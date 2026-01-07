College Football Playoff: Ranking the Final 4 Quarterbacks

The 2025 college football regular season is complete, the Heisman Trophy has been awarded, and the bowl season has begun. There are some outstanding quarterbacks set to do battle!

1. Fernando Mendoza – Indiana Hoosiers

This list cannot begin with anyone other than the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and leader for the unbeaten and No. 1-seeded Indiana Hoosiers. Fernando Mendoza has completed 72.3 percent of his passes, topping 3,000 yards with 36 touchdowns and only six interceptions, while adding 256 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. His stats are excellent, but the way he has elevated his team in critical moments is just as important. Think back to his game-winning drives at Iowa or at Penn State, or the huge plays late against Ohio State and Oregon in monumental wins for IU. Mendoza was a landslide Heisman winner, and he’s the top quarterback in the College Football Playoff.

2025-26 Stats: 3,172 Passing YDS, 36 TD, 6 INT, 21 SACK, 256 Rushing YDS, 6 TD

Next Matchup: Indiana (-3.5) vs. Oregon

2. Trinidad Chambliss – Ole Miss Rebels

The second spot goes to Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss. The transfer senior did not begin the season as the starter, sitting behind Austin Simmons until September 13, when he took over against Arkansas. Despite missing those early games, he has thrown for more than 3,500 yards with 21 touchdowns and just three interceptions, and he’s completing better than 65 percent of his passes. Chambliss has added 520 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. He played well against Georgia and Oklahoma and was rock-solid in very trying circumstances in the Egg Bowl. Chambliss has been a steady force for the Rebels, and he’s my top-ranked SEC quarterback because of that consistency.

2025-26 Stats: 3,660 Passing YDS, 21 TD, 3 INT, 13 SACK, 520 Rushing YDS, 8 TD

Next Matchup: Ole Miss (+3.5) vs. Miami (FL)

3. Dante Moore – Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have dealt with significant injuries on offense throughout the season. Still, the ultra-talented sophomore quarterback Dante Moore has weathered the storm and led the offense to nearly 40 points per game. Moore has completed 72.9 percent of his passes for 28 touchdowns and only nine interceptions, and he’s shown the ability to make a few plays with his legs, rushing for 184 yards and two scores. The Ducks are 12-1 and expect to get their full complement of receivers back for the CFP, making them a trendy pick to run to the title, ala Ohio State in 2024.

2025-26 Stats: 3,280 Passing YDS, 28 TD, 9 INT, 14 SACK, 184 Rushing YDS, 2 TD

Next Matchup: Oregon (+3.5) vs. Indiana

4. Carson Beck – Miami Hurricanes

No one knew how the Carson Beck-to-Miami experiment would turn out. There were plenty of whispers of off-field drama and questions about how seriously Beck took football. On the field, Beck needed to bounce back from shoulder surgery, and he did not really get to practice with his team before the season began. With all of that working against him, it’s fair to call the 2025 season a smashing success for Beck. The Georgia transfer has completed 74.5 percent of his passes for 3,313 yards with 27 touchdowns, and he has generally played really well. Still, his ranking is hurt by his tendency to put the ball in danger at inopportune times. In Miami’s two losses, Beck had four interceptions against Louisville and then two against the SMU Mustangs. Those costly turnovers cannot show up in the College Football Playoff if Miami is to win it all.

2025-26 Stats: 3,313 Passing YDS, 27 TD, 10 INT, 13 SACK, 56 Rushing YDS, 1 TD

Next Matchup: Miami (FL) (-3.5) vs. Ole Miss

