CBS Sports Predicts All 42 College Football Bowls & CFP Games

(1) Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs. 8 vs. 9 Winner
The Hurricanes are reloaded, hoping to build off of last season's disappointing loss in the National Championship Game. They will have the least contested path to the final, heading into the 2026 season as the presumptive one seed.
Miami Hurricanes Team Profile
- Head Coach: Mario Cristobal (5th Season)
- Offensive Coordinator: Shannon Dawson
- Defensive Coordinator: Corey Hetherman
- 2025 Record: 13-2 (6-2)
- 2025 Finish: Lost in the National Championship
- Conference: ACC