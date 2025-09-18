Top 50 Power Four Quarterbacks: Full Rankings With Week 3 Stats
Sportsgrid Staff
1. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers (SEC)
Week 3 Stats: 220 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 73.3 QBR in win vs Florida
Garrett Nussmeier finally got his shot under center for LSU after patiently waiting behind the scenes—and while the 2024 season wasn’t quite what many had envisioned, the redshirt junior still delivered a strong showing. Behind an underperforming offensive line and a less dynamic receiver group compared to LSU’s 2023 arsenal, Nussmeier managed to put up 4,052 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and a completion rate north of 64%.
With a revamped roster acquired through the transfer portal, the Tigers are targeting a serious playoff run in 2025.
It hasn't been a flashy start for Nussmeier, numbers-wise, but a 3-0 start, including wins over Clemson and Florida, is just what the doctor ordered for LSU.
50. Conner Weigman, Houston Cougars (Big 12)
Week 3 Stats: 222 passing yards, 83 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 75.7 QBR in win vs Colorado
Conner Weigman arrived at Texas A&M with five-star buzz, but his time in College Station never quite matched the hype. After Jimbo Fisher’s firing, new head coach Mike Elko gave him another shot to settle in, but inconsistent play — coupled with injuries — opened the door for Marcel Reed. Reed energized the Aggies’ offense and ultimately claimed the starting job. That pushed Weigman into the transfer portal, where he landed back home with Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars. The fit makes sense, but Houston’s lack of strength in the trenches remains a major concern. For the Cougars to reach bowl contention in 2025, they’ll need Weigman healthy and steady under center.
49. Kaidon Salter, Colorado Buffaloes (Big 12)
Week 3 Stats: DNP in Week 3
Kaidon Salter entered 2024 with high expectations after guiding Liberty to a Fiesta Bowl berth, but his senior campaign fell flat. The transfer quarterback completed just 56.3% of his passes for 1,886 yards as the Flames regressed, even against one of the nation’s softer schedules. Now at Colorado, Salter joins a quarterback-friendly system under Deion Sanders. The Buffaloes are thin at wide receiver but should feature a stronger offensive line, giving their QB a better chance to settle in.
48. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, California Golden Bears (ACC)
Week 3 Stats: 279 passing yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 75.0 QBR in win vs Minnesota
The Cal Golden Bears entered 2025 needing to replace standout quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who transferred to Indiana. Head coach Justin Wilcox addressed the vacancy by pulling talent from both the prep ranks and the portal, bringing in Ohio State transfer Devin Brown and flipping blue-chip recruit Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. The freshman’s upside is high, and he is showing what he can do early this season.
47. Devon Dampier, Utah Utes (Big 12)
Week 3 Stats: 230 passing yards, 86 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 76.4 QBR in win at Wyoming
Devon Dampier’s passing numbers leave plenty to be desired. In his sophomore season at New Mexico, he connected on just 57.9% of his throws, averaged 7.1 yards per attempt, and matched his 12 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. Even so, his move to Utah feels like a natural fit. Dampier’s mobility adds a dynamic element, and Kyle Whittingham’s program thrives when it leans on physicality and toughness. If the Utes get back to that identity, Dampier’s running ability could be the spark that makes him effective in Salt Lake City, even against stiffer competition.
46. Zach Calzada, Kentucky Wildcats (SEC)
Week 3 Stats: 149 passing yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 24.1 QBR in loss vs Ole Miss
Was Zach Calzada’s 2024 breakout at Incarnate Word more about the Cardinals’ system, or did the once-hyped recruit finally put it together? Calzada piled up 3,744 passing yards and 35 touchdowns last season — production that dwarfs anything he had previously accomplished. Now at Kentucky, he becomes the latest one-year transfer option the Wildcats are banking on at quarterback. His past struggles at the high-major level linger, and with key departures at wide receiver, the pressure is high, but the outlook remains cautious.
45. Chandler Morris, Virginia Cavaliers (ACC)
Week 3 Stats: 149 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 35.3 QBR in loss vs William & Mary
Chandler Morris has taken the long road through college football, and Virginia will mark his fourth stop across three different conferences. He opened his career at Oklahoma, moved on to TCU, and then spent last season at North Texas, where he put up 3,774 passing yards and 31 touchdowns. Morris was the top passer in the American Athletic Conference, averaging over 308 yards per game, before deciding to finish out in Charlottesville with the Cavaliers.
Now, he faces his toughest test yet — stepping into the ACC and trying to give Virginia a much-needed boost at quarterback.
