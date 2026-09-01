Maryland Terrapins 2026 College Football Preview & Predictions

I’m not sure how many believed Mike Locksley would make it this far as the head coach of Maryland, but I’m sure Terps fans would hope that if he did, the program would be in a better place by now. Maryland made three straight bowl games from 2021-2023 and won three straight bowl games in three years for the first time in program history.

Maryland Terrapins Snapshot

2025 Record: 4-8 (1-8) | Big Ten Finish: 17th (tied)

4-8 (1-8) | 17th (tied) P. Poll: NR| Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 53

NR| NR | No. 53 Head Coach: Mike Locksley (9th Year) | Record: 39-75 | At Maryland: 37-49

Mike Locksley (9th Year) | 39-75 | 37-49 Offensive Coordinator: Clint Trickett (1st Year)

Clint Trickett (1st Year) Defensive Coordinator: Ted Monachino (2nd Year)

The program has regressed, as the Terps have turned in back-to-back 4-8 seasons with 1-8 Big Ten records. The big move was adding OC Clint Trickett, a year after Locksley made a change at defensive coordinator.

Maryland Futures Odds (DraftKings)

Regular Season Wins: OVER 5.5 +105 | UNDER 5.5 -125

OVER 5.5 +105 | UNDER 5.5 -125 Conference Wins: OVER 3.5 +115 | UNDER 3.5 -136

OVER 3.5 +115 | UNDER 3.5 -136 National Championship Odds: +120000 | CFB Playoff Odds: +6000

+120000 | +6000 B1G Championship Odds: +50000 | To Reach B1GCG: +9000

The projections from the sportsbooks are that Maryland should be better in 2026, a borderline bowl team, which would be an excellent season for the program if they win six games. The Terps are in the bottom tier of the Big Ten, with only Rutgers and Purdue beneath them in futures odds to win the conference. They headline that group, as Maryland also ranks ahead of Northwestern and Michigan State to make the B1G Championship. They’re closer to UCLA and Minnesota than the bottom four.

Maryland Preview: Why You Should Buy

Second Nationally in Returning Production: 71 percent

163 Returning Starts Second in the B1G

ESPN’s Bill Connelly has the Terps second in the country when it comes to returning production, so there are pieces to build on, starting with sophomore quarterback Malik Washington (2,963 yards, 57.7%, 6.3 YPA, 17 TD-9 INT). He showed a lot of promise as a true freshman, and those numbers would be even better if his receivers didn’t lead the nation in drops. Up front, the Terps return three starters from an offensive line, including C Michael Hershey, who might be their best draft-eligible prospect, and their left tackle from a group that allowed just nine sacks. Key subs Ryan Howerton, AKA “Mountain,” and former high four-star Jaylen Gilchrist (injured as a freshman) are back.

The defense can build on top of a foundation of leading tackler Daniel Wingate (102), top sacker Sidney Stewart (7), and pass defender Jamare Glasker (6, 4 INTs). The back seven returns five of their seven top tacklers from 2025. Included in that group were freshman subs, linebacker Carlton Smith (64 tackles) and S Messiah Delhomme (39 tackles), who should be ready for bigger roles. Talent retention was a priority, and the program should benefit from the continuity.

Maryland Preview: Why You Should Sell

Rushing Offense: 18th in the Big Ten

Rushing Defense: 101st Nationally

Must Replace 4 Players in Their Back 7

Top 3 Tacklers Gone (7 of Top 9)

They say a running game is a quarterback’s best friend. If so, Malik Washington had a lonely freshman season because the Terps put up just 104.3 rushing yards per game. No Big Ten team rushed for fewer yards on the season. Their 4.1 yards per carry was bolstered by Washington (5.4 YPC). Leading rusher DeJuan Williams (501 yards) returns, but his 3.9 YPC isn’t close to good enough. Providing depth will be Iverson Howard (3.2 YPC) and USC transfer Harry Dalton III (44 yards). If defenses can key on Washington, it makes a second year much more challenging. They also lost their top two offensive linemen from last season (an NFL player and an LSU transfer).

