Does Penn State Play Today? College Football Schedule for Nittany Lions’ Next Game

‌



College football is rolling in 2025, and Penn State’s path is set. Explore the entire Nittany Lions schedule with our game-by-game rundown.

Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

Does Penn State Play Today?

Yes, the Penn State Nittany Lions do play today in Week 6 of the college football season.

The Nittany Lions are coming off their first loss of the season, a knock-down, drag-out slobberknocker with the then No. 6-ranked Oregon Ducks last week. It took two overtimes for these two college football heavyweights to settle things, and when the dust cleared, Penn State ended up on the wrong end of a 30-24 decision. The aftermath saw the Nittany Lions drop four spots in the AP rankings, down to No. 7, while the Ducks flew up to No. 2. Penn State will look to right the ship on the road this week, when they travel to UCLA.

The Nittany Lions are big favorites, at -24.5 on the spread and -4000 on the moneyline, against a Bruins squad that has yet to win a game in 2025.

Penn State is still very much in the mix to win the Big Ten with +700 odds. The Nittany Lions are also among the top favorites to win the National Championship at +950.

What does the rest of the season schedule look like for the navy blue and white? Check it out right here.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Penn State Nittany Lions 2025 Football Schedule

Date Game Aug. 30 Penn State 46, Nevada 11 Sept. 6 Penn State 34, FIU 0 Sept. 13 Penn State 52, Villanova 6 Sept. 20 Bye Sept. 27 Oregon 30, Penn State 24 Oct. 4 at UCLA – 3:30 PM ET (CBS) Oct. 11 vs Northwestern – 3:30 PM ET (FS1) Oct. 18 at Iowa Oct. 25 Bye Nov. 1 at No. 1 Ohio State Nov. 8 vs No. 8 Indiana Nov. 15 at Michigan State Nov. 22 vs Nebraska Nov. 29 at Rutgers

Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!