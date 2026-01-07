Top 12 Players Who Committed in the College Football Transfer Portal on Tuesday

12) RB Harry Dalton, USC -> Maryland

Harry Dalton committed to USC as a top recruit out of high school, but after struggling to carve out a role in the Trojans' loaded backfield, the running back announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Seeking a change of scenery, Dalton chose to prioritize fit in the portal, which eventually led him to join Maryland.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.