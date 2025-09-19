Make the College Football Playoff Top 25 Power Rankings
Tyler Mason
Host · Writer
25) Louisville Cardinals
Louisville
To Make the College Football Playoff: +470
1) Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State
To Make the College Football Playoff: -750
2) Oregon Ducks
Oregon
To Make the College Football Playoff: -355
3) Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State
To Make the College Football Playoff: -340
4) Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia
To Make the College Football Playoff: -300
5) Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Miami Florida
To Make the College Football Playoff: -215
6) LSU Tigers
LSU
To Make the College Football Playoff: -172
7) Texas Longhorns
Texas
To Make the College Football Playoff: -144
8) Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama
To Make the College Football Playoff: +132
9) Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma
To Make the College Football Playoff: +134
10) Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M
To Make the College Football Playoff: +136
11) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech
To Make the College Football Playoff: +168
12) Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss
To Make the College Football Playoff: +235
13) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame
To Make the College Football Playoff: +235
14) Florida State Seminoles
Florida State
To Make the College Football Playoff: +245
15) Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee
To Make the College Football Playoff: +245
16) Tulane Green Wave
Tulane
To Make the College Football Playoff: +250
17) Utah Utes
Utah
To Make the College Football Playoff: +265
18) Auburn Tigers
Auburn
To Make the College Football Playoff: +270
19) USC Trojans
USC
To Make the College Football Playoff: +270
20) Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech
To Make the College Football Playoff: +300
21) Missouri Tigers
Missouri
To Make the College Football Playoff: +310
22) TCU Horned Frogs
TCU
To Make the College Football Playoff: +420
23) USF Bulls
South Florida
To Make the College Football Playoff: +430
24) Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa State
To Make the College Football Playoff: +440
