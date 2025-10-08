College Football Betting: Wednesday Night CUSA Best Bets

‌



Stadium: Johnny “Red" Floyd Stadium

Johnny “Red" Floyd Stadium Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN Where to Watch: ESPN2

ESPN2 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Spread: MOSU -1.5 | Total: 50.5

MOSU -1.5 | 50.5 Moneyline: MOSU -126 | MTU +108

The Missouri State Bears’ inaugural FBS season is off to a resounding start. While the former FCS squad has dropped a pair of decisions to Power 4 schools, the Bears have held tough against their Group of 5 brethren. Missouri State will look to climb back to .500 when they take on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in a Wednesday night CUSA affair.

Missouri State has been propelled by its passing game. The Bears sit in the top 50 among FBS schools, averaging 243.6 passing yards per game and 7.9 yards per pass attempt. However, Jacob Clark’s participation in tonight’s contest remains in jeopardy. The Bears’ senior quarterback was forced to leave Week 5’s loss to Western Kentucky with an undisclosed injury, and it remains to be seen whether he will be available on Wednesday night.

Middle Tennessee’s respectable pass defense amplifies those concerns. While the Blue Raiders sit near the bottom of the total defense rankings, they’ve been surprisingly stout against the pass. They allow just 206.0 passing yards per game, while holding opposing quarterbacks to 17.0 completions per game. The Blue Raiders’ run defense has looked a little more suspect, but that’s hardly a concern against a Missouri State team that averages just 109.6 rushing yards per game.

This line has dipped a little, signaling sharp action on the home squad. Given the Bears’ quarterback concerns and Middle Tennessee’s respectable pass defense, we tend to agree with the movement. At the current betting price, we see immense value in backing Middle Tennessee on the moneyline.

Best Bet: Middle Tennessee +108

Stadium: Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Where to Watch: CBSSN

CBSSN Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Spread: LIB -1.5 | Total: 46.5

LIB -1.5 | 46.5 Moneyline: LIB -112 | UTEP -104

Foolishly, some bettors thought the Liberty Flames had a chance to compete for a coveted College Football Playoff spot this season. As we’ve seen, the once-removed CUSA Champs are barely keeping their heads above water in conference play. Still, the UTEP Miners aren’t a good football team. This could be the start of the Flames’ redemption arc as they look to salvage the season and get back in the CUSA race.

The potential return of Ethan Vasko buoys Liberty’s chances. The starting quarterback was forced to leave in Week 4, and the Flames’ offense suffered as a result of his absence. Liberty would go on to score just three points after Vasko’s departure against James Madison, following that up with seven points in last week’s loss to Old Dominion. A dual-threat quarterback, the Flames clearly need Vasko in the lineup to get their offense moving.

Moving the sticks has never been the Miners’ strength. For years, UTEP has ranked as a bottom-feeding Group of Five team, compiling just one winning record since 2005. Those struggles have been brought to the forefront again in 2025. The perennial basement dwellers rank 104th in the FBS in total offense, which translates to 110th in scoring offense. It’s worth noting that nearly 30.0% of their total offensive production came in their lone win over FCS Tennessee-Martin.

This line implies UTEP has a chance, which isn’t the case. They may have identical records, but Liberty is in another stratosphere relative to the Miners. This is a discounted price, but Vasko’s potential return should help the Flames secure a victory and an easy cover in Week 7.

Best Bet: Liberty -1.5

