College Football Week 4 Picks: Best Bets and Predictions

Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium Location: Clemson, SC

Clemson, SC Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET Spread: Clemson -17.5 | Total: 55.5

Clemson -17.5 | 55.5 Moneyline: Clemson -1100 | Syracuse +680

The Clemson Tigers’ playoff hopes are effectively dashed. Already with two losses and one unremarkable win, the Tigers will be playing for pride the rest of the way. While its offense has been relatively quiet, we expect a strong showing in Week 4’s tilt versus the Syracuse Orange.

Once a favorite in Heisman Trophy betting, Cade Klubnik hasn’t delivered the game-changing results we expected early in 2025. The senior has thrown for just 211.0 yards per game while completing 59.1% of his passes. That puts him significantly below last year’s respective averages of 259.9 and 63.4%. Inevitably, Clemson is due for increased scoring as those benchmarks work back into normal range.

At the same time, the Orange have shown no signs of slowing down early this season. Syracuse is averaging the fourth-most passing yards per game, burning opponents for an average of 360.7. That’s contributing to the 22nd-best total offense and the 33rd-most points per game.

Still, those offensive benchmarks don’t absolve the Orange of their questionable defensive standards. Opponents are racking up 439.0 yards and 29.7 points per game, setting the stage for a resurgent Tigers’ effort. These teams will be comfortable trading points all day, sending this ACC clash over the total.

Best Bet: Over 55.5

Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium Location: Lincoln, NE

Lincoln, NE Where to Watch: CBS

CBS Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Spread: Michigan -2.5 | Total: 45.5

Michigan -2.5 | 45.5 Moneyline: Michigan -140 | Nebraska +116

There’s a sizeable gap in the Big Ten frontrunners and the rest of the pack. Unfortunately for the Michigan Wolverines, they find themselves in the latter category. They face an uphill battle trying to get past the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday.

Michigan is 2-1 to open the campaign, but there are some underlying concerns. While they blew past Central Michigan in Week 3, the Wolverines only put up 47 points in their other two games. Michigan bested New Mexico 34-17 in the season opener, falling well short of the -34.5 spread. More concerningly, they mustered 13 points on 288 yards of total offense versus Oklahoma in Week 2.

Nebraska has a terrible reputation for coming up short, but we have seen a new shade of scarlet with its most recent performances. A neutral site win over Cincinnati in Week 1 set the tone for back-to-back wins over lesser opponents. Across that three-game sample, the Huskers are averaging an impressive 545.0 yards of offense while giving up just 202.0.

While they have yet to test their mettle against their conference foes, the Cornhuskers have shown a new level of competitiveness. We’re betting that home-field advantage makes the biggest difference, and Nebraska continues its hot streak to open the season. Huskers cash as home underdogs.

Best Bet: Nebraska +116

Stadium: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Fred C. Yager Stadium Location: Oxford, OH

Oxford, OH Where to Watch: ESPNU

ESPNU Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET Spread: UNLV -2.5 | Total: 49.5

UNLV -2.5 | 49.5 Moneyline: UNLV -130 | Miami (OH) +108

While it may not be the most glamorous matchup on the slate, college football enthusiasts will want to tune into Week 4’s non-conference clash between the UNLV Rebels and Miami (OH) RedHawks. Miami has bitten off more than it can chew in its first two contests, but UNLV is a much more manageable hill to climb.

UNLV’s outlook is diminished by the absence of Alex Orji. The Rebels’ pivot will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn hamstring earlier this season. Anthony Colandrea has been thrust into the starter’s role, and he doesn’t possess the same offensive ceiling as his predecessor. UNLV is averaging just 210.0 passing yards per game, relying more heavily on its ground game to keep the chains moving.

The RedHawks will be up to the challenge of stopping the run game at home. Miami (OH) held Wisconsin to just 3.8 yards per carry in their season opener, while containing Rutgers to just 4.0 yards per carry last time out. That stout run defense will be crucial to keeping UNLV’s offense stalled as they embark for an early start in Oxford, OH.

It may not be enough to secure the win, but we predict a stout defensive effort from the RedHawks on Saturday. There may still be a few +3s on the board, but we’re still making a play on Miami (OH) at +2.5.

Best Bet: Miami (OH) +2.5

