked
Current Rank: 25
1) Illinois Fighting Illini | Trend: +1
Previous Rank: 9
Current Rank: 8
2) Florida State Seminoles | Trend: +3
Previous Rank: 12
Current Rank: 9
3) Texas A&M Aggies | Trend: +7
Previous Rank: 17
Current Rank: 10
4) Ole Miss Rebels | Trend: +2
Previous Rank: 13
Current Rank: 11
5) Oklahoma Sooners | Trend: +4
Previous Rank: 16
Current Rank: 12
6) Iowa State Cyclones | Trend: +1
Previous Rank: 14
Current Rank: 13
7) Alabama Crimson Tide | Trend: +4
Previous Rank: 18
Current Rank: 14
8) Texas Tech Red Raiders | Trend: +4
Previous Rank: 20
Current Rank: 16
9) Indiana Hoosiers | Trend: +2
Previous Rank: 19
Current Rank: 17
10) Utah Utes | Trend: +3
Previous Rank: 21
Current Rank: 18
11) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets | Trend: NR
Previous Rank: Unranked
Current Rank: 19
12) Michigan Wolverines | Trend: +2
Previous Rank: 22
Current Rank: 20
13) Missouri Tigers | Trend: NR
Previous Rank: Unranked
Current Rank: 22
14) Vanderbilt Commodores | Trend: NR
Previous Rank: Unranked
Current Rank: 23
