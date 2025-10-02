College Football Week 6: Predicting the Outcomes of Every SEC Game

‌



Heading into Week 6 of the college football season, there are plenty of matchups to look forward to. With a full slate of SEC matchups rounding out the loaded weekend slate, here’s a look at predictions for each SEC showdown.

Kentucky at No. 12 Georgia (-20.5)

Noon ET | ABC

This matchup won’t take too long to predict. Between their horrid offensive play and underwhelming defense, Kentucky is too busy beating itself to be worried about beating anybody else. Meanwhile, a motivated Georgia team will look to make a statement after suffering an upset loss to Alabama at home in Week 5. All things considered, I’m taking the Bulldogs to steamroll their SEC competition this weekend.

Prediction: Georgia 48, Kentucky 10

No. 9 Texas (-6.5) at Florida

3:30 PM ET | ESPN

Two SEC teams that entered the season with high expectations are set to face off on Saturday. Both squads enter Week 6 with rest on their sides after a bye week, but only one team will be able to come out with a win in this Week 6 matchup. Texas may not look like the explosive squad they were hyped up to be, but they have at least proven that they’re still a top contender in the SEC. On the other hand, Florida’s struggles make it difficult to put any confidence in them, especially against a team like the Longhorns.

Prediction: Texas 34, Florida 17

No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Alabama (-10.5)

3:30 PM ET | ABC

No doubt, entering this matchup, both sides remember what happened in last year’s matchup. Vandy looks to go back-to-back against the Crimson Tide, but Kalen DeBoer’s squad almost certainly has this showdown circled on their calendar. The Commodores have impressed this season, but they’ve yet to face a top team like Alabama, which is coming off a massive win on the road at Georgia. This matchup may stay close in the first half, but I like the odds that Bama handles business.

Prediction: Alabama 38, Vanderbilt 23

Kent State at No. 5 Oklahoma (-45.5)

4:00 PM ET | SECN

Oklahoma heads into this matchup, forced to turn to its backup quarterback following the injury news regarding star QB John Mateer. Fortunately, the Sooners shouldn’t have any problem getting past a Kent State team that doesn’t even hold the belief they can pull off the upset.

Prediction: Oklahoma 48, Kent State 6

Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M (-14.5)

7:30 PM ET | SECN

Texas A&M enters this matchup looking to remain undefeated, but it’ll have its hands full against a Mississippi State team that has all but proven it’s no longer the same pushover Bulldogs from last year. The Aggies have the home-field advantage in this matchup, and while I think Mike Elko’s team will get the win, I believe Jeff Lebby’s squad will make this game closer than the spread suggests.

Prediction: Texas A&M 31, Mississippi State 23

