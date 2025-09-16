Live NowLive
NCAAF · 5 hours ago

College Football: SEC Power Rankings After Week 3

John Canady

Host · Writer

  • 16) Kentucky Wildcats

    Week 3 Result: Kentucky 48, Eastern Michigan 23

    The Wildcats sit at 2-1 on the season, with the chance to prove things are different this season under Mark Stoops with more SEC play ahead. However, until they manage to knock off a team that's not Toledo or Eastern Michigan, it's hard to put stock in a team with a question mark at quarterback.

  • 2) LSU Tigers

    Week 3 Result: LSU 20, Florida 10

    LSU continues its perfect season, improving to 3-0 on the year after yet another win at home against Florida. Brian Kelly made it clear postgame that he coaches his team to win, regardless of score, and if his team can continue that trend moving forward, they'll be a hard out, especially when winning outweighs stats.

  • 3) Tennessee Volunteers

    Week 3 Result: Georgia 44, Tennessee 41

    Tennessee may not have come out on top against the Georgia Bulldogs, but Josh Heupel's team looks like it could be a true contender moving forward. Putting up 41 points on a Kirby Smart-led defense is no joke, and if the Vols can continue playing at this level, they could continue climbing the rankings moving forward.

  • 4) Texas Longhorns

    Week 3 Result: Texas 27, UTEP 10

    Texas improved to 2-1 on the season, but in the fashion of underwhelming wins, it's disappointing to say the least, considering the hype for the Longhorns entering the season. Until Steve Sarkisian's squad meets another top program, it's hard to gauge where they're at as a team. Until then, Texas lands at No. 4 just inside the Top 5.

  • 5) Texas A&M Aggies

    Week 3 Result: Texas A&M 41, Notre Dame 40

    Texas A&M is on the rise, and it doesn't come as a surprise considering how the team looked last season under Mike Elko before injuries began to stack up. The Aggies rose to the occasion and knocked off a top 10 Notre Dame team in what could be considered one of, if not the top, games of the season when it's all said and done. Considering their production in Week 3 and undefeated record, Texas A&M lands at No. 5.

  • 6) Oklahoma Sooners

    Week 3 Result: Oklahoma 42, Temple 3

    Oklahoma continues to take care of business in dominant fashion courtesy of the revamped offense and stout defensive play for the Sooners. As of now, OU comes in just outside the top 5, but when in-conference play begins, it won't be a shock to see Brent Venables's team on the rise.

  • 7) Alabama Crimson Tide

    Week 3 Result: Alabama 38, Wisconsin 14

    Following their disappointing loss against Florida State in Week 1, Alabama has put its head down and went to work. Stacking on yet another dominant win in Week 3 against Wisconsin, Kalen DeBoer's squad continues to make a statement that the opening loss to the Seminoles doesn't define their team. Bama could be back in the mix in due time, especially if they continue to play at the high level.

  • 8) Ole Miss Rebels

    Week 3 Result: Ole Miss 41, Arkansas 35

    Ole Miss handled business at home, even after the team's starting quarterback suffered an injury that sidelined him early against the Razorbacks. The Rebels look explosive regardless of who's under center. If they can continue to stack momentum, you could be hearing Lane Kiffin's team in the CFP race sooner rather than later, especially if they continue to handle SEC business.

  • 9) Missouri Tigers

    Week 3 Result: Missouri 52, Louisiana 10

    Missouri continues to quietly dominate competition every week as it heads into in-conference showdowns. The Tigers look the part with their revamped offense, and they'll have the chance to continue impressing with a big matchup against South Carolina on the horizon.

  • 10) Auburn Tigers

    Week 3 Result: Auburn 31, South Alabama 15

    Auburn may not have put together the most flashy wins over the last few weeks, but they have done nothing but handle business regardless of competition. Between their win over Baylor and continued success since opening week, the Tigers look to be a true sleeper in the SEC.

  • 11) Vanderbilt Commodores

    Week 3 Result: Vanderbilt 31, South Carolina 7

    The matchup between Vanderbilt and South Carolina gained plenty of traction entering Week 3, especially after the social media clips of the Commodores' early trash talk throughout the week. Vandy backed up their talk, going into Willy B and leaving with not only a win, but a win in dominant fashion. Clark Lea's team is gritty, and if they can continue playing with confidence, look out.

  • 12) South Carolina Gamecocks

    Week 3 Result: Vanderbilt 31, South Carolina 7

    South Carolina absolutely dropped the ball in their Week 3 loss at home against Vanderbilt. Between the horrendous offensive play calling of new offensive coordinator Mike Shula and the injury to LaNorris Sellers, things are trending in the absolute wrong direction for Shane Beamer's squad right now. The Gamecocks have a challenging road ahead, and if they can't right the ship, things could get ugly fast.

  • 13) Florida Gators

    Week 3 Result: LSU 20, Florida 10

    Florida falls to 1-2 on the season after losing by two scores to LSU in Death Valley during Week 3. Offensively, the Gators' struggles were hard to overlook, and whether that's courtesy of Brian Kelly's revamped defense or at the expense of DJ Lagway's struggles is unclear. Regardless, Florida continues trending down with a tough road ahead.

  • 14) Arkansas Razorbacks

    Week 3 Result: Ole Miss 41, Arkansas 35

    Arkansas continues to turn heads, even after falling to Ole Miss in its first SEC showdown of the season. Sam Pittman's squad is playing together, and with the talent on both sides of the ball, they look like a hard team to beat this season. Moving forward, the Razorbacks could be on the rise, but first, we'll have to see them beat real competition.

  • 15) Mississippi State Bulldogs

    Week 3 Result: Mississippi State 63, Alcorn State 0

    Between their Week 2 upset win over Arizona State and dominant wins against underwhelming competition, it's hard not to be impressed by the turnaround for Jeff Lebby's squad. The Bulldogs look like a completely different team than last season, and they could be a team to monitor when SEC play begins for them.

