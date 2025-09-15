Live NowLive
NCAAF · 3 hours ago

Coaches Poll Week 3 Update: 15 Teams Rise, Texas A&M Emerges in Top 10

John Canady

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • 15) Auburn Tigers | Trend: NR

    Previous Rank: Unranked

    Current Rank: 25

    

  • 2) Florida State Seminoles | Trend: +3

    Previous Rank: 12

    Current Rank: 9

  • 3) Texas A&M Aggies | Trend: +7

    Previous Rank: 17

    Current Rank: 10

  • 4) Ole Miss Rebels | Trend: +2

    Previous Rank: 13

    Current Rank: 11

  • 5) Oklahoma Sooners | Trend: +4

    Previous Rank: 16

    Current Rank: 12

  • 6) Iowa State Cyclones | Trend: +1

    Previous Rank: 14

    Current Rank: 13

  • 7) Alabama Crimson Tide | Trend: +4

    Previous Rank: 18

    Current Rank: 14

  • 8) Texas Tech Red Raiders | Trend: +4

    Previous Rank: 20

    Current Rank: 16

  • 9) Indiana Hoosiers | Trend: +2

    Previous Rank: 19

    Current Rank: 17

  • 10) Utah Utes | Trend: +3

    Previous Rank: 21

    Current Rank: 18

  • 11) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets | Trend: NR

    Previous Rank: Unranked

    Current Rank: 19

  • 12) Michigan Wolverines | Trend: +2

    Previous Rank: 22

    Current Rank: 20

  • 13) Missouri Tigers | Trend: NR

    Previous Rank: Unranked

    Current Rank: 22

  • 14) Vanderbilt Commodores | Trend: NR

    Previous Rank: Unranked

    Current Rank: 23

  

    

    

    

