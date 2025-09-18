College Football Week 4 Picks: Predicting Every Big Ten Game

‌



College Football Week 4 is here. See predictions for every Big Ten game, with analysis on matchups, storylines, and conference impact.

B1G: Power Rankings | Bowl Projections

Predicting Every Big Ten Week 4 Game

Iowa Hawkeyes @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

(FRI) Time: 8:00 PM | TV: FOX

Spread: Iowa -2.5 | Total: 46.5

This is a big game for both programs, as the loser will be wondering if they have what it takes to make a bowl game. They’re both bowl-caliber teams, but the schedules get much tougher down the road for each.

With a proven B1G passer in Athan Kaliakmanis and three receivers already over 200 yards, Rutgers has a significant edge in the throw game. But they could be without WR1 Ian Strong and saw a third offensive tackle go down with injury last week. Behind a strong offensive line, Iowa has had the better rushing attack and is ranked 16th in rushing success rate. Where the Hawkeyes have the most significant edge is on defense, where they remain an elite unit. At the same time, the Scarlet Knights have been suspect, despite a relatively easy early-season schedule.

Winner: Iowa Hawkeyes

Maryland Terrapins @ Wisconsin Badgers

Time: 12:00 PM | TV: NBC

Spread: Wisconsin -10.5 | Total: 44.5

Another Big Ten opener with big-time bowl implications for both schools. If the Terps pull off the upset, they will be sitting pretty with four wins. It will significantly boost their chances of reaching six. If that happens, the Badgers will virtually assure themselves of a losing season with the gauntlet of ranked opponents they have coming up.

Maryland has been the better team to this point, but they haven’t played anyone of note. This was supposed to be the Billy Edwards Jr. bowl with the one-time Terp taking on his former squad. However, his status is unclear. With so much uncertainty, there is one unit that I trust, and that’s Wisconsin’s defense. Add to that that true freshman Malik Washington will be making his first road start, and I have to go with the Badgers. Post-COVID season, Maryland is 0-11 as a road dog, and most of them were blowouts.

Winner: Wisconsin Badgers

Oregon State Beavers @ Oregon Ducks

Time: 3:00 PM | TV: BTN

Spread: Oregon -35.5 | Total: 56.5

The Civil War was once one of the Pac-12’s top rivalries that highlighted Thanksgiving Weekend. The Ducks had won 13 of the last 16 as conference foes (five of eight), so they had pulled ahead as a program, but the gap has only widened since they departed for the Big Ten, leaving the Beavers behind.

Last season, Oregon went into Corvallis and throttled Oregon State 49-14. Saturday’s spread indicates this year’s edition in Eugene won’t be much different. The Ducks have been one of college football’s best teams, excelling at nearly every aspect of the game, while the Beavers have been among the worst. The only questions that remain: does Dan Lanning want to pour it on? Will the Ducks be looking ahead to Penn State?

Winner: Oregon Ducks

Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks weekly!

Michigan Wolverines @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time: 3:30 PM | TV: CBS

Spread: Michigan Wolverines -2.5 | Total: 46.5

We saw both teams dominate inferior opponents, but we need to see more evidence to really believe. Michigan was outclassed by Oklahoma in Norman two weeks ago, while Nebraska squeaked by Cincinnati in their opener, with a 38.3 percent postgame win expectancy. Here’s the difference. Oklahoma is better than Nebraska. Michigan is better than Cincinnati. The Wolverines will be the toughest team the Cornhuskers have played so far.

With a road game under his belt, Bryce Underwood will be more prepared for his second road game. Just as important, Nebraska’s defensive front won’t put nearly as much pressure as the Sooners did. With a stronger running game and a superior defense, unless Dylan Raiola really outplays Underwood, I give the Wolverines the edge in Lincoln.

Winner: Michigan Wolverines

Purdue Boilermakers @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 3:30 PM | TV: CBS

Spread: Notre Dame -25.5 | Total: 54.5

Last season, Purdue played Notre Dame coming off a loss, when they were written off as a College Football Playoff contender. The result was a 66-7 beatdown. It was a sign of things to come for both programs. What will the Irish do to the Boilermakers, coming off two losses, as many are again counting them out?

It’s safe to say the score will be closer this season. ND appears to have dropped off, while Purdue has looked improved, even in a 16-point defeat to USC. But how close? With their backs against the wall, the Irish should bounce back and be able to run the ball against what is still a porous Boilermaker defense. Notre Dame wins by multiple touchdowns.

Winner: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Illinois Fighting Illini @ Indiana Hoosiers

Time: 7:30 PM | TV: Peacock

Spread: Indiana -6.5 | Total: 52.5

The biggest game in the Big Ten and what many consider to be a de facto CFP elimination game, with the winner staking their claim as a serious contender, and the loser unlikely to keep their sleeper status. CFP implications aside, this is a ranked vs. ranked Big Ten game between two programs that had long stretches of unwatchable football, making a day like this seem unlikely. We can enjoy Saturday just for that, can’t we?

I like both of these teams, their coaches, and their quarterbacks. Illinois has proven a little more through three games with a road Power Four win over Duke, while Indiana had one of the softest out-of-conference slates of any team in the country. Brett Bielema has been an excellent road coach. However, I believe the Hoosiers are the slightly better team, and they’re at home, where Curt Cignetti is undefeated. An upset wouldn’t shock me, but I’m not predicting one.

Winner: Indiana Hoosiers

Washington Huskies @ Washington State Cougars

Time: 7:30 PM | TV: CBS

Spread: Washington -20.5 | Total: 53.5

The gap between Washington and Washington State isn’t quite as wide as Oregon-Oregon State, but the Apple Cup rivals are headed in the same direction since the Pac-12 exodus. After starting the season 2-0, the Cougars were thumped 59-10 by North Texas. Wow. A minus-five turnover margin played a significant role, but still, wow.

Washington State doesn’t have the defense to slow down the explosive Huskies or the offensive firepower to match them. Expect a big game from star running back Jonah Coleman, who already has 288 rushing yards and seven TDs in just two games.

Winner: Washington Huskies

Michigan State Spartans @ USC Trojans

Time: 11:00 PM | TV: FOX

Spread: 18.5 | Total: 56.5

Not only does Michigan State have to travel all the way to Los Angeles, but it also has to play at 11:00 PM Eastern Time. USC is a different team at home. They went 4-2 at the Coliseum in 2024, which isn’t elite, but consider their losses came to Penn State (in overtime) and Notre Dame.

Both these teams are 3-0, but the metrics aren’t relatively close. The Trojans are in the conversation for the most dominant team this season (first in net yards per play). The Spartans, on the other hand, have been mostly average all around, and especially bad in defending the pass, which so happens to be USC’s strength. It’s hard to imagine Jayden Maiava won’t light up MSU’s secondary. The winner won’t be in doubt, and if Aidan Chiles isn’t sharp, it could get ugly.

Winner: USC Trojans

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.