NCAAF · 4 hours ago

CBS Sports Hot Seat Rankings: Top 48 College Football Coaches

John Canady

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • 48) Sean Lewis, San Diego State

    "2025 Hot Seat: All good... for now"

    Rating: 2.00 | All good... for now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 27–40

    At San Diego State: 3–9

    2024 Season: 3–9

    Week 1 Result: SDSU 42, STBK 0

  • 2) Brent Venables, Oklahoma

    "2025 Hot Seat: Now or Never"

    Rating: 4.67 | Start Improving Now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 22–17

    At Oklahoma: 22–17

    2024 Season: 6–7

    Week 1 Result: OU 35, ILST 3

  • 3) Trent Dilfer, UAB

    "2025 Hot Seat: Now or Never"

    Rating: 4.44 | Start Improving Now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 7–17

    At UAB: 7–17

    2024 Season: 3–9

    Week 1 Result: UAB 52, ALST 42

  • 4) Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State

    "2025 Hot Seat: Now or Never"

    Rating: 4.33 | Start Improving Now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 169–88

    At Oklahoma State: 169–88

    2024 Season: 3–9

    Week 1 Result: OKST 27, UTM 7

  • 5) Brent Brennan, Arizona

    "2025 Hot Seat: Now or Never"

    Rating: 4.22 | Start Improving Now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 38–56

    At Arizona: 4–8

    2024 Season: 4–8

    Week 1 Result: ARIZ 40, HAW 6

  • 6) Sam Pittman, Arkansas

    "2025 Hot Seat: Now or Never"

    Rating: 4.22 | Start Improving Now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 30–31

    At Arkansas: 30–31

    2024 Season: 7–6

    Week 1 Result: ARK 52, AAMU 7

  • 7) Hugh Freeze, Auburn

    "2025 Hot Seat: Now or Never"

    Rating: 4.22 | Start Improving Now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 94–57

    At Auburn: 11–14

    2024 Season: 5–7

    Week 1 Result: AUB 38, BAY 24

  • 8) Brent Pry, Virginia Tech

    "2025 Hot Seat: Now or Never"

    Rating: 4.11 | Start Improving Now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 16–21

    At Virginia Tech: 16–21

    2024 Season: 6–7

    Week 1 Result: SC 24, VT 11

  • 9) Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati

    "2025 Hot Seat: Now or Never"

    Rating: 4.0 | Start Improving Now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 80–56

    At Cincinnati: 8–16

    2024 Season: 5–7

    Week 1 Result: NEB 20, CIN 17

  • 10) Joe Moorhead, Akron

    "2025 Hot Seat: Getting Warmer"

    Rating: 3.78 | Pressure Is Mounting

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 22–40

    At Akron: 8–28

    2024 Season: 4–8

    Week 1 Result: WYO 10, AKR 0

  • 11) Billy Napier, Florida

    "2025 Hot Seat: Getting Warmer"

    Rating: 3.67 | Pressure Is Mounting

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 59–31

    At Florida: 19–19

    2024 Season: 8–5

    Week 1 Result: FLA 55, LIU 0

  • 12) Luke Fickell, Wisconsin

    "2025 Hot Seat: Getting Warmer"

    Rating: 3.67 | Pressure Is Mounting

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 76–38

    At Wisconsin: 13–13

    2024 Season: 5–7

    Week 1 Result: WIS 17, M-OH 0

  • 13) Mark Carney, Kent State

    "2025 Hot Seat: Getting Warmer"

    Rating: 3.56 | Pressure Is Mounting

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 0-0

    At Kent State: 0-0

    2024 Season: N/A

    Week 1 Result: KENT 21, MRMK 17

  • 14) Mark Stoops, Kentucky

    "2025 Hot Seat: Getting Warmer"

    Rating: 3.56 | Pressure Is Mounting

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 77–73

    At Kentucky: 77–73

    2024 Season: 4–8

    Week 1 Result: UK 24, TOL 16

  • 15) Justin Wilcox, California

    "2025 Hot Seat: Pressure is Mounting"

    Rating: 3.44 | Pressure Is Mounting

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 42–50

    At California: 42–50

    2024 Season: 6–7

    Week 1 Result: CAL 34, ORST 15

  • 16) Mike Norvell, Florida State

    "2025 Hot Seat: Pressure is Mounting"

    Rating: 3.33 | Pressure Is Mounting

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 71–43

    At Florida State: 33–27

    2024 Season: 2–10

    Week 1 Result: FSU 31, ALA 17

  • 17) Brian Kelly, LSU

    "2025 Hot Seat: Pressure is Mounting"

    Rating: 3.33 | Pressure Is Mounting

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 195–73

    At LSU: 29–11

    2024 Season: 9–4

    Week 1 Result: LSU 17, CLEM 10

  • 18) Lincoln Riley, USC

    "2025 Hot Seat: Pressure is Mounting"

