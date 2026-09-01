Illinois Fighting Illini 2026 College Football Preview & Predictions

Bret Bielema’s return to the Big Ten has been a success. Illinois has made a bowl in three of the past five seasons, winning at least eight games each time. In 2024, the Illini finished ranked for the first time since 2007 and won 10 games for the first time since 2001.

Illinois Fighting Illini Snapshot

2025 Record: 9-4 (5-4) | Big Ten Finish: 7th (tied)

9-4 (5-4) | 7th (tied) P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 28

NR | NR | No. 28 Head Coach: Bret Bielema (6th Year) | Record: 134-84 | At Illinois: 37-26

Bret Bielema (6th Year) | 134-84 | 37-26 Offensive Coordinator: Barry Lunney Jr. (5th Year)

Barry Lunney Jr. (5th Year) Defensive Coordinator: Bobby Hauck (1st Year)

Last season was the first time since 2008 that they began a campaign ranked and cracked the top ten, the program’s first such run since 2001. Their 19 wins over the past two seasons are the most ever in school history. What can they do for an encore?

Illinois Futures Odds (DraftKings)

Regular Season Wins: OVER 7.5 +134 | UNDER 7.5 -160

OVER 7.5 +134 | UNDER 7.5 -160 Conference Wins: OVER 4.5 +100 | UNDER 4.5 -120

OVER 4.5 +100 | UNDER 4.5 -120 National Championship Odds: +50000 | CFB Playoff Odds: +1700

+50000 | +1700 B1G Championship Odds: +16000 | To Reach B1GCG: +2500

The sportsbooks are projecting another winning season for Bielema’s team, but a step back in their overall record, as they are likely to finish around .500 in conference play. The Illini are squarely in the middle of a five-team tier in the Big Ten, well behind the eight ranked teams but with clear distance ahead of the bottom five (all projected to miss out on a bowl game).

Illinois Preview: Why You Should Buy

Offense Returns Top 3 Rushers & 2 of Their Top 3 Receivers

3 Starters Back in the Secondary

Transfer QB Katin Houser has a nice nucleus of weapons to work with. RB Ca’Lil Valentine is back after a strong sophomore season in which he led the team in rushing with 614 yards. Senior Aidan Laughery’s 5.1 YPC led the Illini, and he has always been effective when healthy. Collin Dixon (35-548-5 TDs) broke out last season and is one of the top big-play receivers (15.7 YPC) in the Big Ten. Hudson Clement is another reliable target who has 87 receptions for 1,195 yards and eight TDs over the past two seasons. In the portal, they brought in FAU speedster Jayshon Platt (720 yards, 15.7 YPC).

Not only should Illinois be able to throw the football, but they will also defend the pass and could have one of the Big Ten’s top secondaries. Two defensive backs who many thought might leave for the NFL are back: NB Xavier Scott and S Matthew Bailey. Another potential All-Big Ten selection is CB Juice Clarke, who led them with his seven passes defensed. They added the No. 1 JUCO CB in Jakwon Morris, and their highest-rated recruit, Nick Hankins Jr., has impressed so far. It’s a quality group.

Illinois Preview: Why You Should Sell

Lost 4/5 Starters on O-Line

Lost All 6 Starters on D-Line/EDGE/LB

4 of 16 Front Six With 200+ Snaps Return

Katin Houser has options to throw to…if he has time. The only starter back from an experienced offensive line is RG Brandon Henderson. Incoming C Jake Renfro has many starts under his belt at Cincinnati and Wisconsin, but is entering his seventh season due to injuries. Renfro missed the entire 2022 season, the 2023 regular season, and most of 2025 (4 starts). The other spots will be manned by a Colorado State transfer, a JC transfer, and a returnee who has one career start.

The defensive front must replace all six starters, including elite pass rusher Gabe Jacas. Six of their top seven tacklers have moved on. Some to the NFL and some to the portal. They are relying too heavily on Group of Five/FCS transfers to step into key roles on their defense, for my liking.

Illinois Breakout Player: Jakwon Morris/Nick Hankins Jr.

Jakwon Morris: No. 4 Ranked JUCO

Nick Hankins Jr.: Top Recruit Under Bielema

Jakwon Morris was among the most sought-after JUCO players in this class and was originally committed to USC before flipping to the Illini. He has won the starting job and looks like he belongs. He’s blessed with the length, speed, and quickness to lock down receivers in man coverage. Hankins was an early enrollee and had a strong spring. Enough so that he’s seeing second-team reps at cornerback and nickelback. The No. 4 player coming out of Illinois, Hankins Jr. was ranked as the 135th-best recruit (247Sports Composite), their top incoming freshman since 2019.

Illinois X-Factor: Katin Houser

2 Seasons at Michigan State, 2 Seasons at East Carolina

Career Stats: 6,438 yards, 43 TDs, 22 INTs

Improved Yards, Completion Percentage, TD-INT Ratio Every Year

We’ve talked about who Katin Houser will be throwing to, handing off to, and who will be blocking for him, but it will be all for naught if the fifth-year senior doesn’t perform. Replacing Luke Altmyer won’t be easy. He threw 44 TD passes to 11 INTs while making countless clutch plays with his arm and legs. Over that same time, Houser’s TD-INT ratio at East Carolina was 37-17.

The hope is Barry Lunney Jr.’s offense will unlock Houser’s potential. He has a quick release, and Bielema has praised his leadership. According to reports, he has command of the locker room and the offense. There’s enough arm talent and mobility for him to lead the Illini to a strong finish. The question remains how he will fare in his second shot in the Big Ten, as he steps up in competition from the American Conference.

Illinois Schedule Analysis

SP+ SOS Rank: 26

Phil Steele Toughest Schedules: 48

They begin the season with UAB, Duke, and Southern Illinois at home—all games the Illini should win. That’s before they get into Big Ten play at Ohio State. They also face Oregon (at home) and avoid Indiana among the B1G 3. Of the conference’s eight ranked teams, Illinois faces only three (host Iowa), as USC, Michigan, Washington, and Penn State are also off the schedule.

Missing five of the B1G’s top six teams is huge. They also get four of the bottom five in Purdue, Michigan State, Maryland, and Northwestern. However, three of those four games are on the road, as they travel five times in conference play. All in all, it’s a very manageable schedule.

Illinois Best Bet, Long Shot, & Prediction: OVER/UNDER 5.5 Wins

Win Total: UNDER 7.5 +110 (-160 @ DraftKings)

Best Bet: UNDER 4.5 Conference Wins ( – 120 @ DraftKings)

– Long Shot: Exactly 7 Wins (+300 @ DraftKings)

I am not a fan of backing teams that have questionable offensive and defensive lines. I can’t do it. They’ve got a new QB, a new DC, and a defense that must replace 14 of 22 players with 200-plus snaps. With what appears to be a mostly favorable schedule, I’d expect the Illini to be favored in six to eight games, with most of them being less than a touchdown and some less than a field goal.

Illinois in One-Score Games

13 One-Score Wins Since 2023 Lead FBS

.765 Winning Percentage (13-3) is 5th in FBS

Have Won Last Six One-Score Games

Bielema’s team has been on a heater in close games. Is it time for the worm to turn? I see them dropping a couple of close ones on the road against teams they’re “better” than, ending up with seven wins, with their losses most likely coming in conference play.