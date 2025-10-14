Ranking 10 SEC Winners, Losers from College Football Week 7 Games

‌



Breaking down the biggest SEC winners and losers from Week 7, highlighting standout performances, key upsets, and shifting conference momentum moving forward.

1) Ty Simpson

Ty Simpson continues to look like one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, which comes as a surprise to many following his performance in the Crimson Tide’s Week 1 performance. Alabama has been one of the hottest teams in all of college football over the last five weeks, and a large part of their success is courtesy of Simpson’s emergence as the exact QB Kalen DeBoer hoped he could be when naming him the starter this offseason.

Verdict: Winner

2) Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M looks like a true contender in the SEC, and following their win over Florida on Saturday, the Aggies are officially one of two teams left undefeated in the conference. The only other squad? Ole Miss, which barely outlasted an unranked Washington State team over the weekend. If Mike Elko’s team can continue its dominance, these types of performances are what could be a difference maker when the final College Football Playoff rankings are unveiled.

Verdict: Winner

3) Steve Sarkisian

The Texas Longhorns are coming off a much-needed statement win against Oklahoma on Saturday, adding yet another victory in the Red River Rivalry history. Steve Sarkisian’s squad needed a win desperately following their upset loss against unranked Florida in their previous matchup. The Longhorns’ win allowed them to re-enter the AP Top 25 and has officially put them back in the hunt for a postseason bid.

Verdict: Winner

4) Bobby Petrino

Following the firing of Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, former head coach Bobby Petrino was appointed as the interim head coach of the program, giving him a chance to prove he can lead the Razorbacks. In Week 7, Arkansas fell short to No. 12 Tennessee 34-31, and while there are no moral victories, the Razorbacks looked much more competitive than they had in weeks past. A good first start for Petrino, who looks to showcase that he can get the team back on track and potentially earn the chance to remove the interim tag from alongside his job title.

Verdict: Winner

5) Trinidad Chambliss

Trinidad Chambliss stepped in for an injured Austin Simmons under center for Ole Miss, and through his time running the Rebels’ offense, it’s fair to say the Ferris State transfer has proven that he should keep the starting job moving forward. Chambliss looks the part as the leader of the offense. As he continues to protect the ball and prove to be an efficient game manager, it will be hard for head coach Lane Kiffin to pull the plug on a quarterback with an undefeated record, including ranked wins.

Verdict: Winner

6) John Mateer

John Mateer made it a priority to return in Week 7 to suit up in his first Red River Rivalry matchup. Returning from a thumb injury that required surgery less than a month ago, it was evident early on that while the quarterback had no limitations, he didn’t look ready to see the field. Mateer finished the matchup with three interceptions, and whether it was injury-related or simply just poor decision-making, the top QB prospect didn’t help his draft stock in Saturday’s loss.

Verdict: Loser

7) Auburn Tigers

Following the start of the season, Auburn and Hugh Freeze were picking up steam as a sleeper in the SEC before things started trending south. Following their loss on Saturday, the Tigers have lost three straight games, and not only is their season beginning to slip away, but Freeze’s seat is growing warmer by the second.

Verdict: Winner

8) LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers are the lone team on this list that will be labeled a loser despite winning in Week 7. Brian Kelly has made it clear that winning is the only goal, regardless of score. However, in Saturday’s win against South Carolina, LSU did not convincingly demonstrate that they’re genuine contenders, instead showing that the Tigers could be in trouble when they match up against top contenders as the season progresses.

Verdict: Loser

9) South Carolina Gamecocks

Entering the season with high expectations, the South Carolina Gamecocks’ 3-3 start has not only disappointed fans but also those who had put stock in what Shane Beamer was building in Columbia. Whether the team’s issues are due to offensive line struggles, poor play calling, or lackluster tackling, it doesn’t matter. The Gamecocks are running the risk of not clinching bowl eligibility after merely missing the College Football Playoffs last season. Labeling the start to this season as a disappointment is the most generous way to describe how badly USC dropped the ball, especially as a program that seemed to be building something in the eyes of top recruits.

Verdict: Loser

10) Lonnie Teasley

Another Gamecock to land on this list is South Carolina’s FORMER offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley. Following the horrendous offensive line play in the loss to LSU, Shane Beamer decided that the team’s performance was the final straw that cost Teasley his job as the Gamecocks hope to salvage their season with a tough stretch ahead.

Verdict: Loser