44. Joey Aguilar, Tennessee Volunteers (SEC)
Week 3 Stats: 371 passing yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs, 85.7 QBR in loss vs Georgia
By Appalachian State standards, 2024 was a down year, but Joey Aguilar still put up big numbers and showed why major programs wanted him. The quarterback threw for 3,003 yards and 23 touchdowns in the Sun Belt, despite working behind an inconsistent offensive line. His accuracy was a concern — just 55.9% completions — and turnovers were an issue with 24 interceptions. Still, across 25 games for the Mountaineers, Aguilar amassed 6,760 passing yards, making him one of the more productive signal-callers in recent years.
A California native, he initially looked set to boost UCLA’s QB room, but has since committed to the Tennessee Volunteers, where he’ll try to refine his game in the SEC spotlight.
43. Bear Bachmeier, BYU Cougars (Big 12)
Week 3 Bye
BYU’s quarterback situation took a sharp turn after Jake Retzlaff’s late dismissal and transfer, but the Cougars have found their answer under center. True freshman Bear Bachmeier is the starter, and he brings the physical tools to handle the role right away. At 6’2” and close to 230 pounds, he doesn’t have the typical freshman frame. A former four-star prospect, Bachmeier initially pledged to Stanford before switching his commitment to BYU, giving the Cougars both pedigree and potential at the position.
42. Preston Stone, Northwestern Wildcats (Big Ten)
Week 3 Stats: 135 passing yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 7.0 QBR in loss vs Oregon
Preston Stone entered 2024 as SMU’s presumed starter following an excellent 2023 season, just as the Mustangs made their move to the ACC. But after suffering an injury late the previous year, he never looked the same when the new campaign began. His early struggles opened the door for Kevin Jennings, who outplayed him, leading Rhett Lashlee to hand the job to Jennings full-time. Stone spent the rest of the season on the sideline while SMU pushed its way to the College Football Playoff.
Afterward, Stone entered the transfer portal, which came as no surprise — though his landing spot at Northwestern raised eyebrows. The Wildcats’ system hasn’t been known to maximize quarterback play, but Stone at least brings more upside than what they’ve rolled out in recent years.
41. Billy Edwards Jr., Wisconsin Badgers (Big Ten)
Week 3 Stats: DNP (sprained knee suffered in Week 1) in win vs MTSU
Billy Edwards finally got his shot as Maryland’s full-time starter last season, and the outcome was uneven at best. He posted 2,881 passing yards with a 65% completion rate and added five rushing touchdowns, but the mistakes piled up with nine interceptions. Efficiency was also lacking — just 6.9 yards per attempt — and the Terrapins limped to a 4-8 finish, including a brutal 1-8 mark in Big Ten play.
Now, Edwards stays in the conference but moves to Wisconsin, where he’ll step in as the Badgers’ starter. He profiles as a middle-tier quarterback, and while the Badgers hope for a leap, there’s little in his track record that points to a big jump forward.
40. Ty Simpson, Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC)
Week 3 Stats: 382 passing yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 89.8 QBR in win vs Wisconsin
This portion of the rankings highlights programs loaded with talent but thin on proven experience under center. Both Notre Dame and Alabama feel good about their quarterback depth charts, yet neither has a clear, battle-tested starter. For the Crimson Tide, the mix includes redshirt freshman Austin Mack and highly touted true freshman Keelon Russell, but Ty Simpson got the Week 1 nod. A former blue-chip recruit from the 2022 class, Simpson came into this season logging just 50 career pass attempts and hadn't yet thrown a touchdown.
Simpson checked off that bucket list task in a tough Week 1 loss against Florida State, where he threw not one but two scores for his first career TDs. The early returns are good in Tide country.
39. Beau Pribula, Missouri Tigers (SEC)
Week 3 Stats: 174 passing yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 91.7 QBR in win vs Louisiana
Eli Drinkwitz has earned a reputation as a sharp evaluator of quarterbacks, and with Brady Cook moving on, he dipped into the portal for Penn State transfer Beau Pribula. Though limited to just 35 pass attempts last year, Pribula was efficient — completing 74.3% with five touchdowns and a lone interception — while also flashing mobility that Cook never offered. His 242 rushing yards and four scores hint at the dual-threat element he brings to Missouri’s offense.
Drinkwitz sees Pribula as playoff-caliber upside and has to be happy with what the signal caller has accomplished early on this season.
38. CJ Carr, Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Ind./ACC)
Week 3 Stats: 293 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 80.3 QBR in loss vs Texas A&M
We are including the Irish on this list since they play nearly half their games against the ACC, and it feels like an omission if we don't include their growing QB.
