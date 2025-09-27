Does Clemson Play Today? College Football Schedule for Tigers’ Next Game
John Canady
Host · Writer
The 2025 college football regular season is in full force. You can easily check out the Clemson Tigers’ schedule as SportsGrid looks into each game right here.
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
Does Clemson Play Today?
No, the Clemson Tigers do not play today in Week 5 of the college football season. Clemson gets its bye a week after falling to the Syracuse Orange to drop to 1-3 this season.
The Tigers hit the road to meet the North Carolina Tar Heels in Week 6.
Clemson’s sports tanking odds to win the ACC are at +7000, and the Tigers have also seen their odds to win this season’s National Championship fall to +100000.
What does the rest of the Tigers’ schedule look like this season? Find out below.
Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!
Clemson Tigers 2025 College Football Schedule
|
Date
|
Game
|
Aug. 30
|
LSU 17, Clemson 10
|
Sept. 6
|
Clemson 27, Troy 16
|
Sept. 13
|
Georgia Tech 24, Clemson 21
|
Sept. 20
|
Syracuse 34, Clemson 21
|
Sept. 27
|
Bye
|
Oct. 4
|
at North Carolina
|
Oct. 11
|
at Boston College
|
Oct. 18
|
vs. SMU
|
Oct. 25
|
Bye
|
Nov. 1
|
vs. Duke
|
Nov. 8
|
vs. No. 8 Florida State
|
Nov. 15
|
at Louisville
|
Nov. 22
|
vs Furman
|
Nov. 29
|
at South Carolina
Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 18 hours ago
Danny Mogollon