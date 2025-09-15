Predicting the 12-Team College Football Playoffs Bracket After Week 3
Grant White
Host · Writer
#12 Seed - Texas A&M Aggies
National Championship Odds: +2500
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
#1 Seed - Ohio State Buckeyes
National Championship Odds: +550
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
#2 Seed - Georgia Bulldogs
National Championship Odds: +700
#3 Seed - Penn State Nittany Lions
National Championship Odds: +650
#4 Seed - Miami Hurricanes
National Championship Odds: +1700
#4 Seed - LSU Tigers
National Championship Odds: +1100
#6 Seed - Oregon Ducks
National Championship Odds: +650
#7 Seed - Texas Longhorns
National Championship Odds: +700
#8 Seed - Florida State Seminoles
National Championship Odds: +7000
#9 Seed - Oklahoma Sooners
National Championship Odds: +2500
#10 Seed - Iowa State Cyclones
National Championship Odds: +30000
#11 Seed - Illinois Fighting Illini
National Championship Odds: +12500
#12 Seed - Texas A&M Aggies
National Championship Odds: +2500
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
#1 Seed - Ohio State Buckeyes
National Championship Odds: +550
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.