Notre Dame boasts plenty of depth at quarterback, but proven experience is in short supply, meaning the starter will be someone still untested. Steve Angeli entered the offseason as the frontrunner, yet it was freshman CJ Carr who ultimately claimed the job.
37. Gio Lopez, North Carolina Tar Heels (ACC)
Week 3 Stats: 119 passing yards, 40 rushing yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 31.3 QBR in win vs Richmond
Some players just have that “believe in him” quality, and Gio Lopez fits the bill. After flashing big-time potential at South Alabama, Lopez now makes the jump to North Carolina for 2025. As a redshirt freshman, the undersized but dynamic quarterback topped 3,000 yards with 25 touchdowns, showing poise well beyond his years.
He enters Chapel Hill with a full season of experience and steps into an offensive system that should maximize his dual-threat ability. The Tar Heels have plenty of questions after roster turnover, but Lopez is a compelling reason to think this offense can stay dangerous in the ACC.
36. Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech Hokies (ACC)
Week 3 Stats: 266 passing yards, 65 rushing yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 32.6 QBR in loss vs Old Dominion
Optimism was sky-high in Blacksburg last fall, with Virginia Tech generating plenty of preseason buzz and Kyron Drones viewed as a potential All-ACC quarterback. Instead, the Hokies stumbled, and Brent Pry now faces 2025 in a warm seat. Drones appeared in nine games, completing just 60.7% of his throws for 1,562 yards with ten touchdowns against six interceptions. His rushing impact — expected to be a strength — never materialized, averaging only 3.43 yards per carry. The result was a 6-7 finish and an offense that lacked punch.
For the Hokies to turn the corner, Drones must elevate his game quickly and move on from a poor start to the season.
35. Tommy Castellanos, Florida State Seminoles (ACC)
Week 3 Bye
Florida State hits the reset button after a disastrous 2024 campaign. Gus Malzahn takes over the offense, and Tommy Castellanos — the former Boston College signal-caller — steps in as QB1. Castellanos’ exit from Chestnut Hill was messy, but his skill set never really meshed with Bill O’Brien’s scheme. In Tallahassee, his dual-threat ability fits far better with what Malzahn wants to run. Accuracy will never be his calling card, and efficiency could still be a question mark, but Castellanos’ legs make him a real weapon. At the very least, he’s a clear step up from last year’s production.
34. Gunner Stockton, Georgia Bulldogs (SEC)
Week 3 Stats: 304 passing yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 93.1 QBR in win at Tennessee
The big question in Athens is what to make of Gunner Stockton. He doesn’t boast the prototypical physical tools of an elite quarterback prospect — though neither did Stetson Bennett, and that worked out just fine for the Bulldogs.
The early returns are good after a stellar showing against the Thundering Herd in Georgia's opener, a blowout of the Governors, and a gritty road win against the Volunteers. That said, his development could define the Bulldogs' ceiling.
33. Jayden Maiava, USC Trojans (Big Ten)
Week 3 Stats: 282 passing yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 90.1 QBR in win at Purdue
In last year's stretch run, USC handed the reins to Jayden Maiava, and the UNLV transfer provided stability that Miller Moss hadn’t been able to deliver. Across those final four games, he totaled 1,135 yards and 11 touchdowns — not exactly eye-popping numbers, but steady enough to keep the Trojans afloat. “Solid” feels like the right label for now.
The real question is whether Lincoln Riley can work his usual magic and mold Maiava into more than that as he steps in as the full-time starter. For 2025, expectations sit closer to incremental progress than a breakout star turn, although he's looking like one in the early going.
32. Bryce Underwood, Michigan Wolverines (Big Ten)
Week 3 Stats: 235 passing yards, 114 rushing yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 97.1 QBR in win vs Central Michigan
Breaking through as a true freshman quarterback is no easy task, but Bryce Underwood has the tools to flip the script. The nation’s top incoming recruit is viewed as a rare talent. Recruiting experts have gone as far as to label him “Cam Newton with better accuracy,” a testament to his blend of size, arm strength, and polish. If he comes close to that billing early, the Wolverines’ lingering quarterback concerns could be answered in a hurry.
31. Miller Moss, Louisville Cardinals (ACC)
Week 3 Bye
Jeff Brohm has made a habit of dipping into the transfer portal for quarterbacks, and Miller Moss is the latest to fit his prototype. After a turbulent stint at USC, Moss arrives at Louisville for the 2025 season. He flashed real promise in a standout bowl performance to close 2023, but the following year was far more uneven, ultimately costing him the starting job to Jayden Maiava before his move east.
