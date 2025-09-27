Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 11 minutes ago

Does Florida Play Today? College Football Schedule for Gators’ Next Game

John Canady

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

Does Florida Play Today? College Football Schedule for Gators’ Next Game

The 2025 college football regular season is in full force. You can easily check out the Florida Gators’ schedule as SportsGrid looks into each game right here.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Does Florida Play Today?

No, the Florida Gators do not play today in Week 5 of the college football season. Florida gets its bye a week after falling short against the Miami Hurricanes to drop to 1-3 this season. 

The Gators host the Texas Longhorns in Week 6.  

Florida’s odds to win the SEC have declined to +7000, and the Gators have also seen their odds to win this season’s National Championship fall to +25000.

What does the rest of the Gators’ schedule look like this season? Find out below. 

Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!

Florida Gators 2025 College Football Schedule 

Date

Game

Aug. 30

Florida 55, Long Island 0

Sept. 6

South Florida 18, Florida 16

Sept. 13

LSU 20, Florida 10

Sept. 20

Miami 26, Florida 7

Sept. 27

Bye

Oct. 4

vs No. 10 Texas

Oct. 11

at No. 9 Texas A&M

Oct. 18

vs. Mississippi State

Oct. 25

Bye

Nov. 1

vs. No. 5 Georgia

Nov. 8

@ Kentucky 

Nov. 15

at No. 13 Ole Miss

Nov. 22

vs. No. 15 Tennessee

Nov. 29

vs. No. 8 Florida State

Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Does Clemson Play Today? College Football Schedule for Tigers' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

John Canady

Does Maryland Play Today? College Football Schedule for Terrapins' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Does Wisconsin Play Today? College Football Schedule for Badgers' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Does Michigan Play Today? College Football Schedule for Wolverines' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Does North Carolina Play Today? College Football Schedule for Tar Heels' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Does Miami Play Today? College Football Schedule for Hurricanes' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

John Canady

Does Oklahoma Play Today? College Football Schedule for Sooners' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

John Canady

Does Texas Tech Play Today? College Football Schedule for Red Raiders' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

John Canady

Does Ohio State Play Today? College Football Schedule for Buckeyes' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Sportsgrid Staff

College Football Week 5 Picks: B1GBets Big Ten Expert Best Bets

NCAAF · 18 hours ago

Danny Mogollon