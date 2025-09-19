Live NowLive
NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Make the College Football Playoff Top 25 Power Rankings

Tyler Mason

Host · Writer

  • 25) Louisville Cardinals

    Louisville
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +470

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2) Oregon Ducks

    Oregon
    To Make the College Football Playoff: -355

  • 3) Penn State Nittany Lions

    Penn State
    To Make the College Football Playoff: -340

  • 4) Georgia Bulldogs

    Georgia
    To Make the College Football Playoff: -300

  • 5) Miami (FL) Hurricanes

    Miami Florida
    To Make the College Football Playoff: -215

  • 6) LSU Tigers

    LSU
    To Make the College Football Playoff: -172

  • 7) Texas Longhorns

    Texas
    To Make the College Football Playoff: -144

  • 8) Alabama Crimson Tide

    Alabama
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +132

  • 9) Oklahoma Sooners

    Oklahoma
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +134

  • 10) Texas A&M Aggies

    Texas A&M
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +136

  • 11) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    Georgia Tech
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +168

  • 12) Ole Miss Rebels

    Ole Miss
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +235

  • 13) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    Notre Dame
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +235

  • 14) Florida State Seminoles

    Florida State
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +245

  • 15) Tennessee Volunteers

    Tennessee
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +245

  • 16) Tulane Green Wave

    Tulane
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +250

  • 17) Utah Utes

    Utah
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +265

  • 18) Auburn Tigers

    Auburn
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +270

  • 19) USC Trojans

    USC
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +270

  • 20) Texas Tech Red Raiders

    Texas Tech
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +300

  • 21) Missouri Tigers

    Missouri
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +310

  • 22) TCU Horned Frogs

    TCU
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +420

  • 23) USF Bulls

    South Florida
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +430

  • 24) Iowa State Cyclones

    Iowa State
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +440

  • 25) Louisville Cardinals

    Louisville
    To Make the College Football Playoff: +470

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