Brohm’s scheme demands precision and decisiveness under center, and Moss steps into that role with the benefit of a capable backfield to take some pressure off.
30. Jackson Arnold, Auburn Tigers (SEC)
Week 3 Stats: 142 passing yards, 50 rushing yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 86.0 QBR in win vs South Alabama
Auburn’s 2024 campaign appeared ugly on the surface, but a deeper dive reveals that a string of narrow defeats and brutal turnover misfortune ultimately undid the Tigers. That leaves some room for optimism entering 2025, especially if transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold can finally deliver on his immense potential.
Arnold arrives in Auburn with a fascinating backstory. Once a five-star recruit, he never fully seized the starting job at Oklahoma, even getting benched before later helping engineer a shocking win over Alabama. The tools are there, but consistency has been missing. For Auburn to climb into SEC contention—and quiet an impatient fanbase—Arnold must elevate his play to the level once expected of him.
The supporting cast is solid, giving Arnold every opportunity to prove he can be the difference-maker this program has been searching for. If the first few weeks are any indication, he's on his way.
29. Mark Gronowski, Iowa Hawkeyes (Big Ten)
Week 3 Stats: 179 passing yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 70.3 QBR in win vs UMass
Quarterback has long been Iowa’s glaring question mark, but there’s new optimism in Iowa City with the arrival of Mark Gronowski from South Dakota State. The transfer brings an impressive résumé—55 career games, more than 10,000 passing yards, over 1,700 rushing yards, and 110 total touchdowns. He offers the kind of proven production the Hawkeyes have lacked under center for years.
The big unknown is whether Kirk Ferentz and his staff will loosen the reins offensively and allow Gronowski to showcase his dual-threat ability. If they do, he has the skill set to elevate an otherwise limited passing attack. We're still waiting on Ferentz to air it out, though, following the first few weeks of the season.
28. Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks (Big Ten)
Week 3 Stats: 178 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 90.8 QBR in win at Northwestern
Playing quarterback at Oregon almost guarantees production, and recent history proves it. Bo Nix thrived in the system, and when Dillon Gabriel arrived, the Ducks’ offense somehow found another gear. Much of that success traces back to offensive coordinator Will Stein, whose schemes consistently maximize the talent around him, aided by a deep and explosive supporting cast.
Now, it’s Dante Moore’s opportunity to step into that role. After transferring from UCLA ahead of the 2024 season, Moore spent a year developing in Eugene before taking over the starting job. The former five-star recruit still carries questions about whether he can fully tap into his potential, but Oregon’s faith in him was clear—Stein and the staff passed on adding another quarterback through the portal.
The stage is set, and if the first few weeks are the measuring stick on whether Moore can carry on the Ducks’ tradition of high-powered quarterback play, things are looking good.
27. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M Aggies (SEC)
Week 3 Stats: 360 passing yards, 37 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 77.9 QBR in win at Notre Dame
Texas A&M kicked off 2024 with plenty of intrigue as Mike Elko took the reins in his first year at the helm in College Station. The plan was for Conner Weigman to deliver on the promise he showed as a top recruit, but injuries and uneven play derailed that vision. That opened the door for true freshman Marcel Reed, who logged action in 11 games and eventually seized the starting job.
Reed showcased flashes of big-time ability, though his performances came with the ups and downs expected of a young quarterback. His athleticism gives the Aggies a dynamic element under center, and the coaching staff believes his long-term upside is significant.
Texas A&M is projected to lean on a strong ground game in 2025, but its ceiling in the SEC will largely hinge on whether Reed can develop into a steady, reliable passing threat to complement it. Looking at his production in the first few weeks, it appears A&M is comfortable letting him open things up.
26. Austin Simmons, Ole Miss Rebels (SEC)
Week 3 Stats: 4 passing yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 100.0 QBR in win vs Arkansas (Injured)
Ole Miss pushed its chips to the center of the table in 2024, pouring resources into defensive upgrades via the transfer portal with hopes of making a legitimate run at the SEC crown. Instead, the year ended in disappointment, with the Rebels falling short of the College Football Playoff. With Jaxson Dart moving on to the NFL, the focus now shifts to Lane Kiffin’s handpicked successor under center.
That job belongs to Austin Simmons, a young signal-caller who already earned Kiffin’s confidence as a freshman. Simmons flashed potential last season, connecting on 19 of 32 passes for two touchdowns, and his progress was enough for the “Portal King” to bypass adding another quarterback this offseason. Still only 19, Simmons enters his third year in the system, giving him both familiarity with the playbook and plenty of developmental upside.
