Top 50 Power Four Quarterbacks: Full Rankings With Week 3 Stats

1. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers (SEC)

Week 3 Stats: 220 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 73.3 QBR in win vs Florida

Garrett Nussmeier finally got his shot under center for LSU after patiently waiting behind the scenes—and while the 2024 season wasn’t quite what many had envisioned, the redshirt junior still delivered a strong showing. Behind an underperforming offensive line and a less dynamic receiver group compared to LSU’s 2023 arsenal, Nussmeier managed to put up 4,052 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and a completion rate north of 64%.

With a revamped roster acquired through the transfer portal, the Tigers are targeting a serious playoff run in 2025.

It hasn't been a flashy start for Nussmeier, numbers-wise, but a 3-0 start, including wins over Clemson and Florida, is just what the doctor ordered for LSU.

