College Football Top 25 Heisman Trophy Power Rankings Week 4
Tyler Mason
Host · Writer
25) QB Sam Leavitt, Arizona State Sun Devils
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5500
1) QB Carson Beck, Miami Hurricanes
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +750
2) QB John Mateer, Oklahoma Sooners
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +900
3) QB Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1300
4) QB Gunner Stockton, Georgia Bulldogs
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1300
5) WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State Buckeyes
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1300
6) QB Marcel Reed,Texas A&M Aggies
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1400
7) QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State Buckeyes
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1700
8) QB Devon Dampier, Utah Utes
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1700
9) QB Joey Aguilar, Tennessee Volunteers
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1700
10) QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2000
11) QB Tommy Castellanos, Florida State Seminoles
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2500
12) QB Jackson Arnold, Auburn Tigers
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2500
13) QB Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2500
14) QB Ty Simpson, Alabama Crimson Tide
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2500
15) QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3000
16) QB Haynes King, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3000
17) QB Beau Pribula, Missouri Tigers
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3000
18) QB Josh Hoover, TCU Horned Frogs
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3000
19) QB Sawyer Robertson, Baylor Bears
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3300
20) QB Jayden Maiava, USC Trojans
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3300
21) QB Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +4000
22) QB Behren Morton, Texas Tech Red Raiders
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +4000
23) QB Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt Commodores
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5000
24) QB Dylan Raiola, Nebraska Cornhuskers
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5500