Coaches rave about his athletic ability and projectable ceiling, making him one of the more intriguing breakout candidates in Oxford heading into 2025. He's shown glimpses of that potential in the first few weeks of the year.
25. Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati Bearcats (Big 12)
Week 3 Stats: 253 passing yards, 39 rushing yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, 99.8 QBR in win vs Northwestern State
Brendan Sorsby made the move from Indiana and took over as Cincinnati’s starter in his sophomore season last year, putting together a respectable stat line with a 64% completion rate, 18 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions.
On paper, it was solid progress for the young quarterback. The bigger issue was the team around him. The Bearcats stumbled down the stretch, dropping their final five games and failing to reach a bowl, with ugly home losses to West Virginia and TCU highlighting the slide.
The question now is whether Sorsby can translate his efficiency into wins and become a difference-maker in 2025. He certainly has been that in the early going of the 2025 campaign.
24. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska Cornhuskers (Big Ten)
Week 3 Stats: 222 passing yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 80.1 QBR in win vs Houston Christian
Dylan Raiola stepped into Lincoln carrying the weight of sky-high expectations. A five-star prospect and former Georgia commit, the Husker legacy was viewed as the face of Matt Rhule’s rebuild and was handed the starting job from day one.
His freshman season didn’t set the world on fire, but it did mark progress for a program desperate to turn the corner—Nebraska reached and won a bowl game for the first time in years. Raiola finished with 2,819 passing yards, a 67% completion rate, and 13 touchdowns.
Ball security remains his biggest hurdle, but an upgraded receiver room could fuel a breakout. The fact that he hasn't turned the ball over through the opening three weeks of the season is a good start.
23. Noah Fifita, Arizona Wildcats (Big 12)
Week 3 Stats: 178 passing yards, 48 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 55.4 QBR in win vs Kansas State
Noah Fifita’s sophomore campaign didn’t live up to the hype. After bursting onto the scene as a freshman under Jedd Fisch in Tucson, he came back in a new system with a new head coach—and the transition showed. To his credit, he still produced nearly 3,000 passing yards and 18 touchdowns, all while working behind one of the worst offensive lines in the Pac-12.
The real concern is accuracy. Fifita completed just 60.5% of his throws in 2024, a clear step back from his debut season. The challenge gets larger as he enters this season without his top target, Tetairoa McMillan, a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With all that said, Fifita and the Cats have gotten off to a terrific start.
22. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA Bruins (Big Ten)
Week 3 Stats: 217 passing yards, 59 rushing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 26.9 QBR in loss vs New Mexico
Nico Iamaleava didn’t quite live up to the sky-high expectations in 2024, as Tennessee reached the College Football Playoff more on the strength of its defense and run game than its quarterback play. Iamaleava wrapped the year with 2,616 passing yards and 19 touchdowns—decent numbers, but not the star-level output many expected.
Now, Iamaleava gets a fresh start at UCLA, where he’ll look to unlock his full potential and raise the Bruins’ ceiling in his first year leading the program out West.
He will have to improve on his disappointing start to the season.
21. Julian Sayin, Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten)
Week 3 Stats: 347 passing yards, 3 TDs, 2 INT, 77.5 QBR in win vs Ohio
Julian Sayin steps in as the next man up at quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Will Howard came to Columbus for one year, delivered a national championship, and walked off having cemented his legacy. With his eligibility done, Ohio State made it clear they trust the future to Sayin—passing on the transfer portal and even letting former five-star Air Noland head to South Carolina without resistance.
Sayin brings a live arm and drew nothing but praise throughout practices last season. Now he gets the keys to the offense, surrounded by elite talent highlighted by superstar wideout Jeremiah Smith. Three weeks of outstanding numbers put Sayin on a great start.
20. Eli Holstein, Pitt Panthers (ACC)
Week 3 Stats: 303 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 28.5 QBR in loss at West Virginia
Eli Holstein’s path hasn’t been a straight climb. A highly touted high school recruit, he landed at Alabama only for the staff to reportedly sour early on his long-term fit. A transfer to Pitt came with little fanfare — until he stunned everyone by winning the starting job and leading the Panthers to a 7-0 start last year. Injuries and tougher competition derailed the finish, but as a redshirt freshman, Holstein flashed plenty.
He’s got the size, accuracy, and physical running ability to keep defenses honest, and if he stays healthy, Pitt’s offense has a legitimate building block for 2025.
Holstein is off to a very good start.
