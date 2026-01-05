Top 15 Players Who Committed in the College Football Transfer Portal Over the Weekend

15) DL Ian Geffrard, Arkansas -> Texas

Ian Geffrard committed to Arkansas as a top recruit out of high school, and throughout his 2025 campaign, the defensive lineman showed exactly why. Totaling 25 tackles and a pass defense in a limited role on the Razorbacks this past season as a redshirt sophomore, the Georgia native looked like a player who could emerge as a star in the right system. Now, he lands at Texas, where he'll have the chance to prove exactly that as part of a stout Longhorns defense.