    Rating: 3.33 | Pressure Is Mounting

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 81-24

    At USC: 26–14

    2024 Season: 7–6

    Week 1 Result: USC 73, MOST 13

  • 19) Tony Elliott, Virginia

    "2025 Hot Seat: Pressure is Mounting"

    Rating: 3.33 | Pressure Is Mounting

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 11–23

    At Virginia: 11–23

    2024 Season: 5-7

    Week 1 Result: UVA 48, CCU 7

  • 20) Mike Locksley, Maryland

    "2025 Hot Seat: Pressure is Mounting"

    Rating: 3.22 | Pressure Is Mounting

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 35–67

    At Maryland: 33–41

    2024 Season: 4–8

    Week 1 Result: MD 39, FAU 7

  • 21) Frank Reich, Stanford

    "2025 Hot Seat: Pressure is Mounting"

    Rating: 3.22 | Pressure Is Mounting

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 0-0 (College)

    At Stanford: 0–0

    2024 Season: N/A

    Week 1 Result: HAW 23, STAN 20

  • 22) Lance Taylor, Western Michigan

    "2025 Hot Seat: Pressure is Mounting"

    Rating: 3.11 | Pressure Is Mounting

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 10–15

    At Western Michigan: 10–15

    2024 Season: 6–7

    Week 1 Result: MSU 23, WMU 6

  • 23) Tim Beck, Coastal Carolina

    "2025 Hot Seat: Pressure is Mounting"

    Rating: 3.22 | Pressure Is Mounting

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 14–12

    At Coastal Carolina: 14–12

    2024 Season: 6–7

    Week 1 Result: UVA 48, CCU 7

  • 24) Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State

    "2025 Hot Seat: Pressure is Mounting"

    Rating: 3.0 | Pressure Is Mounting

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 2–10

    At Mississippi State: 2–10

    2024 Season: 2–10

    Week 1 Result: MSST 34, USM 17

  • 25) Dave Doeren, NC State

    "2025 Hot Seat: Pressure is Mounting"

    Rating: 3.0 | Pressure Is Mounting

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 110–69

    At NC State: 87–65

    2024 Season: 6–7

    Week 1 Result: NCSU 24, ECU 17

  • 26) Ricky Rahne, Old Dominion

    "2025 Hot Seat: All good... for now"

    Rating: 2.78 | All good... for now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 20–30

    At Old Dominion: 20–30

    2024 Season: 5–7

    Week 1 Result: IU 27, ODU 14

  • 27) Gerad Parker, Troy

    "2025 Hot Seat: All good... for now"

    Rating: 2.78 | All good... for now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 4–14

    At Troy: 4–8

    2024 Season: 4–8

    Week 1 Result: TROY 38, NICH 20

  • 28) Sonny Dykes, TCU

    "2025 Hot Seat: All good... for now"

    Rating: 2.67 | All good... for now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 98–76

    At TCU: 27–13

    2024 Season: 9–4

    Week 1 Result: TBD

  • 29) Jay Sawvel, Wyoming

    "2025 Hot Seat: All good... for now"

    Rating: 3.0 | All good... for now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 3–9

    At Wyoming: 3–9

    2024 Season: 3–9

    Week 1 Result: WYO 10, AKR 0

  • 30) Clay Helton, Georgia Southern

    "2025 Hot Seat: All good... for now"

    Rating: 2.56 | All good... for now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 66–43

    At Georgia Southern: 20–19

    2024 Season: 8–5

    Week 1 Result: FRES 42, GASO 14

  • 31) Mario Cristobal, Miami

    "2025 Hot Seat: All good... for now"

    Rating: 2.56 | All good... for now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 84–76

    At Miami: 22–16

    2024 Season: 10–3

    Week 1 Result: MIA 27, ND 24

  • 32) Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh

    "2025 Hot Seat: All good... for now"

    Rating: 2.56 | All good... for now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 72–56

    At Pittsburgh: 72–56

    2024 Season: 7–6

    Week 1 Result: PITT 61, DUQ 9

  • 33) DeShaun Foster, UCLA

    "2025 Hot Seat: All good... for now"

    Rating: 2.56 | All good... for now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 5–7

    At UCLA: 5–7

    2024 Season: 5–7

    Week 1 Result: UTAH 43, UCLA 10

  • 34) Butch Jones, Arkansas State

    "2025 Hot Seat: All good... for now"

    Rating: 2.44 | All good... for now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 103–85

    At Arkansas State: 19–31

    2024 Season: 8–5

    Week 1 Result: ARST 42, SEMO 24

  • 35) Timmy Chang, Hawaii

    "2025 Hot Seat: All good... for now"

