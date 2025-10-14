College Football Week 8 Picks: Best Bets and Predictions

‌



It’s Week 8 of College Football, and every week we kick things off with our best bets of the week!

Check out what bets we’re targeting with our Week 8 selections!

Where to Watch (12) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Duke Blue Devils

Stadium: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium Location: Durham, NC

Durham, NC Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET Spread: DUKE -1.5 | Total: 61.5

DUKE -1.5 | 61.5 Moneyline: DUKE -125 | GT +104

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are moving into College Football Playoff territory. Now 6-0 to open the season, Georgia Tech puts its perfect record on the line in a pivotal ACC test versus the Duke Blue Devils in Week 8.

Haynes King has the Yellow Jackets moving on offense. The dual-threat quarterback is averaging 194.2 passing and 88.0 rushing yards per game, accounting for nearly 60.0% of the team’s 476.8 yards per game. Georgia Tech has a handful of capable receivers to distribute the ball, and is backed by Jamal Haynes as the team’s bellcow out of the backfield. The Yellow Jackets can use that deception to keep the Blue Devils on their heels on Saturday.

Similarly, Duke’s early-season success is buoyed by elite offensive play. They rank 20th in total and 25th in scoring offense, offsetting some of the Blue Devils’ more notable defensive concerns. Still, they have an exploitable pass defense, and we’ve seen them get exposed by Tulane and Illinois already this season.

The betting market is giving the early advantage to Duke, primarily thanks to its home-field advantage. Nevertheless, we are expecting a Heisman Trophy-worthy performance from Haynes King, as he leads the Yellow Jackets to their seventh straight win to open the season.

Best Bet: Georgia Tech +104

Where to Watch (4) Texas A&M Aggies vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Location: Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville, AR Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Spread: TA&M -7.5 | Total: 61.5

TA&M -7.5 | 61.5 Moneyline: TA&M -315 | ARK +250

Even the most casual college football fan will be enamored by the Week 8 SEC schedule. But while others are focused on LSU vs. Vanderbilt, Ole Miss vs. Georgia, or Tennessee vs. Alabama, we have our sights set on the Texas A&M Aggies taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Texas A&M has been one of the more pleasant surprises this season. The fourth-ranked Aggies are off to a perfect 6-0 start this season, already earning signature wins over Notre Dame and Auburn. Still, we have a few concerns ahead of Saturday’s clash in Fayetteville.

Specifically, this is a classic look-ahead spot for Texas A&M. This is the first of three straight road games, with the 10th-ranked LSU Tigers lying squarely ahead in Week 9. Additionally, this is an Arkansas team that is more than capable on the offensive side of the football. Led by Taylen Green, the Razorbacks rank sixth in total offense, putting up 511.5 yards per game. Not surprisingly, that correlates with the 27th-ranked scoring offense at 36.3 points per game.

Arkansas will be insulated at home and has had no problems moving the pigskin against similar defenses. We’re tempted to take them straight up on the moneyline, but are taking a more conservative approach and backing the Razorbacks on the other side of a key number.

Best Bet: Arkansas +7.5

Where to Watch Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Bowling Green Falcons

Stadium: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Doyt L. Perry Stadium Location: Bowling Green, OH

Bowling Green, OH Where to Watch: CBSSN

CBSSN Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET Spread: BGSU -3.5 | Total: 43.5

BGSU -3.5 | 43.5 Moneyline: BGSU -182 | CMU +150

Bettors are constantly looking for advantages in any college football game, and the sharpest minds could turn to an unsuspecting wager in Week 8. Coming off a monumental win as +10.5 underdogs, the Bowling Green Falcons host the Central Michigan Chippewas in MAC-tion!

Bowling Green’s win came without starting quarterback Drew Pyne. The Connecticut native was held out of Week 7 with an undisclosed injury, resulting in Lucian Anderson‘s first start under center. While he struggled early, Anderson led the Falcons to a 28-23 win over the Toledo Rockets, albeit while putting up just 226 yards of total offense.

Central Michigan was handed a six-point loss by Akron last time out, despite entering the contest as -6.5 chalk. The Chippewas have struggled to move the ball this season, relying heavily on their run game. Altogether, they rank 107th in total offense, but 187.2 of their 337.3 yards per game come on the ground.

The Falcons have contained opponents superior to the Chippewas. Still, they lack the offensive firepower to pull away. With Pyne still listed as day-to-day and Anderson not possessing game-changing offensive abilities, we’re expecting this MAC showdown to rely heavily on defense. With that, we’re taking the under at Doyt L. Perry Stadium on Saturday.

Best Bet: Under 43.5

College Football Week 8 Picks: Best Bets and Predictions

Georgia Tech +104

Arkansas +7.5

CMU-BGSU Under 43.5

Undoubtedly, Week 8 will be an inflection point for many teams as they look to bolster their postseason or bowl game aspirations. We’re taking Georgia Tech on the moneyline, Arkansas +7.5, and the under between Central Michigan and Bowling Green.

