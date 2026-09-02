ESPN Predicts the Entire College Football Playoff & Bowl Slate

December 18, 2026
Flagler Credit Union Stadium | ESPN
Kyle Bonagura Picks: Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH)
Mark Schlabach Picks: East Carolina vs. Western Michigan
Appalachian State Team Profile
- Head Coach: Dowell Loggains (2nd Season)
- Offensive Coordinator: Rick Bowie
- Defensive Coordinator: Mike Anthony
- 2025 Record: 5-8 (2-6)
- 2025 Finish: 6th in the Sun Belt East
- Conference: Sun Belt
Miami (OH) RedHawks Team Profile
- Head Coach: Chuck Martin (13th Season)
- 2025 Record: 7-7 (6-2)
- 2025 Finish: 2nd in the MAC
- Conference: MAC
East Carolina Pirates Team Profile
- Head Coach: Blake Harrell (3rd Season)
- 2025 Record: 9-4 (6-2)
- 2025 Finish: 5th in the AAC
- Conference: AAC
Western Michigan Broncos Team Profile
- Head Coach: Lance Taylor (4th Season)
- 2025 Record: 10-4 (7-1)
- 2025 Finish: 1st in the MAC
- Conference: MAC
The Sun Belt should feature a handful of teams vying for a bowl berth. Appalachian State is looking for a bounce-back campaign, but East Carolina should find a spot somewhere. Either team is well-equipped to handle whichever MAC, C-USA, Mountain West, or AAC program that lands in the game.