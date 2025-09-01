CBS Sports Ranks The Top 28 Untouchable College Football Head Coaches
28) Dan Mullen, UNLV
"Untouchable"
Rating: 0.99 | Untouchable
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 103-61
At UNLV: 0-0
2024 Season: 0-0
Week 1 Result: UNLV 38, SHSU 21
1) Kirby Smart, Georgia
"Untouchable"
Rating: 0.11 | Untouchable
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 105-19
At Georgia: 105-19
2024 Season: 11-3
Week 1 Result: UGA 45, MRSH 7
2) Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame
"Untouchable"
Rating: 0.11 | Untouchable
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 33-10
At Notre Dame: 33-10
2024 Season: 14-2
Week 1 Result: MIA 27, ND 24
3) Jeff Monken, Army
"Untouchable"
Rating: 0.11 | Untouchable
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 82-57
At Army: 82-57
2024 Season: 12-2
Week 1 Result: TAR 30, ARMY 27 (2OT)
4) Dabo Swinney, Clemson
"Untouchable"
Rating: 0.22 | Untouchable
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 180-47
At Clemson: 180-47
2024 Season: 10-4
Week 1 Result: LSU 17, CLEM 10
5) Dan Lanning, Oregon
"Untouchable"
Rating: 0.22 | Untouchable
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 35-6
At Oregon: 35-6
2024 Season: 13-1
Week 1 Result: ORE 59, MTST 13
6) Curt Cignetti, Indiana
"Untouchable"
Rating: 0.22 | Untouchable
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 30-6
At Indiana: 11-2
2024 Season: 11-2
Week 1 Result: IU 27, ODU 14
7) Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State
"Untouchable"
Rating: 0.22 | Untouchable
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 14-12
At Arizona State: 14-12
2024 Season: 11-3
Week 1 Result: ASU 38, NAU 19
8) Deion Sanders, Colorado
"Untouchable"
Rating: 0.33 | Untouchable
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 13-12
At Colorado: 13-12
2024 Season: 9-4
Week 1 Result: GT 27, COLO 20
9) Steve Sarkisian, Texas
"Untouchable"
Rating: 0.44 | Untouchable
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 84-52
At Texas: 38-17
2024 Season: 13-3
Week 1 Result: OSU 14, TEX 7
10) Matt Campbell, Iowa State
"Untouchable"
Rating: 0.44 | Untouchable
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 99-66
At Iowa State: 64-51
2024 Season: 11-3
Week 1 Result: ISU 55, SDAK 7
11) Dowell Loggains, App State
"Untouchable"
Rating: 0.56 | Untouchable
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 0-0
At App State: 0-0
2024 Season: 0-0
Week 1 Result: APP 34, CLT 11
12) Kyle Whittingham, Utah
"Untouchable"
Rating: 0.67 | Untouchable
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 167-86
At Utah: 167-86
2024 Season: 5-7
Week 1 Result: UTAH 43, UCLA 10
13) Bret Bielema, Illinois
"Untouchable"
Rating: 0.78 | Untouchable
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 125-80
At Illinois: 28-22
2024 Season: 10-3
Week 1 Result: ILL 52, WIU 3
14) Rhett Lashlee, SMU
"Untouchable"
Rating: 0.78 | Untouchable
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 29-12
At SMU: 29-12
2024 Season: 11-3
Week 1 Result: SMU 42, ETAM 13
15) Chris Klieman, Kansas State
"Untouchable"
Rating: 0.78 | Untouchable
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 48-28
At Kansas State: 48-28
2024 Season: 9-4
Week 1 Result: KSU 38, UND 35
16) Jeff Brohm, Louisville
"Untouchable"
Rating: 0.78 | Untouchable
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 85-52
At Louisville: 19-8
2024 Season: 9-4
Week 1 Result: LOU 51, EKU 17
17) Chuck Martin, Miami (OH)
"Untouchable"
Rating: 0.79 | Untouchable
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 65-67
At Miami (OH): 65-67
2024 Season: 9-5
Week 1 Result: WIS 17, M-OH 0
18) Jerry Mack, Kennesaw State
"Untouchable"
Rating: 0.78 | Untouchable
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 0-0
At Kennesaw State: 0-0
2024 Season: 0-0
Week 1 Result: WAKE 10, KENN 9
19) Zach Kittley, FAU
"Untouchable"
Rating: 0.78 | Untouchable
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 0-0
At FAU: 0-0
2024 Season: 0-0
Week 1 Result: MD 39, FAU 7
20) Ryan Carty, Deleware
"Untouchable"
Rating: 0.78 | Untouchable
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 26-11
At Delaware: 26-11
2024 Season: 9-2
Week 1 Result: DEL 35, DSU 17
21) Willie Simmons, FIU
"Untouchable"
Rating: 0.78 | Untouchable
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 66-24
At FIU: 0-0
2024 Season: 0-0
Week 1 Result: FIU 42, BCU 9
22) Matt Entz, Fresno State
"Untouchable"
Rating: 0.78 | Untouchable
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 60-11
At Fresno State: 0-0
2024 Season: 0-0
Week 1 Result: FRES 42, GASO 14
23) Spencer Danielson, Boise State
"Untouchable"
Rating: 0.89 | Untouchable
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 15-3
At Boise State: 15-2
2024 Season: 12-2
Week 1 Result: USF 34, BOIS 7
24) Ryan Day, Ohio State
"Untouchable"
Rating: 0.78 | Untouchable
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 70-10
At Ohio State: 70-10
2024 Season: 14-2
Week 1 Result: OSU 14, TEX 7
25) Jon Sumrall, Tulane
"Untouchable"
Rating: 0.89 | Untouchable
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 32-9
At Tulane: 9-5
2024 Season: 9-5
Week 1 Result: TULN 23, NU 3
26) Jeff Traylor, UTSA
"Untouchable"
Rating: 0.89 | Untouchable
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 46-20
At UTSA: 46-20
2024 Season: 7-6
Week 1 Result: TA&M 42, UTSA 24
27) Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky
"Untouchable"
Rating: 0.89 | Untouchable
HEAD COACHING RECORD
Overall Record: 48-32
At Western Kentucky: 48-32
2024 Season: 8-6
Week 1 Result: WKU 55, UNA 6
