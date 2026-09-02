ESPN Predicts the Entire College Football Playoff & Bowl Slate

CFP First-Round

December 18, 2026

TBD | ESPN

Kyle Bonagura Picks: #12 Boise State vs. #5 Georgia

Mark Schlabach Picks: #12 Boise State vs. #5 Texas

Georgia Team Profile

Head Coach: Kirby Smart (11th Season)

Kirby Smart (11th Season) Offensive Coordinator: Mike Bobo

Mike Bobo Defensive Coordinator: Glenn Schumann

Glenn Schumann 2025 Record: 12-2 (7-1)

12-2 (7-1) 2025 Finish: Lost in College Football Playoff Quarterfinal

Lost in College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Conference: SEC

Boise State Team Profile

Head Coach: Spencer Danielson (3rd Season)

Spencer Danielson (3rd Season) 2025 Record: 9-5 (6-2)

9-5 (6-2) 2025 Finish: 4th in the Mountain West

Texas Longhorns Team Profile

Head Coach: Steve Sarkisian (6th Season)

Steve Sarkisian (6th Season) Offensive Coordinator: Kyle Flood

Kyle Flood Defensive Coordinator: Will Muschamp

Will Muschamp 2025 Record: 10–3 (6-2)

10–3 (6-2) 2025 Finish: 5th in the SEC

5th in the SEC Conference: SEC

Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach both believe in Boise State this season. It wouldn't shock us if the Broncos return to the CFP, but we think UNLV has the better shot at prevailing. Either program would be cannon fodder for the fifth seed.