Does Clemson Play Today? College Football Schedule for Tigers’ Next Game

The 2025 college football regular season is in full force. You can easily check out the Clemson Tigers’ schedule as SportsGrid looks into each game right here.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Does Clemson Play Today?

No, the Clemson Tigers do not play today in Week 5 of the college football season. Clemson gets its bye a week after falling to the Syracuse Orange to drop to 1-3 this season.

The Tigers hit the road to meet the North Carolina Tar Heels in Week 6.

Clemson’s sports tanking odds to win the ACC are at +7000, and the Tigers have also seen their odds to win this season’s National Championship fall to +100000.

What does the rest of the Tigers’ schedule look like this season? Find out below.

Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!

Clemson Tigers 2025 College Football Schedule

Date Game Aug. 30 LSU 17, Clemson 10 Sept. 6 Clemson 27, Troy 16 Sept. 13 Georgia Tech 24, Clemson 21 Sept. 20 Syracuse 34, Clemson 21 Sept. 27 Bye Oct. 4 at North Carolina Oct. 11 at Boston College Oct. 18 vs. SMU Oct. 25 Bye Nov. 1 vs. Duke Nov. 8 vs. No. 8 Florida State Nov. 15 at Louisville Nov. 22 vs Furman Nov. 29 at South Carolina

Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!