19. Demond Williams Jr., Washington Huskies (Big Ten)
Week 3 Bye
Demond Williams Jr. brings all the raw tools, and 2025 is Washington’s chance to turn that upside into results. The sophomore spent most of last season backing up Will Rogers, but every time he saw the field, he injected life into the offense. Williams has the athleticism to stress defenses with his legs and the arm talent to grow into an efficient passer.
Now it’s on Jedd Fisch to hand him the keys and let him run the show. If Williams makes the leap, the Huskies have the ceiling to push into the top half of the Big Ten race.
The early returns are very positive.
18. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt Commodores (SEC)
Week 3 Stats: 177 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 76.9 QBR in win at South Carolina
Vanderbilt got its offseason win early when Diego Pavia was granted another year of eligibility, locking in one of the SEC’s most dangerous quarterbacks for 2025. Pavia was outstanding last season, piling up over 3,200 total yards and 28 touchdowns while running Clark Lea’s offense with surgical efficiency and guiding the Commodores to a bowl win.
Replicating 2024’s success won’t be easy in a deeper, nastier SEC slate. Still, with Pavia back under center, Vanderbilt has a proven playmaker who can extend drives, finish in the red zone, and make life miserable for opposing defenses every Saturday.
The first few weeks of the season have shown a glimpse of exactly what this quarterback can do.
17. Rocco Becht, Iowa State Cyclones (Big 12)
Week 3 Stats: 265 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 69.7 QBR in win at Arkansas State
Iowa State looked primed to make a real Big 12 title push in 2024, but it hinged on second-year QB Rocco Becht taking that next step. The junior put up strong counting stats — 3,504 yards and 25 touchdowns — but the efficiency wasn’t there, completing just 59.4% of his throws. That number has to climb a few points if the Cyclones want to close the gap, and it won’t get easier with both of his top receivers gone.
Becht has the arm talent to elevate this offense, but his accuracy and chemistry with a new group of targets will decide Iowa State’s ceiling.
A 4-0 record and nine TDs already on the year have Becht starting hot.
16. Avery Johnson, Kansas State Wildcats (Big 12)
Week 3 Stats: 88 passing yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 11.9 QBR in loss at Arizona
Kansas State’s 2024 campaign didn’t go to script, but Avery Johnson’s upside remains through the roof. The dynamic QB has the tools to push the Wildcats into playoff contention if he can stay healthy and take the next step in 2025. Accuracy and consistency will be the focus, but the bigger key might be scheme — Kansas State has to lean into his legs and design ways to get him outside the tackles.
When Johnson gets in space, he can break games open, and if the Wildcats unlock that part of his game, they’re instantly a dangerous team in the Big 12 race.
15. Behren Morton, Texas Tech Red Raiders (Big 12)
Week 3 Stats: 464 passing yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 73.5 QBR in win vs Oregon State
Texas Tech’s 8-5 finish in 2024, capped by a bowl loss to Arkansas, fell short of expectations — but don’t pin that on Behren Morton. The senior QB stayed healthy, started 12 games, and threw for 3,335 yards with 27 touchdowns on 466 attempts. The problem was a run game that never clicked, forcing Morton to carry the offense despite offering nothing on the ground (-22 rushing yards).
With the Red Raiders loading up in the transfer portal and aiming for a Big 12 title push, a small bump in accuracy and completion percentage could turn Morton’s steady production into championship-caliber numbers. A completion rate over 70% early this season has Morton on his way.
14. Haynes King, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (ACC)
Week 3 Stats: 211 passing yards, 103 rushing yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 69.1 QBR in win vs Clemson
The raw stats won’t blow you away, but Haynes King’s value to Georgia Tech goes way beyond the box score. Leadership, toughness, and command of the huddle — he checks every intangible you want in a QB1. Injuries kept him from fully opening it up in 2024, capping him at just over 2,600 yards and 25 touchdowns while the Yellow Jackets mixed quarterbacks and tweaked the offense.
A healthy King changes the equation. With him back in charge and a schedule that breaks favorably, Georgia Tech has the makeup to be one of the ACC’s sneaky sleepers in 2025. A gritty win at Colorado opens the season nicely for the Yellow Jackets, while King running for over 150 yards and three TDs is definitely an eye-opener.
King continued right where he left off against Clemson.
