Minnesota Golden Gophers 2026 College Football Preview & Predictions

The perception in some circles is that P.J. Fleck is more style than substance. I get it. That doesn’t mean it’s fair. Since his second season at Minnesota, the man has led this program to seven straight bowl games (excluding the COVID season).

Minnesota Golden Gophers Snapshot

2025 Record: 8-5 (5-4) | Big Ten Finish: 7th (tied)

8-5 (5-4) | 7th (tied) P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 40

NR | NR | No. 40 Head Coach: P.J. Fleck (10th Year) | Record: 96-66 | At MIN: 66-44

P.J. Fleck (10th Year) | 96-66 | 66-44 Offensive Coordinator: Greg Harbaugh Jr. (5thYear/5th w/ Minnesota)

Greg Harbaugh Jr. (5thYear/5th w/ Minnesota) Defensive Coordinator: Danny Collins (2nd Year/10th w/ Minnesota)

Sure, Fleck peaked in 2019 (11-win season). At the same time, he’s won 60 percent of games with the Gophers. You have to go back to the 1940s to find someone who’s done better. The Gophers have won at least eight games in four of the past five seasons. This program is consistent, which is a positive.

Minnesota Futures Odds (DraftKings)

Regular Season Wins: OVER 5.5 -160 | UNDER 5.5 +134

OVER 5.5 -160 | UNDER 5.5 +134 Conference Wins: OVER 3.5 -110 | UNDER 3.5 -110

OVER 3.5 -110 | UNDER 3.5 -110 National Championship Odds: +80000 | CFB Playoff Odds: +3500

+80000 | +3500 B1G Championship Odds: +20000 | To Reach B1GCG: +75000

When I first saw their number was below six regular-season wins, I was pretty surprised, to be honest. The Gophers come in 12th in the Big Ten on their odds to make the Big Ten Championship Game. As expected, they are way behind the conference’s eight ranked teams. They also trail Illinois, Wisconsin, and Nebraska, tied with UCLA, and just ahead of Maryland before the bottom drops out.

Minnesota Preview: Why You Should Buy

Ranked 8th Nationally in Returning Production (68 Percent)

Third in B1G With 157 Returning Starts

Return 7 of Most Important 8 Players on Offense

Elite EDGE Rushers

Even in the NIL-transfer portal era, continuity matters, especially at a place like Minnesota. On offense, they return QB Drake Lindsey, RB Darius Taylor, WR Jalen Smith, WR Javon Tracy, and their top three offensive linemen from 2025, including their center and left tackle. Lindsey took his lumps early as a redshirt freshman, but the big (6’5”/230 lbs.) strong-armed passer finished the season strong (8 TDs-0 INTs in final four games). Taylor (2,455 career yards, 5.1 YPC) is a difference maker when healthy, and Smith (15.0 YPC) is a big-play threat. The offense should be better in 2026.

Defensively, they finished tied sixth in the country with 3.0 sacks per game (39 total sacks). Nearly a third of those sacks came from EDGE Anthony Smith (12.5 sacks in 2025), who surprised many by returning for a fifth season. They also return Karter Menz (6.5 sacks) and Jaxon Howard (4 sacks) from last season’s rotation. As if that wasn’t enough, they plucked TJ Bush (5.5 sacks with Cal) out of the portal. With that much depth, don’t be surprised to see them use more than two in passing rushing situations. At 285, Smith has the size to slide inside.

Minnesota Preview: Why You Should Sell

2 New Starters on the Right Side of the O-Line

Top 4 Defensive Tackles Must Be Replaced

As I mentioned above, the Gophers return their top three offensive linemen from 2025. That’s a good start. How their other two starters perform, especially their right tackle, is a concern. Fleck’s best teams had reliable offensive lines and controlled the ball on the ground. The Gophers finished 126th in rushing offense last season and averaged a lowly 3.57 YPC. They will need to be more balanced offensively to unlock Lindsey, and it starts up front.

