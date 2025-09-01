Live NowLive
NCAAF · 5 hours ago

CBS Sports Ranks The Top 28 Untouchable College Football Head Coaches

John Canady

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • 28) Dan Mullen, UNLV

    "Untouchable"

    Rating: 0.99 | Untouchable

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 103-61

    At UNLV: 0-0

    2024 Season: 0-0

    Week 1 Result: UNLV 38, SHSU 21

  • 2) Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame

    "Untouchable"

    Rating: 0.11 | Untouchable

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 33-10

    At Notre Dame: 33-10

    2024 Season: 14-2

    Week 1 Result: MIA 27, ND 24

  • 3) Jeff Monken, Army

    "Untouchable"

    Rating: 0.11 | Untouchable

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 82-57

    At Army: 82-57

    2024 Season: 12-2

    Week 1 Result: TAR 30, ARMY 27 (2OT)

  • 4) Dabo Swinney, Clemson

    "Untouchable"

    Rating: 0.22 | Untouchable

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 180-47

    At Clemson: 180-47

    2024 Season: 10-4

    Week 1 Result: LSU 17, CLEM 10

  • 5) Dan Lanning, Oregon

    "Untouchable"

    Rating: 0.22 | Untouchable

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 35-6

    At Oregon: 35-6

    2024 Season: 13-1

    Week 1 Result: ORE 59, MTST 13

  • 6) Curt Cignetti, Indiana

    "Untouchable"

    Rating: 0.22 | Untouchable

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 30-6

    At Indiana: 11-2

    2024 Season: 11-2

    Week 1 Result: IU 27, ODU 14

  • 7) Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State

    "Untouchable"

    Rating: 0.22 | Untouchable

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 14-12

    At Arizona State: 14-12

    2024 Season: 11-3

    Week 1 Result: ASU 38, NAU 19

  • 8) Deion Sanders, Colorado

    "Untouchable"

    Rating: 0.33 | Untouchable

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 13-12

    At Colorado: 13-12

    2024 Season: 9-4

    Week 1 Result: GT 27, COLO 20

  • 9) Steve Sarkisian, Texas

    "Untouchable"

    Rating: 0.44 | Untouchable

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 84-52

    At Texas: 38-17

    2024 Season: 13-3

    Week 1 Result: OSU 14, TEX 7

  • 10) Matt Campbell, Iowa State

    "Untouchable"

    Rating: 0.44 | Untouchable

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 99-66

    At Iowa State: 64-51

    2024 Season: 11-3

    Week 1 Result: ISU 55, SDAK 7

  • 11) Dowell Loggains, App State

    "Untouchable"

    Rating: 0.56 | Untouchable

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 0-0

    At App State: 0-0

    2024 Season: 0-0

    Week 1 Result: APP 34, CLT 11

     

  • 12) Kyle Whittingham, Utah

    "Untouchable"

    Rating: 0.67 | Untouchable

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 167-86

    At Utah: 167-86

    2024 Season: 5-7

    Week 1 Result: UTAH 43, UCLA 10

  • 13) Bret Bielema, Illinois

    "Untouchable"

    Rating: 0.78 | Untouchable

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 125-80

    At Illinois: 28-22

    2024 Season: 10-3

    Week 1 Result: ILL 52, WIU 3

  • 14) Rhett Lashlee, SMU

    "Untouchable"

    Rating: 0.78 | Untouchable

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 29-12

    At SMU: 29-12

    2024 Season: 11-3

    Week 1 Result: SMU 42, ETAM 13

  • 15) Chris Klieman, Kansas State

    "Untouchable"

    Rating: 0.78 | Untouchable

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 48-28

    At Kansas State: 48-28

    2024 Season: 9-4

    Week 1 Result: KSU 38, UND 35

  • 16) Jeff Brohm, Louisville

    "Untouchable"

    Rating: 0.78 | Untouchable

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 85-52

    At Louisville: 19-8

    2024 Season: 9-4

    Week 1 Result: LOU 51, EKU 17

  • 17) Chuck Martin, Miami (OH)

    "Untouchable"

    Rating: 0.79 | Untouchable

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 65-67

    At Miami (OH): 65-67

    2024 Season: 9-5

    Week 1 Result: WIS 17, M-OH 0

  • 18) Jerry Mack, Kennesaw State

    "Untouchable"

    Rating: 0.78 | Untouchable

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 0-0

    At Kennesaw State: 0-0

    2024 Season: 0-0

    Week 1 Result: WAKE 10, KENN 9

  • 19) Zach Kittley, FAU

    "Untouchable"

    Rating: 0.78 | Untouchable

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 0-0

    At FAU: 0-0

    2024 Season: 0-0

    Week 1 Result: MD 39, FAU 7

  • 20) Ryan Carty, Deleware

    "Untouchable"

    Rating: 0.78 | Untouchable

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 26-11

    At Delaware: 26-11

    2024 Season: 9-2

    Week 1 Result: DEL 35, DSU 17

  • 21) Willie Simmons, FIU

    "Untouchable"

    Rating: 0.78 | Untouchable

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 66-24

    At FIU: 0-0

    2024 Season: 0-0

    Week 1 Result: FIU 42, BCU 9

  • 22) Matt Entz, Fresno State

    "Untouchable"

    Rating: 0.78 | Untouchable

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 60-11

    At Fresno State: 0-0

    2024 Season: 0-0

    Week 1 Result: FRES 42, GASO 14

  • 23) Spencer Danielson, Boise State

    "Untouchable"

    Rating: 0.89 | Untouchable

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 15-3

    At Boise State: 15-2

    2024 Season: 12-2

    Week 1 Result: USF 34, BOIS 7

  • 24) Ryan Day, Ohio State

    "Untouchable"

    Rating: 0.78 | Untouchable

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 70-10

    At Ohio State: 70-10

    2024 Season: 14-2

    Week 1 Result: OSU 14, TEX 7

  • 25) Jon Sumrall, Tulane

    "Untouchable"

    Rating: 0.89 | Untouchable

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 32-9

    At Tulane: 9-5

    2024 Season: 9-5

    Week 1 Result: TULN 23, NU 3

  • 26) Jeff Traylor, UTSA

    "Untouchable"

    Rating: 0.89 | Untouchable

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 46-20

    At UTSA: 46-20

    2024 Season: 7-6

    Week 1 Result: TA&M 42, UTSA 24

  • 27) Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky

    "Untouchable"

    Rating: 0.89 | Untouchable

    HEAD COACHING RECORD

    Overall Record: 48-32

    At Western Kentucky: 48-32

    2024 Season: 8-6

    Week 1 Result: WKU 55, UNA 6