13. Josh Hoover, TCU Horned Frogs (Big 12)
Week 3 Stats: 337 passing yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 97.4 QBR in win vs Abilene Christian
Only 10 quarterbacks topped 3,600 passing yards last season, and just three of them are back for 2025 — Clemson’s Cade Klubnik, LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, and TCU’s Josh Hoover. Hoover led that group with precision, hitting 66.5% of his throws for 3,949 yards and 27 touchdowns. The Horned Frogs still dropped four games, including three where Hoover lit it up for 330+ yards, a sign that his arm kept them in shootouts.
He’s no threat on the ground (-19 rushing yards), but in terms of pure volume and downfield production, Hoover profiles as one of the most dangerous passers in college football next season. Hanging 48 points on the Tar Heels in Week 1 is one helluva start for Hoover.
12. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor Bears (Big 12)
Week 3 Stats: 211 passing yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 41.2 QBR in win vs Samford
With Shedeur Sanders off to the NFL, the Big 12 quarterback crown is up for grabs — and we’re backing Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson to take it. The junior carved up defenses in 2024, throwing for 3,071 yards and outdueling transfer Dequan Finn for the job. He pushed the ball downfield at over eight yards per attempt, stacked 28 touchdowns against just eight picks, and added 230 yards and four more scores on the ground.
Robertson’s surge coincided with Baylor ripping off six straight wins to close the regular season — a heater that not only saved Dave Aranda’s job, but put Robertson in position to own this league in 2025.
Robertson's air attack is on full display early this season, as the gunslinger has gone over 400 yards passing in his first two games.
11. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina Gamecocks (SEC)
Week 3 Stats: 94 passing yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 35.2 QBR in loss vs Vanderbilt
LaNorris Sellers is just beginning to tap into his potential—and what we’ve seen so far should have SEC defenses on high alert. As a redshirt freshman, he posted modest passing numbers with 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns, but his 65.6% completion rate was quietly impressive for a first-year starter. Where Sellers really stings opponents is on the ground. Elusive and powerful in space, he piled up 674 rushing yards and seven scores, flashing game-breaking ability multiple times in 2024.
With South Carolina reloading via the transfer portal, the Gamecocks will enter 2025 ranked and dangerous.
Sellers needs to be better than he's looked in the early going.
10. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers (Big Ten)
Week 3 Stats: 270 passing yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, 93.4 QBR in win vs Indiana State
The 2025 quarterback transfer class may not have been loaded with headline names, but it did feature a few under-the-radar pickups—and Fernando Mendoza might be one of the best of the bunch. The former Cal signal-caller quietly put together an efficient season, throwing for over 3,000 yards and completing 68.7% of his passes, all while operating behind one of the worst offensive lines in the Power Five.
Now at Indiana, Mendoza joins forces with Curt Cignetti in a quarterback-friendly system that helped Kurtis Rourke garner Heisman buzz. He’ll also have a stronger supporting cast than he did in Berkeley.
Mendoza has had a great start to 2025 so far.
Top 10 Indiana Hoosiers Returning For Another College Football Playoff Run
9. Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns (SEC)
Week 3 Stats: 114 passing yards, 51 rushing yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 26.5 QBR in win vs UTEP
Arch Manning spent most of the 2024 season waiting in the wings as Texas rode with veteran Quinn Ewers under center. While Steve Sarkisian stuck with experience, Ewers battled injuries throughout the year, and there were moments when Manning’s athleticism—particularly his ability to make plays with his legs—might’ve given the Longhorns a spark.
Now, 2025 is Manning’s time. With elite physical tools and the full confidence of the locker room, he entered a massive Week 1 road test at Ohio State. Unfortunately for Arch and the Longhorns, he came out on the wrong end of what was mostly a defensive battle against the Buckeyes. Manning did rebound nicely in a win against the Spartans in Week 2 and a defeat of the Miners last week.
8. Darian Mensah, Duke Blue Devils (ACC)
Week 3 Stats: 313 passing yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 71.0 QBR in loss at Tulane
It turned heads when freshman Darian Mensah won Tulane’s starting QB job over veterans Kai Horton and Ty Thompson last year— and to his credit, he delivered solid numbers. Mensah completed 66% of his throws for 2,723 yards, posted a 22-to-6 TD/INT line, and managed the offense in a run-heavy scheme without forcing mistakes.
That said, the move to Duke under Manny Diaz comes with some question marks. Against top-tier competition, the cracks showed — shaky in a 34-19 loss to Oklahoma, ineffective in the AAC title game vs. Army, and absent in the bowl game. Stepping into a tougher league, the learning curve is real.
While not against top competition in the Phoenix, Mensah put on an air show in Week 1, followed by more strong passing numbers in a loss against a tough Illini squad. He followed that up with over 300 yards against the Green Wave.