Their top four defensive tackles have moved on, including Deven Eastern, who the Seattle Seahawks drafted. At the three-technique position, Riley Sunram is the likely starter, and he had two tackles last season. The battle at nose tackle is between Theorin Randle (four career games) and Marshall transfer Naquan Crowder (26 tackles). That’s not much proven experience. If no one needs to be double-teamed, it makes life harder on their EDGES and linebackers.

Minnesota Breakout Player: WR/TE Rooms

WR1 & Top 2 Tight Ends Are Gone

WR2 & WR3 Are Back

Who will emerge as WR1? I could see Javon Tracy (37 receptions) leading them in receptions, and the speedy Jalen Smith leading them in yards. Cincinnati transfer Noah Jennings (23 receptions) is also looking to make a name for himself, while former Auburn Tiger Perry Thompson (22 receptions) is an intriguing portal addition. Thompson stands at 6’3” and was a top-50 recruit just outside of earning a 5-star rating. At tight end, Oklahoma transfer Kaden Helms and Pierce Walsh are competing to start. The duo has combined for 10 catches with no career starts. If Drake Lindsey takes the next step as many expect, someone will have to catch the football.

Minnesota X-Factor: Pass Defense

S Koi Perich Transferred to Oregon

83rd in Yards Per Attempt With 7.4

126th in Completion Percentage Rating 67 percent)

95th in Passer Rating

Despite their vaunted pass rush, the pass defense stunk. On top of that, they lost S Koi Perich, who transferred to Oregon. Could they be better without him in 2026? CB1 John Nestor (6 INTs) is back, as is S Kerry Brown (56 tackles), who some believe had a better season than Perich. That’s a good start. Starting opposite Nestor will be Aydan West, a Michigan State transfer who many believed was set to be MSU’s top coverman. He played in all 12 games as a true freshman, with four starts and 19 tackles.

What’s intriguing about the secondary is there’s no shortage of potential breakout players. You’ll see West, S/DB Zack Harden, CB Naiim Parrish, CB Mike Gerald, and DB Garrison Monroe on many lists. Harden saw limited duty as a true freshman. While he was only a three-star recruit, he drew interest from Indiana, USC, and Texas A&M. Monroe is likely going to provide depth at nickelback, while Parrish and Gerald do so at corner. How this group comes together could make or break this defense.

Minnesota Schedule Analysis

SP+ SOS Rank: 33

Phil Steele Toughest Schedules: 31

The Gophers open with Eastern Illinois, Mississippi State, and Akron, all at home, which means no worse than a 2-1 start with a good chance to be 3-0. Conference play will be challenging right off the bat, with an away game at Washington followed by a home game against Michigan in their first two Big Ten games. On the positive side, they miss both Ohio State and Oregon, as well as USC. They do have five preseason-ranked Big Ten teams on the schedule.

Five of their conference games are on the road, followed by trips to Purdue, Indiana, Penn State, and Wisconsin. The numbers say they are likely to go 1-4 on the road, maybe 2-3. That means they need to earn a bowl bid at home against Iowa, UCLA, and Northwestern.

Minnesota Best Bet, Long Shot, & Prediction: OVER/UNDER 5.5 Wins

Win Total: UNDER 5.5 (-160 @ DraftKings)

Best Bet: UNDER 5.5 (-160 @ DraftKings)

Long Shot: Exactly 7 Wins (+425 @ DraftKings)

Despite five ranked teams on their schedule and five Big Ten road games, I’m still surprised Minnesota’s number sits at 5.5. If you ask me, not only are six wins more likely than five, but so are seven wins. I’m bullish enough on Fleck with this much returning talent to lay the -160 on the OVER confidently. The most likely path to seven wins is to sweep their out-of-conference games and get four Big Ten wins. Four B1G wins are priced at -110, but OVER 6.5 wins is much tastier at +130. Eight wins seem unlikely, so exactly six (+300) or seven wins (+425) piques my interest.