    Rating: 2.44 | All good... for now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 13–25

    At Hawaii: 13–25

    2024 Season: 5–7

    Week 1 Result: ARIZ 40, HAW 6

  • 36) Tony Sanchez, New Mexico State

    "2025 Hot Seat: All good... for now"

    Rating: 2.44 | All good... for now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 23–49

    At New Mexico State: 3–9

    2024 Season: 3–9

    Week 1 Result: NMSU 19, BRY 3

  • 37) Eric Morris, North Texas

    "2025 Hot Seat: All good... for now"

    Rating: 2.44 | All good... for now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 11–14

    At North Texas: 6–7

    2024 Season: 6–7

    Week 1 Result: UNT 51, LAM 0

  • 38) Kalen DeBoer, Alabama

    "2025 Hot Seat: All good... for now"

    Rating: 2.33 | All good... for now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 46–13

    At Alabama: 46–13

    2024 Season: 9–4

    Week 1 Result: FSU 31, ALA 17

  • 39) Joey McGuire, Texas Tech

    "2025 Hot Seat: All good... for now"

    Rating: 2.33 | All good... for now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 23–16

    At Texas Tech: 23–16

    2024 Season: 8–5

    Week 1 Result: TTU 67, UAPB 7

  • 40) Dave Aranda, Baylor

    "2025 Hot Seat: All good... for now"

    Rating: 2.22 | All good... for now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 31–30

    At Baylor: 31–30

    2024 Season: 8–5

    Week 1 Result: AUB 38, BAY 24

  • 41) Sherrone Moore, Michigan

    "2025 Hot Seat: All good... for now"

    Rating: 2.22 | All good... for now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 8–5

    At Michigan: 8–5

    2024 Season: 8–5

    Week 1 Result: MICH 34, UNM 17

  • 42) Derek Mason, Middle Tennessee

    "2025 Hot Seat: All good... for now"

    Rating: 2.22 | All good... for now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 30–64

    At Middle Tennessee: 3–9

    2024 Season: 3–9

    Week 1 Result: APSU 34, MTSU 14

  • 43) Matt Rhule, Nebraska

    "2025 Hot Seat: All good... for now"

    Rating: 2,11 | All good... for now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 59–56

    At Nebraska: 12–13

    2024 Season: 7–6

    Week 1 Result: NEB 20, CIN 17

  • 44) Bill Belichick, North Carolina

    "2025 Hot Seat: All good... for now"

    Rating: 3.0 | All good... for now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 0-0

    At North Carolina: 0–0

    2024 Season: 0–0

    Week 1 Result: TBD

  • 45) Trent Bray, Oregon State

    "2025 Hot Seat: All good... for now"

    Rating: 2.11 | All good... for now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 5–7

    At Oregon State: 5–7

    2024 Season: 5–7

    Week 1 Result: CAL 34, ORST 15

  • 46) David Braun, Northwestern

    "2025 Hot Seat: All good... for now"

    Rating: 2.00 | All good... for now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 12–13

    At Northwestern: 12–13

    2024 Season: 4–8

    Week 1 Result: TULN 23, NU 3

  • 47) Scott Frost, UCF

    "2025 Hot Seat: All good... for now"

    Rating: 2.00 | All good... for now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 35–38

    At UCF: 19–7

    2024 Season: 0–0

    Week 1 Result: UCF 17, JVST 10

  • 48) Sean Lewis, San Diego State

    "2025 Hot Seat: All good... for now"

    Rating: 2.00 | All good... for now

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 27–40

    At San Diego State: 3–9

    2024 Season: 3–9

    Week 1 Result: SDSU 42, STBK 0

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Predicting the 12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket After Week 1

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

Grant White

Takeaways From Week One Of The 2025 College Football Season

NCAAF · 3 hours ago

Lou Landers

ESPN Ranks Top 30 College Football Head Coaches vs. Expectations

NCAAF · 5 hours ago

John Canady

How Did EA Sports College Football 26 Top 10 Players on Offense Fair in Week 1?

NCAAF · 5 hours ago

John Canady

How Did EA Sports College Football 26 Top 10 Fastest Players Fair in Week 1?

NCAAF · 5 hours ago

John Canady

North Carolina vs TCU Prediction | College Football Best Bets

NCAAF · 22 hours ago

Grant White

Greg McElroy Ranks the Top 10 RBs in College Football

NCAAF · 23 hours ago

John Canady

How Did EA Sports College Football 26 Top 10 Defensive Players Fair in Week 1?

NCAAF · 23 hours ago

John Canady

CBS Sports Ranks The Top 28 Untouchable College Football Head Coaches

NCAAF · 24 hours ago

John Canady

247Sports Ranks the Top 25 Head Coaches in College Football for 2025

NCAAF · 1 day ago

John Canady