College Football: SEC Power Rankings After Week 7

1) Texas A&M Aggies

Week 7 Result: Texas A&M 34, Florida 17

Texas A&M continues to make its case as the most complete roster in the SEC. The Aggies are undefeated in SEC play and remain perfect with a 6-0 record following their dominant win over Florida. Mike Elko’s squad is beginning to separate itself from the rest of the pack, and for that, A&M slots into No. 1 following Week 7.

2) Ole Miss Rebels

Week 7 Result: Ole Miss 24, Washington State 21

Ole Miss survived a scare in Week 7, barely outlasting an unranked Washington State team 24-21. However, the Rebels didn’t look as dominant as they had in weeks past, but keeping their undefeated record alive counts for something. That said, the Rebels come in at No. 2 just behind the Aggies.

3) Alabama Crimson Tide

Week 7 Result: Alabama 27, Missouri 24

Alabama has continued to silence the noise surrounding its program following its Week 1 loss against Florida State. The Crimson Tide has compiled an impressive record, with its most recent win coming against a ranked Missouri squad. Considering Kalen DeBoer’s team has redeemed itself after its opening loss with multiple ranked wins, Bama comes in at No. 3 and could continue rising moving forward.

4) Georgia Bulldogs

Week 7 Result: Georgia 20, Auburn 10

Georgia won an ugly matchup against Auburn on Saturday, but looking at Kirby Smart’s resume, his teams are designed to win gritty battles. The Bulldogs appear to be a team that can beat any showdown. Although they dropped the ball against a surging Alabama team, there’s a genuine possibility that UGA will contend for a conference championship when it’s all said and done.

5) Tennessee Volunteers

Week 7 Result: Tennessee 34, Arkansas 31

Tennessee outlasted an Arkansas team that was playing with desperation on Saturday following the firing of head coach Sam Pittman. The Vols have continued to impress week after week, with their lone loss coming against Georgia in a thrilling matchup. Moving forward, the Volunteers have a chance to continue making statements with a gauntlet of matchups on the horizon.

6) LSU Tigers

Week 7 Result: LSU 20, South Carolina 10

LSU knocked off South Carolina in Week 7, and while Brian Kelly’s squad continues to play for wins regardless of score, the room for concern surrounding the Tigers continues to grow. Defensively, LSU appears to be a top squad, but on offense, inconsistency could be what comes back to haunt them when they face top contenders in the SEC. Still, with a 5-1 record, the Tigers land at No. 6.

7) Texas Longhorns

Week 7 Result: Texas 23, Oklahoma 6

Texas has desperately needed a statement win, especially following its upset loss to Florida last weekend. With the Red River Rivalry next on the schedule, Steve Sarkisian’s team finally put together a solid performance that proved they have what it takes to knock off top contenders when they’re at their best. Coming off a huge win over Oklahoma, the Longhorns come in at No. 7.

8) Oklahoma Sooners

Week 7 Result: Texas 23, Oklahoma 6

The Oklahoma Sooners’ perfect season came to an end on Saturday, falling to Texas. Whether Oklahoma’s struggles stem from their star quarterback returning to the lineup less than 100% or they were truly outplayed is unknown. However, what is known is that Brent Venables’s squad has little room for error moving forward.

9) Vanderbilt Commodores

Week 7 Result: Bye

Vanderbilt entered their bye week with a 5-1 record on the season following their loss to Alabama in Week 6. The Commodores look like a sleeper in the SEC, and they have the chance to prove they’re the real deal with a demanding schedule ahead. For now, they slot inside the top ten at No. 9.

10) Missouri Tigers

Week 7 Result: Alabama 27, Missouri 24

Missouri fell to Alabama on Saturday, becoming the third team to see its perfect record come to an end at the hands of the Crimson Tide. Despite that, Mizzou nearly came out on the winning side, and considering how competitive the Tigers looked, there’s no way they don’t slot in at No. 10.

11) South Carolina Gamecocks

Week 7 Result: LSU 20, South Carolina 10

South Carolina’s struggles continued on Saturday, and if the Gamecocks don’t figure it out soon, they risk not even clinching a bowl game in a season that many had high expectations for, following their 9-4 record last year. The talent is there, but with a team constantly shooting itself in the foot, it’s hard to put any stock in USC until it proves it can move past its own issues.

12) Mississippi State Bulldogs

Week 7 Result: Bye

Mississippi State started the season off strong, but before they could reach the bye week, Jeff Lebby’s team dropped two games, raising many questions about whether the team’s 4-0 start was a fluke. Coming out of their bye week. The Bulldogs have a chance to prove it wasn’t a fluke and rise on this list. Until then, they land at No. 12.

13) Auburn Tigers

Week 7 Result: Georgia 20, Auburn 10

Auburn has encountered struggles that have begun to erode the optimism surrounding the team, turning it into pessimism. The Tigers have the talent, but their inability to prove they can put it together when it matters most has cost their impressive start, leaving them at 3-3 with head coach Hugh Freeze’s seat growing warmer by the day.

14) Florida Gators

Week 7 Result: Texas A&M 34, Florida 17

Florida had the opportunity to prove their bye week turned things around, especially following its huge upset win over Texas last week. However, the Gators returned to their struggles this past weekend, being steamrolled by a top conference contender, which proved that Billy Napier’s squad isn’t as close as they had hoped.

15) Arkansas Razorbacks

Week 7 Result: Tennessee 34, Arkansas 31

Arkansas used the motivation from Sam Pittman’s firing and the bye week to come out swinging against a ranked Tennessee squad. The Razorbacks nearly got the job done, but with no moral victories, their record and rough patch leave them at No. 15 on the list.

16) Kentucky Wildcats

Week 7 Result: Bye

Entering their bye week, many were wondering how head coach Mark Stoops still has a job. Kentucky doesn’t look close to contending, and with their underwhelming play in nearly every area of the roster, the Wildcats round out the power rankings in the bottom spot.

