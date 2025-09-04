Ranking the 10 Best College Football Games in Week 2

10. West Virginia at Ohio - 4:00 on ESPNU

Rich Rodriguez and the West Virginia Mountaineers make a rare trip as a true road team against a Group of Five opponent as WVU travels to Athens, Ohio, to play the Ohio Bobcats. If you have not watched Ohio quarterback Parker Navarro, you should take this opportunity to get eyes on him. He’s a fantastic dual-threat player who will be the best quarterback in this matchup, but WVU should be able to eventually wear down the Bobcats with Rodriguez’s signature high-tempo rushing attack.

West Virginia (-3.5) at Ohio/Total of 60.5

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.