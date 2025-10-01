College Football 2025: Big Ten Power Rankings Entering Week 6

‌



Here are our Big Ten Football Power Rankings going into Week 6 of the College Football season.

2025 Big Ten Football Power Rankings

Oregon Ducks B1G Power Ranking: #1

TIER I – THE FAVORITES

A.P. Poll: No. 2 | Coaches Poll: No. 2 | SP+: No. 1

Record: 5-0 | Last Week: 3

Oregon 30, Penn State 24 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 76.6%

Best team? Maybe. Best win? Undoubtably. That was an impressive W at Penn State! The defense was fantastic, the offensive line opened holes in the running game and kept their quarterback mostly clean (no sacks), and QB Dante Moore (3 TDs, 0 INTs) rose to the occasion. It took overtime, but the Ducks were clearly the superior team. Is Oregon better than last season?

Ohio State Buckeyes B1G Power Ranking: #2

TIER I – THE FAVORITES

A.P. Poll: No. 1 | Coaches Poll: No. 1 | SP+: No. 2

Record: 3-0 | Last Week: 2

Ohio State 24, Washington 6 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 99.5%

Good god, this defense couldn’t have been more impressive. Arvell Reese is an athletic freak who matched Washington’s athletic freak QB, while Caden Curry (3 sacks, 5 TFLs) controlled the line of scrimmage. Ryan Day smartly kept things simple for Julian Sayin (22/28, 208 yards, 2 TDs), and the young quarterback was poised and raised the floor for what we should expect from him.

Penn State Nittany Lions B1G Power Ranking: #3

TIER I – THE FAVORITES

A.P. Poll: No. 7 | Coaches Poll: No. 6 | SP+: No. 3

Record: 3-1 | Last Week: 1

Oregon 30, Penn State 24 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 23.4%

That was arguably James Franklin’s worst loss in a big game. It was all set up for Penn State. Give them credit for fighting back, forcing overtime, and even taking the lead. However, make no mistake, they were outclassed on their home field. The entire offense, from Drew Allar to the O-line to their running back duo, disappointed. Even the defense was good (17 points allowed in regulation), but not elite. Still, they lost to Oregon in overtime, and I’m not sure how many teams can play the Ducks to a standstill.

Indiana Hoosiers B1G Power Ranking: #4

TIER II – CFP CONTENDERS

A.P. Poll: 8 | Coaches Poll: 9 | SP+: No. 4

Record: 5-0 | Last Week: 4

Indiana 20, Iowa 15 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 96.5%

It wasn’t a typical Curt Cignetti dominant win, but despite the close score, Indiana certainly outplayed Iowa. The Hoosiers outgained the Hawkeyes 386 yards to 284 yards, with a healthy 6.66 to 4.12 yards per play advantage. There were a couple of potential flaws that may have been exposed. The offensive line was overwhelmed at times, and without explosives, can IU finish drives against a top defense?

Michigan Wolverines B1G Power Ranking: #5

TIER II – CFP CONTENDERS

A.P. Poll: No. 20 | Coaches Poll: No. 20 | SP+: No. 15

Record: 3-1 | Last Week’s Rank: No. 6

Idle

This was a good time for Michigan to be idle. They were coming off a big win at Nebraska, and it’s an opportunity to work on things for many of their young players, most importantly, true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. Additionally, several key players required an extra week to recover fully for what appears to be a critical October run.

USC Trojans B1G Power Ranking: #6

TIER II – CFP CONTENDERS

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 12

Record: 4-1 | Last Week: 5

Illinois 34, USC 32 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 27%

Those defensive concerns reared their ugly heads as the Trojans couldn’t stop the Illini. If not for two fumbles inside the five-yard line (one very questionable), they could have given up well over 40 points. Illinois ran it on them and threw it on them. The offensive line, which was down two key starters (center, left tackle), didn’t quite get the push in the running game either. The biggest concern is their inability to win on the road, a problem that has persisted since last season.

Washington Huskies B1G Power Ranking: #7

TIER III – Top 25 POTENTIAL

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 29

Record: 3-1 | Last Week: 9

Ohio State 24, Washington 6 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 0.5%

All things considered, the defense was solid. Especially considering the Huskies were without their best player, CB Tacario Davis, and lost their top edge rusher, Zach Durfee, in the first half. To give the Buckeyes a scare, Washington needed more from their offense, and three red zone trips (twice inside the 10-yard line) needed to net more than six points.

Illinois Fighting Illini B1G Power Ranking: #8

TIER III – Top 25 POTENTIAL

A.P. Poll: No. 22 | Coaches Poll: No. 22 | SP+: No. 25

Record: 3-1 | Last Week: 9

Illinois 34, USC 32 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 73%

As bad as their loss at Indiana was, that’s how impressive their bounce-back win over USC was. The Illini responded like a veteran team should. The offense, which put up 502 yards with a whopping clip of 12.3 yards per pass, was as good as any in Week 5. Luke Altmyer (20 of 26, 328 yards, 2 TDs) was especially sharp, and sophomore WR Collin Dixon (4 receptions, 90 yards) is emerging as a big-play weapon.

Iowa Hawkeyes B1G Power Ranking: #9

TIER III – Top 25 POTENTIAL

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 34

Record: 3-2 | Last Week: 8

Indiana 20, Iowa 15 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 3.5%

I’m not going to say it was a vintage Iowa performance—Phil Parker’s defenses usually don’t allow 6.66 yards per play, and they lost the turnover battle. Yet, the Hawkeyes managed to hang around enough that they attempted a potential game-winning field goal with 2:01 remaining. The key to keeping it close was that the offense didn’t have a single three-and-out. The offensive line limited IU to one sack on 38 pass attempts, and the defense finished in the 76th percentile in havoc rate. It was the best I’ve seen the D-line play all season.

