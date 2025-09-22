Coaches Poll Week 4 Update: 5 Teams Fall, Alabama & Illinois Trending Down
John Canady
Host · Writer
5) Auburn Tigers | Trend: Dropped from Rankings
Previous Rank: 25
Current Rank: Unranked
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1) Alabama Crimson Tide | Trend: -2
Previous Rank: 14
Current Rank: 16
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
2) Illinois Fighting Illini | Trend: -15
Previous Rank: 8
Current Rank: 23
3) Utah Utes | Trend: Dropped from Rankings
Previous Rank: 18
Current Rank: Unranked
4) South Carolina Gamecocks | Trend: Dropped from Rankings
Previous Rank: 24
Current Rank: Unranked
5) Auburn Tigers | Trend: Dropped from Rankings
Previous Rank: 25
Current Rank: Unranked
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1) Alabama Crimson Tide | Trend: -2
Previous Rank: 14
Current Rank: 16
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 3 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 3 hours ago
TJ Inman
NCAAF · 4 hours ago
Danny Mogollon
NCAAF · 5 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 6 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 2 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 2 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff