Does Florida Play Today? College Football Schedule for Gators’ Next Game

The 2025 college football regular season is in full force. You can easily check out the Florida Gators’ schedule as SportsGrid looks into each game right here.

Does Florida Play Today?

No, the Florida Gators do not play today in Week 5 of the college football season. Florida gets its bye a week after falling short against the Miami Hurricanes to drop to 1-3 this season.

The Gators host the Texas Longhorns in Week 6.

Florida’s odds to win the SEC have declined to +7000, and the Gators have also seen their odds to win this season’s National Championship fall to +25000.

What does the rest of the Gators’ schedule look like this season? Find out below.

Florida Gators 2025 College Football Schedule

Date Game Aug. 30 Florida 55, Long Island 0 Sept. 6 South Florida 18, Florida 16 Sept. 13 LSU 20, Florida 10 Sept. 20 Miami 26, Florida 7 Sept. 27 Bye Oct. 4 vs No. 10 Texas Oct. 11 at No. 9 Texas A&M Oct. 18 vs. Mississippi State Oct. 25 Bye Nov. 1 vs. No. 5 Georgia Nov. 8 @ Kentucky Nov. 15 at No. 13 Ole Miss Nov. 22 vs. No. 15 Tennessee Nov. 29 vs. No. 8 Florida State