Nebraska Cornhuskers B1G Power Ranking: #10

TIER III – Top 25 POTENTIAL

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 23

Record: 3-1 | Last Week: 10

Idle

The points of emphasis for the Huskers coming off their first loss of the season are a more balanced offense and stopping explosive runs on defense. Here’s the rub: many of us had questions about Nebraska in the trenches, and I’m not sure the pieces are in place to fix those issues this season. This week’s opponent (Michigan State) will be the best passing attack the Huskers have faced so far.

Maryland Terrapins B1G Power Ranking: #11

TIER IV – AMERICAN TOP 50-ISH

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 32

Record: 4-0 | Last Week: 12

Idle

With freshmen making key contributions on both sides of the ball, the Terps are performing better than I expected in 2025. However, I still don’t really believe. Going 3-0 in their non-conference games is nothing new for Maryland. Good, bad, and average Mike Locksley teams have done it, and this year’s troika was probably the softest they’ve played. Yes, they went into Camp Randall and won their first game over Wisconsin in their fifth try, but that might be more a reflection of the current state of the Badgers.

Minnesota Golden Gophers B1G Power Ranking: #12

TIER IV – AMERICAN TOP 50-ISH

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 45

Record: 3-1 | Last Week: 13

Minnesota 31, Rutgers 28 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 75%

Big positive: redshirt freshman QB Drake Lindsey to redshirt freshman WR Jalen Smith is a thing. Coming off their idle week, Lindsey threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns, with Smith recording four receptions for 103 yards and a TD. However, they couldn’t get their running game going (38 yards) while their defense allowed several big chunk plays for RU’s running backs. Two things they should be worried about.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights B1G Power Ranking: #13

TIER IV – AMERICAN TOP 50-ISH

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 48

Record: 3-2 | Last Week: 11

Minnesota 31, Rutgers 28 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 25%

That’s back-to-back losses. Not just back-to-back losses, but after blowing three leads to Iowa in the previous week, Rutgers wasted leads of 14-0, 21-14 (halftime), and 28-24 in the fourth quarter (for the second straight week). Yet, I came away feeling more optimistic about the Scarlet Knights. RB1 Antwan Raymond (161 yards, 6.2 YPC, 2 TDs) had his breakout game, and that was the best RU’s run defense has looked this season. Maybe they can do more than throw the football.

Michigan State Spartans B1G Power Ranking: #14

TIER IV – AMERICAN TOP 50-ISH

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 60

Record: 3-1 | Last Week: 14

Idle

The Spartans hope to get a couple of pieces back this week. However, left tackle Stanton Ramil isn’t one of them, as Jonathan Smith said it could be a month before he returns. The good news is Nebraska doesn’t feature a ferocious pass rush. I will be intrigued to see what MSU has done to improve their pass defense during their off week. They’re not USC, but Nebraska has some dangerous weapons in the throw game.

Wisconsin Badgers B1G Power Ranking: #15

TIER IV – AMERICAN TOP 50-ISH

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 61

Record: 2-2 | Last Week: 15

Idle

No team needed a week without a game more than Wisconsin, but how much will it matter? It’s unclear that an extra week is enough to get QB1 Billy Edwards Jr., RB1 Dilin Jones, or C Jake Renfro back on the field this week. Even more daunting is an October slate that starts in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and ends in Eugene, Oregon, with visits from Ohio State and Iowa in between. When was the last time Badger fans would sign up for a 1-3 month? Probably the 1980s, before Barry Alvarez took over.

Northwestern Wildcats B1G Power Ranking: #16

TIER V – JUST DON’T FINISH 18th

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 80

Record: 2-2 | Last Week: 16

Northwestern 17, UCLA 14 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 82.9%

Northwestern jumped out to a 17-0 lead and held on for its second win of the season and the first in conference play. They ran the ball well, for the most part, but also allowed seven tackles for loss from what was a struggling UCLA defense. Sophomore Caleb Komolafe rushed for a career-high 119 yards. The defense was strong with an impressive havoc rate, as five Wildcats combined for three sacks. With ULM coming to Evanston this Saturday, Northwestern should get to 3-2.

Purdue Boilermakers B1G Power Ranking: #17

TIER V – JUST DON’T FINISH 18th

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 82

Record: 2-2 | Last Week: 17

Idle

This is a big month for Purdue, as they play four winnable games against Illinois, Minnesota, Northwestern, and Rutgers. The best team of the four is the Illini, who they host this week, and the Boilermakers are a single-digit underdog. I’d like their chances more had they not lost their best defensive linemen, TJ Lindsey for the season, and talented TE George Burhenn (seven catches in two games before getting hurt at Notre Dame) for the short term.

UCLA Bruins B1G Power Ranking: #18

TIER V – JUST DON’T FINISH 18th

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 100

Record: 0-4 | Last Week: 18

Northwestern 17, UCLA 14 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 17.1%

As tough as it was to travel multiple time zones last week, it was the spot for the Bruins. With an extra week to prepare, the interim coach bump (Virginia Tech beat NC State), and a matchup with Northwestern, it was UCLA’s best chance at picking up a Big Ten win and avoiding a winless season. I’m not saying they’re a lock to go 0-12, but the odds are much better after Week 5.

