Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Does Penn State Play Today? College Football Schedule for Nittany Lions’ Next Game

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer


College football is rolling in 2025, and Penn State’s path is set. Explore the entire Nittany Lions schedule with our game-by-game rundown.

Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

Does Penn State Play Today?

Yes, the Penn State Nittany Lions do play today in Week 6 of the college football season. 

The Nittany Lions are coming off their first loss of the season, a knock-down, drag-out slobberknocker with the then No. 6-ranked Oregon Ducks last week. It took two overtimes for these two college football heavyweights to settle things, and when the dust cleared, Penn State ended up on the wrong end of a 30-24 decision. The aftermath saw the Nittany Lions drop four spots in the AP rankings, down to No. 7, while the Ducks flew up to No. 2. Penn State will look to right the ship on the road this week, when they travel to UCLA.

The Nittany Lions are big favorites, at -24.5 on the spread and -4000 on the moneyline, against a Bruins squad that has yet to win a game in 2025. 

Penn State is still very much in the mix to win the Big Ten with +700 odds. The Nittany Lions are also among the top favorites to win the National Championship at +950.

What does the rest of the season schedule look like for the navy blue and white? Check it out right here. 

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Penn State Nittany Lions 2025 Football Schedule 

Date Game
Aug. 30 Penn State 46, Nevada 11
Sept. 6 Penn State 34, FIU 0
Sept. 13 Penn State 52, Villanova 6
Sept. 20 Bye
Sept. 27 Oregon 30, Penn State 24
Oct. 4 at UCLA – 3:30 PM ET (CBS)
Oct. 11 vs Northwestern – 3:30 PM ET (FS1)
Oct. 18 at Iowa
Oct. 25 Bye
Nov. 1 at No. 1 Ohio State
Nov. 8 vs No. 8 Indiana
Nov. 15 at Michigan State
Nov. 22 vs Nebraska
Nov. 29 at Rutgers

Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Does Texas Play Today? College Football Schedule for Longhorns' Next Game

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Does Ohio State Play Today? College Football Schedule for Buckeyes' Next Game

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

College Football Week 6 Picks: Saturday Underdog 3-Game Parlay

NCAAF · 19 hours ago

Grant White

College Football Week 6 Picks: Friday Night Lights Best Bets

NCAAF · 20 hours ago

Grant White

Big Ten Week 6 Expert Picks and Best Bets for Saturday

NCAAF · 20 hours ago

Danny Mogollon

Top 5 College Football Week 6 Must-Watch Matchups: FSU-Miami is Back!

NCAAF · 22 hours ago

Sammy Jacobs

ESPN Ranks College Football's 20 Unbeaten Teams by Projected Wins

NCAAF · 24 hours ago

John Canady

ESPN Ranks College Football's 20 Unbeaten Teams from Most to Least Efficient

NCAAF · 24 hours ago

John Canady

NIL Top 100 Overall Rankings: Jackson Cantwell Can't Miss

NCAAB · 1 day ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Week 6 College Football Predictions for All 15 Top 25 Matchups

NCAAF · 2 days ago

Grant White