I also have my doubts about Maryland’s ability to stop the run. They allowed 176.6 yards per game on the ground, which was 15th in the Big Ten. Will they be that much better along the line of scrimmage? Especially in the interior. Their top two defensive tackles from last season are gone: one is in an NFL camp and the other transferred. Will newcomers Derrick LeBlanc (11 tackles with UCF) and Armon Parker (8 tackles with Washington) be much better?

Maryland Breakout Player: EDGE Zion Elee

Starting EDGE Zahir Mathis is Out for the Season

Zion Elee is a 5-Star Recruit

As the 5th-ranked recruit per the 247Sports Composite rankings, Zion Elee is the highest-rated player ever to enroll at Maryland. Considered by many to be an immediate impact type, it appeared playing time was going to be tough to come by with freshmen All-American EDGE defenders Zahir Mathis and Sidney Stewart both back after starting in their first seasons. A season-ending injury to Mathis has opened the door for Elee to take a bigger role as a true freshman. Even if DD Holmes gets the starting nod in Week 1, expect Elee to push for playing time and be on the field in pass-rush situations.

Maryland X-Factor: Pass Catchers

Top 3 Wide Receivers Are Gone

Added 2 Wide Receivers Via the Portal

Considering all of their drops (39), losing their top three receivers isn’t necessarily a bad thing. They do have to replace 145 receptions, 1791 yards, and 10 touchdowns lost. It’s not automatic that incoming transfers Na’eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding and Chris Durr Jr. will be major upgrades. Gladding (51-667-13.1 YPC) was an All-Sun Belt honorable mention with Old Dominion, and Durr (45-469-10.4 YPC) had modest numbers for Wyoming. They did combine for 10 scores. The hope is that Kaleb Webb (22-318-14.5 YPC) takes a step a year removed from transferring from Tennessee.

Tight End Dorian Fleming is among their top returnees with 40 receptions, as he provided Washington with a safety valve. Maybe too much, as he averaged just 8.8 yards per catch for 351 yards. Not known as a blocker, Fleming has good length and speed for the position. Can new OC Trickett unlock his potential as a weapon? Trickett’s offense at FAU produced John Mackey Award winner Harrison Bryant. Preston Howard (24 receptions in 2024) returns to College Park after a season at Auburn.

Maryland Schedule Analysis

SP+ SOS Rank: 30

Phil Steele Toughest Schedules: 39

Maryland’s schedule is among the easier ones compared to other Big Ten teams. For starters, they only play one of the B1G 3 at Ohio State and three of the conference’s eight preseason-ranked schools (USC, Penn State). I don’t expect them to win any of those matchups, but after that everything is fair game. Including six of their seven home games.

In addition to the Nittany Lions, the Terps host Howard, Virginia Tech, UCLA, Rutgers, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Other than OSU and USC, their road trips aren’t daunting as they visit UConn, Nebraska, and Purdue. Rutgers and Purdue are the two teams behind Maryland in the B1G futures odds, but they do miss three of the conference’s bottom five.

Maryland Best Bet, Long Shot, and Prediction: OVER/UNDER 5.5 Wins

Win Total: UNDER 5.5 Regular Season Wins (-125 @ DraftKings)

Best Bet: UNDER 3.5 Conference Wins (-136 @ DraftKings)

Long Shot: Exactly 5 wins (+350 @ DraftKings)

Yes, Maryland has nine to ten winnable games, but aside from Howard at home, is there a game that would be shocking if the Terps lost? Maybe at UConn. How many teams are they clearly better than? Four, max. Their returning production took a hit with the recent losses of Mathis and starting CB Dontay Joyner (arrested). I also need to see more from Washington, who ranked 15th in QBR, 15th in catchable-ball rate (Sports Info Solutions), 16th in success rate, and 17th in completion rate among 17 B1G quarterbacks who started at least seven games.

Terps Under Mike Locksley

Averaged 2.3 Conference Wins Per Season

Since 2022: 2 Wins as the Underdog, 6 Losses as Favorite

Since 2021: 1 Win Over B1G Bowl Team

There’s very little we can glean from Locksley’s tenure that screams trust me, especially with a roster full of questions. In seven seasons, his teams have reached four B1G wins just twice. Over the past five seasons, Maryland’s best conference win is over 6-6 Rutgers in 2023. Take the under.