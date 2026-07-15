On3 Ranks SEC Football Most Transfers Entering 2026 From 1-16

Incoming Transfers: 15
Georgia Team Profile
- Head Coach: Kirby Smart (11th Season)
- Offensive Coordinator: Mike Bobo
- Defensive Coordinator: Glenn Schumann
- 2025 Record: 12-2 (7-1)
- 2025 Finish: Lost in College Football Playoff Quarterfinal
Georgia once again relied more on high school recruiting than the transfer portal, bringing in just 15 transfers. Even with the smaller class, the Bulldogs landed intriguing additions in Isiah Canion, Khalil Barnes, Amaris Williams, Dante Dowdell, Bryson Beaver, and Gentry Williams, giving the roster experienced depth without dramatically changing its foundation.
Notable Transfers:
WR Isiah Canion, Georgia Tech
S Khalil Barnes, Clemson
DL Amaris Williams, Auburn
RB Dante Dowdell, Kentucky
QB Bryson Beaver, Oregon
S Gentry Williams, Oklahoma