5 Most Overrated Teams in College Football AP Poll Going Into Week 1

AP Poll Rank: #5
Texas Longhorns Team Profile
- Head Coach: Steve Sarkisian (6th Season)
- Offensive Coordinator: Kyle Flood
- Defensive Coordinator: Will Muschamp
- 2025 Record: 10–3 (6-2)
- 2025 Finish: 5th in the SEC
- Coaches Poll: 4
The Texas Longhorns were in a similar position last season. Entering the 2025 campaign as the top-ranked team in the country, Texas went 3-2 to start the year and never recovered to make a sincere run at a playoff spot. They enter this season as the fifth-ranked team, but we are anticipating anticipating a similar downfall in 2026.
The Longhorns' success relies heavily on Arch Manning living up to his billing as a generational talent. Unfortunately, that just hasn't been the case throughout his tenure in the Lone Star State. Consistency has been a limiting factor, and Manning will have to run a gauntlet of tough SEC defenses, particularly toward the end of the campaign. But with a re-tooled offensive line and weaker supporting cast, Manning has to prove he can shoulder the burden before we give him credit for it.
As was the case last year, Texas heads into the season with lofty ambitions. If they fail to deliver, the Longhorns will fall hard in the AP Poll. Most people are already giving them the benefit of the doubt, we have more pressing concerns about Manning & Co.'s ability to deliver.