10 Bold Predictions for Week 4 of College Football

Most teams are one quarter of the way through the 2025 season, and we are beginning to get a clearer picture of who is a contender and who is a pretender. Heading into the fourth week of the campaign, here are some bold predictions!

1. Rutgers Upsets Iowa in Piscataway

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been less than impressive on the offensive side of the ball so far this season. Yes, they put up 47 points on a dreadful UMass team last weekend, but even that performance was less than what you’d expect of a good offense. The Hawkeyes lack explosiveness at wide receiver and have not figured out how to replace top running back Kaleb Johnson. Rutgers has been weaker than expected on defense, but don’t sleep on the Scarlet Knights on offense. This should be an excellent atmosphere on Friday night in New Jersey, and I think Rutgers pulls off the upset.

Week 4: Iowa (-3.5) at Rutgers

2. Utah Becomes Clear Big 12 Favorite

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are currently the favorite to win the Big 12 with odds of +390 to take home the league’s championship belt. Utah is right behind them at +400 with TCU, Iowa State, and Baylor trailing the leading duo. Those numbers will change this weekend. Utah hosts Texas Tech, and the Utes are going to be put on a show, handling the Red Raiders and becoming the heavy favorite to win this league. Buy Utah at +400 right now because it’ll be a much different number after this Saturday’s game.

Week 4: Texas Tech at Utah (-3.5)

3. Taylen Green Puts up 400+ Yards of Offense

The Memphis Tigers have surrendered only 11 points per game thus far in the 2025 season, with wins over Chattanooga, Georgia State, and Troy so far. Those numbers will take a significant hit this Saturday afternoon as they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks and one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country. Taylen Green has been excellent so far, looking much more comfortable in his second season in Bobby Petrino’s offense. He is averaging 288.7 yards per game through the air and 102.33 yards per game on the ground, and he won’t be slowing down anytime soon. I think Green racks up 400+ yards of offense and the Razorbacks win comfortably at Memphis.

Week 4: Arkansas (-7.5) at Memphis

4. Notre Dame Routs Purdue…Again

I know that Notre Dame is 0-2, but that gives you some value on the Irish as they take on an improved Purdue Boilermakers team. The Fighting Irish should be motivated to play a strong game after losing to Miami and Texas A&M, both in contests that were as tight as they could be. Last season, Notre Dame hammered Purdue 66-7, and they have a history of pasting the Boilermakers with relatively recent victories in this series by 28 points, 35 points, and 48 points. The Irish comfortably cover the spread against Purdue again this Saturday.

Week 4: Purdue at Notre Dame (-24.5)

5. Oklahoma’s Defense Ruins Jackson Arnold’s Return

Few teams have been as impressive this season as the Oklahoma Sooners. They have a dominant win against the Michigan Wolverines in addition to blowout wins over Illinois State and at Temple. This Saturday, they get a chance to square off with their former quarterback as Jackson Arnold leads the Auburn Tigers into Norman. Brent Venables is a defensive coach, and he’ll be proud of what his defense has done thus far in 2025, limiting opponents to just 6.3 points per game. The Sooners will limit the Auburn running game and force Jackson Arnold to try and beat them through the air, something he will fail to do as OU moves to 4-0 with another impressive showing.

Week 4: Auburn at Oklahoma (-6.5)

6. Bryce Underwood Gets His 1st Road Win

The Michigan Wolverines unleashed Bryce Underwood as a rusher last week. The freshman ran for 114 yards on nine carries with two rushing touchdowns as the Wolverines won 63-3. This Saturday, Michigan hits the road and enters a hostile atmosphere against the 3-0 Nebraska Cornhuskers. Michigan gained valuable experience in intense atmospheres as it battled Oklahoma, and I think Underwood will be much better in Lincoln than he was in Norman. Underwood runs for more than 60 yards, and Michigan wins at Nebraska.

Week 4: Michigan (-2.5) at Nebraska

7. Beau Pribula’s Coming Out Party

Are you paying attention to the Missouri Tigers? Unless you are a huge Mizzou fan, the answer is probably “no." They are 3-0 with wins over Central Arkansas, Kansas, and Louisiana. Still, this Saturday is going to be the first time they will have some of the attention nationally focused on them as they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. Beau Pribula is a Penn State transfer, and he supposedly did not pull away in the quarterback battle, but the expected backup (Sam Horn) is now out for the season, and Pribula has taken advantage and looks like a star. He has 76 yards on the ground with three touchdowns, plus 791 yards with seven touchdowns and only one turnover. Pribula will shred the Gamecocks, and Missouri will start to get attention as a College Football Playoff contender.

Week 4: Missouri (-10.5) vs. South Carolina

8. Billy Napier Era Comes to an End

Florida’s defense has been pretty darn good, but the offense has let the Gators down. They are now 1-2 and in the middle of a gauntlet of a schedule that includes future games against No. 8 Texas, No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 5 Georgia, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 15 Tennessee, and No. 7 Florida State. That’s just ridiculously tough, and head coach Billy Napier could not afford the Week 2 loss to South Florida. Not only is Florida losing, but quarterback DJ Lagway has regressed, and there’s no longer the hope of Lagway’s star ascending to buoy Napier’s tenure. This Saturday, Florida will get thumped by the red-hot Miami Hurricanes. The Gators have a bye week next, and I think they make the move to fire Napier and ride out the season with an interim after falling to 1-3 with another loss to an in-state foe.

Week 4: Florida at Miami (-7.5)

9. Indiana Handles Illinois

The Indiana Hoosiers and Illinois Fighting Illini have played each other on the gridiron many, many times. This Saturday will mark the first time since 1950 (and only the second time ever) that both teams are ranked as No. 19 IU welcomes No. 9 Illinois to Bloomington. IU has won 11 straight home games and has been dominant at home under Curt Cignetti, beating opponents by an average of 52 to 7.7 this season and crushing everyone but Michigan, which they played at home in 2024. Illinois already has a road win at Duke, but the Blue Devils are not on the same level as Indiana, and the Hoosiers’ defensive line will be able to pressure Luke Altmyer, get a top ten win, and cover the spread.

Week 4: Illinois at Indiana (-4.5)

10. Sawyer Robertson Throws for 400+ Yards

The Baylor Bears have one of the nation’s best quarterbacks, and the Bears will put on a show on Saturday night as they take on an Arizona State team that has been susceptible to the pass thus far. Sawyer Robertson is averaging more than 350 yards through the air, and he’ll beat that by throwing for more than 400 yards on the Sun Devils.

