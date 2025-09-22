AP Poll Week 5 Update: Alabama, LSU Among Falling Teams
Grant White
Host · Writer
Illinois Fighting Illini | Trend -14
Previous Rank: 9
Current Rank: 23
Penn State Nittany Lions | Trend -1
Previous Rank: 2
Current Rank: 3
LSU Tigers | Trend -1
Previous Rank: 3
Current Rank: 4
Florida State Seminoles | Trend -1
Previous Rank: 7
Current Rank: 8
Texas Longhorns | Trend -2
Previous Rank: 8
Current Rank: 10
Iowa State Cyclones | Trend -2
Previous Rank: 12
Current Rank: 14
Alabama Crimson Tide | Trend -3
Previous Rank: 14
Current Rank: 17
