AP Poll Week 3 Update: 17 Teams Rise, Miami & Georgia Shake Up Top 5
17) USC Trojans | Trend: NR
Previous Rank: Unranked
Current Rank: 25
1) Miami Hurricanes | Trend: +1
Previous Rank: 5
Current Rank: 4
2) Georgia Bulldogs | Trend: +1
Previous Rank: 6
Current Rank: 5
3) Florida State Seminoles | Trend: +3
Previous Rank: 10
Current Rank: 7
4) Texas A&M Aggies | Trend: +6
Previous Rank: 16
Current Rank: 10
5) Oklahoma Sooners | Trend: +2
Previous Rank: 13
Current Rank: 11
6) Iowa State Cyclones | Trend: +2
Previous Rank: 14
Current Rank: 12
7) Ole Miss Rebels | Trend: +4
Previous Rank: 17
Current Rank: 13
8) Alabama Crimson Tide | Trend: +5
Previous Rank: 19
Current Rank: 14
9) Utah Utes | Trend: +4
Previous Rank: 20
Current Rank: 16
10) Texas Tech Red Raiders | Trend: +4
Previous Rank: 21
Current Rank: 17
11) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets | Trend: NR
Previous Rank: Unranked
Current Rank: 18
12) Indiana Hoosiers | Trend: +3
Previous Rank: 22
Current Rank: 19
13) Vanderbilt Commodores | Trend: NR
Previous Rank: Unranked
Current Rank: 20
14) Michigan Wolverines | Trend: +2
Previous Rank: 23
Current Rank: 21
15) Auburn Tigers | Trend: +2
Previous Rank: 24
Current Rank: 22
16) Missouri Tigers | Trend: +2
Previous Rank: 25
Current Rank: 23
