CBS Sports Hot Seat Rankings: Top 48 College Football Coaches
John Canady
Host · Writer
48) Sean Lewis, San Diego State
"2025 Hot Seat: All good... for now"
Rating: 2.00 | All good... for now
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 27–40
At San Diego State: 3–9
2024 Season: 3–9
Week 1 Result: SDSU 42, STBK 0
1) Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech
"America's Hottest Seat"
Rating: 5.0 | Win or be Fired
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 13–29
At Louisiana Tech: 11–26
2024 Season: 5–8
Week 1 Result: LT 24, SELA 0
2) Brent Venables, Oklahoma
"2025 Hot Seat: Now or Never"
Rating: 4.67 | Start Improving Now
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 22–17
At Oklahoma: 22–17
2024 Season: 6–7
Week 1 Result: OU 35, ILST 3
3) Trent Dilfer, UAB
"2025 Hot Seat: Now or Never"
Rating: 4.44 | Start Improving Now
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 7–17
At UAB: 7–17
2024 Season: 3–9
Week 1 Result: UAB 52, ALST 42
4) Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State
"2025 Hot Seat: Now or Never"
Rating: 4.33 | Start Improving Now
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 169–88
At Oklahoma State: 169–88
2024 Season: 3–9
Week 1 Result: OKST 27, UTM 7
5) Brent Brennan, Arizona
"2025 Hot Seat: Now or Never"
Rating: 4.22 | Start Improving Now
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 38–56
At Arizona: 4–8
2024 Season: 4–8
Week 1 Result: ARIZ 40, HAW 6
6) Sam Pittman, Arkansas
"2025 Hot Seat: Now or Never"
Rating: 4.22 | Start Improving Now
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 30–31
At Arkansas: 30–31
2024 Season: 7–6
Week 1 Result: ARK 52, AAMU 7
7) Hugh Freeze, Auburn
"2025 Hot Seat: Now or Never"
Rating: 4.22 | Start Improving Now
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 94–57
At Auburn: 11–14
2024 Season: 5–7
Week 1 Result: AUB 38, BAY 24
8) Brent Pry, Virginia Tech
"2025 Hot Seat: Now or Never"
Rating: 4.11 | Start Improving Now
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 16–21
At Virginia Tech: 16–21
2024 Season: 6–7
Week 1 Result: SC 24, VT 11
9) Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati
"2025 Hot Seat: Now or Never"
Rating: 4.0 | Start Improving Now
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 80–56
At Cincinnati: 8–16
2024 Season: 5–7
Week 1 Result: NEB 20, CIN 17
10) Joe Moorhead, Akron
"2025 Hot Seat: Getting Warmer"
Rating: 3.78 | Pressure Is Mounting
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 22–40
At Akron: 8–28
2024 Season: 4–8
Week 1 Result: WYO 10, AKR 0
11) Billy Napier, Florida
"2025 Hot Seat: Getting Warmer"
Rating: 3.67 | Pressure Is Mounting
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 59–31
At Florida: 19–19
2024 Season: 8–5
Week 1 Result: FLA 55, LIU 0
12) Luke Fickell, Wisconsin
"2025 Hot Seat: Getting Warmer"
Rating: 3.67 | Pressure Is Mounting
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 76–38
At Wisconsin: 13–13
2024 Season: 5–7
Week 1 Result: WIS 17, M-OH 0
13) Mark Carney, Kent State
"2025 Hot Seat: Getting Warmer"
Rating: 3.56 | Pressure Is Mounting
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 0-0
At Kent State: 0-0
2024 Season: N/A
Week 1 Result: KENT 21, MRMK 17
14) Mark Stoops, Kentucky
"2025 Hot Seat: Getting Warmer"
Rating: 3.56 | Pressure Is Mounting
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 77–73
At Kentucky: 77–73
2024 Season: 4–8
Week 1 Result: UK 24, TOL 16
15) Justin Wilcox, California
"2025 Hot Seat: Pressure is Mounting"
Rating: 3.44 | Pressure Is Mounting
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 42–50
At California: 42–50
2024 Season: 6–7
Week 1 Result: CAL 34, ORST 15
16) Mike Norvell, Florida State
"2025 Hot Seat: Pressure is Mounting"
Rating: 3.33 | Pressure Is Mounting
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 71–43
At Florida State: 33–27
2024 Season: 2–10
Week 1 Result: FSU 31, ALA 17
17) Brian Kelly, LSU
"2025 Hot Seat: Pressure is Mounting"
Rating: 3.33 | Pressure Is Mounting
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 195–73
At LSU: 29–11
2024 Season: 9–4
Week 1 Result: LSU 17, CLEM 10
18) Lincoln Riley, USC
"2025 Hot Seat: Pressure is Mounting"
Rating: 3.33 | Pressure Is Mounting
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 81-24
At USC: 26–14
2024 Season: 7–6
Week 1 Result: USC 73, MOST 13
19) Tony Elliott, Virginia
"2025 Hot Seat: Pressure is Mounting"
Rating: 3.33 | Pressure Is Mounting
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 11–23
At Virginia: 11–23
2024 Season: 5-7
Week 1 Result: UVA 48, CCU 7
20) Mike Locksley, Maryland
"2025 Hot Seat: Pressure is Mounting"
Rating: 3.22 | Pressure Is Mounting
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 35–67
At Maryland: 33–41
2024 Season: 4–8
Week 1 Result: MD 39, FAU 7
21) Frank Reich, Stanford
"2025 Hot Seat: Pressure is Mounting"
Rating: 3.22 | Pressure Is Mounting
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 0-0 (College)
At Stanford: 0–0
2024 Season: N/A
Week 1 Result: HAW 23, STAN 20
22) Lance Taylor, Western Michigan
"2025 Hot Seat: Pressure is Mounting"
Rating: 3.11 | Pressure Is Mounting
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 10–15
At Western Michigan: 10–15
2024 Season: 6–7
Week 1 Result: MSU 23, WMU 6
23) Tim Beck, Coastal Carolina
"2025 Hot Seat: Pressure is Mounting"
Rating: 3.22 | Pressure Is Mounting
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 14–12
At Coastal Carolina: 14–12
2024 Season: 6–7
Week 1 Result: UVA 48, CCU 7
24) Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State
"2025 Hot Seat: Pressure is Mounting"
Rating: 3.0 | Pressure Is Mounting
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 2–10
At Mississippi State: 2–10
2024 Season: 2–10
Week 1 Result: MSST 34, USM 17
25) Dave Doeren, NC State
"2025 Hot Seat: Pressure is Mounting"
Rating: 3.0 | Pressure Is Mounting
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 110–69
At NC State: 87–65
2024 Season: 6–7
Week 1 Result: NCSU 24, ECU 17
26) Ricky Rahne, Old Dominion
"2025 Hot Seat: All good... for now"
Rating: 2.78 | All good... for now
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 20–30
At Old Dominion: 20–30
2024 Season: 5–7
Week 1 Result: IU 27, ODU 14
27) Gerad Parker, Troy
"2025 Hot Seat: All good... for now"
Rating: 2.78 | All good... for now
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 4–14
At Troy: 4–8
2024 Season: 4–8
Week 1 Result: TROY 38, NICH 20
28) Sonny Dykes, TCU
"2025 Hot Seat: All good... for now"
Rating: 2.67 | All good... for now
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 98–76
At TCU: 27–13
2024 Season: 9–4
Week 1 Result: TBD
