Who Has the Edge? Ranking the College Football Playoff Head Coaches

As the College Football Playoff continues, we take a look at the four head coaches in the field and where they rank amongst each other.

#1 Curt Cignetti: Indiana

Perhaps the most remarkable turnaround in College Football history is the Indiana Hoosiers. It is not hyperbole to say that Indiana was the worst power-five program in the country for most of the school’s history. What Curt Cignetti has done in just two seasons is nothing short of remarkable. Two years, two playoff births, and it enters this year as the No. 1 overall seed after dethroning Ohio State to win the Big Ten Championship. Indiana has as good a chance as any team to win this year’s National Title.

Overall Coaching Record: 44-6

Next Matchup: Indiana (-3.5) vs. Oregon

#2 Dan Lanning: Oregon

All Dan Lanning has done since taking over in Eugene is win. His 48-7 overall record has the Oregon Ducks consistently competing in the College Football Playoff. His success with three different quarterbacks in Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel, and now Dante Moore proves he finds a way to win with whatever roster he has, making him a top-four coach in this year’s Playoff. The one thing Lanning has left to prove at Oregon is if he can lead the Ducks all the way to a National Championship.

Overall Coaching Record: 48-7

Next Matchup: Oregon (+3.5) vs. Indiana

#3 Mario Cristobal: Miami

Miami’s decision to stick with Mario Cristobal after last season has paid off. Despite not earning a bid to the ACC Title game, the Hurricanes’ 10-2 record was enough to earn them the No. 10 seed as the lone ACC representative in this year’s Playoff.

Overall Coaching Record: 96-78

Next Matchup: Miami (FL) (-3.5) vs. Ole Miss

#4 Pete Golding: Ole Miss (Interim)

College Football’s worst-kept secret finally came to fruition after this year’s Egg Bowl, when Lane Kiffin accepted the job as the new Head Coach of the LSU Tigers. Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding is set to lead Ole Miss into the Playoff after the Rebels completed their best season in decades. Golding has been around winning, serving as the defensive coordinator under Nick Saban at Alabama for five seasons before joining Kiffin’s staff in Oxford. Golding has a prime opportunity to make a case to be the full-time guy.

Overall Coaching Record: 2-0

Next Matchup: Ole Miss (+3.5) vs. Miami (FL)