7. Carson Beck, Miami Hurricanes (ACC)
Week 3 Stats: 340 passing yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 91.4 QBR in win vs South Florida
Carson Beck made headlines this offseason as reportedly the highest-priced quarterback in the transfer portal, with a rumored $4 million deal to take the reins at Miami. The former Georgia starter had an up-and-down 2024 campaign, finishing with close to 3,500 passing yards and 28 touchdowns—but also tossing 12 interceptions and completing under 65% of his throws at 7.8 yards per attempt.
Now in Coral Gables, the Hurricanes are betting big on Beck to deliver a Cam Ward-style impact as they push for a long-awaited College Football Playoff appearance.
Pushing the Canes to a gritty three-point Week 1 win over the Fighting Irish is just the start Beck and Miami were looking for. He continued his strong play in Week 2 in a blowout of the Wildcats and last week in a win over the Bulls.
6. John Mateer, Oklahoma Sooners (SEC)
Week 3 Stats: 282 passing yards, 63 rushing yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 72.24 QBR in win at Temple
John Mateer turned heads in 2024 with a breakout season at Washington State, putting up over 3,100 passing yards and 29 touchdowns through the air while also leading the Cougars in rushing with 826 yards and 15 scores. That’s 44 total touchdowns and nearly 4,000 yards of offense—eye-popping production no matter the league.
Now, he’s in Oklahoma alongside his offensive coordinator, looking to inject life into the Sooners' attack. The big question: can Mateer carry that momentum into the grind of SEC play after dominating in the final chapter of the Pac-12? The first few weeks of the season say it certainly looks that way.
5. Taylen Green, Arkansas Razorbacks (SEC)
Week 3 Stats: 305 passing yards, 115 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 96.0 QBR in loss at Ole Miss
Taylen Green is the guy in Fayetteville, winning the quarterback battle over Malachi Singleton (now with Purdue) in Bobby Petrino’s offense.
The talent is undeniable, but so is the inconsistency. Green piled up 3,154 passing yards and 15 touchdowns last season, yet nine turnovers and stretches of sub-55% accuracy highlighted his growing pains. Where the buzz really comes from is his legs—his long stride makes him a nightmare in the open field and a true dual-threat weapon.
The ceiling is high enough for top-ten quarterback talk, but Arkansas’ heavy transfer portal losses raise the question of whether the supporting cast can elevate him. In the opening few weeks, Green has put up some video game numbers.
4. Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions (Big Ten)
Week 3 Stats: 209 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 19.6 QBR in win vs Villanova
Is this as good as it gets for Drew Allar, or is the Penn State quarterback still scratching the surface? That’s the question heading into 2025 after the Nittany Lions reached the College Football Playoff semifinal—but came up short against every top-tier opponent they faced, falling to Ohio State, Oregon, and Notre Dame.
Allar enters Year 2 under offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki with experience and poise, but the wide receiver room remains a work in progress. He’s a solid college starter, but to elevate Penn State, he’ll need to find that next gear.
Top 10 Penn State Nittany Lions Returning For Another College Football Playoff Run
3. DJ Lagway, Florida Gators (SEC)
Week 3 Stats: 287 passing yards, 1 TD, 5 INTs, 56.2 QBR in loss at LSU
Florida’s DJ Lagway didn’t light up the stat sheet in 2024, thanks to a season spent splitting snaps with veteran Graham Mertz, but the upside is undeniable. Despite limited action, Lagway’s raw talent and sky-high ceiling were enough for Florida brass to stay the course with Billy Napier heading into 2025.
The Gators are banking on Lagway to take the reins, elevate his decision-making, and unlock his full potential. With elite arm talent and dynamic mobility, he’s a true dual-threat weapon—and one of two SEC quarterbacks on this list with Playoff-caliber tools.
Lagway has had a forgettable start so far this season.
2. Cade Klubnik, Clemson Tigers (ACC)
Week 3 Stats: 207 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 56.2 QBR in loss at Georgia Tech
Cade Klubnik emerged as one of the most improved quarterbacks in college football over the course of the 2024 season. While things got off to a rocky start in the opener against Georgia, the Clemson signal-caller found his rhythm as the year progressed, thriving in Garrett Riley’s second year calling plays.
Klubnik finished with 36 passing touchdowns to just six picks, added nearly 500 yards on the ground, and found the end zone seven more times with his legs. Heading into 2025, he’s more seasoned and surrounded by a rising cast of offensive playmakers.
Like many of the top-ranked quarterbacks this year, Klubnik has gotten off to a so-so start.
