5 Most Overrated Teams in College Football AP Poll Going Into Week 1

5) Missouri Tigers

AP Poll Rank: #25

Missouri Team Profile

Head Coach: Eliah Drinkwitz (7th Season)

Offensive Coordinator: Chip Lindsey

Chip Lindsey Defensive Coordinator: Corey Batoon

Corey Batoon 2025 Record: 8-5 (4-4)

2025 Finish: 8th in the SEC

Coaches Poll: 25

The Missouri Tigers earned a handful of votes in the preseason AP Poll, narrowly edging Clemson out for the 25th spot. It won't be long before voters recognize the error of their ways, with Mizzou projected to struggle this season.

The Tigers' passing game has effectively been rebuilt. Austin Simmons was brought in as an offseason transfer and has a 59.8% completion percentage and 107 pass attempts across his last two seasons with Ole Miss. Moreover, Mizzou lost three of its top four receivers from last season.

Unless its defense finds a way to score regularly, Missouri has virtually no chance of maintaining its position in the Top 25. The Tigers need to make the most of their non-conference schedule if they hope to stay bowl eligible.