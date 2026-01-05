Top 15 Players Who Committed in the College Football Transfer Portal Over the Weekend

8) QB Rocco Becht, Iowa State -> Penn State
Rocco Becht was viewed as a breakout candidate to watch in 2025, aiming to put himself among the nation's top-tier quarterbacks after finishing his 2024 campaign with 25 touchdowns and only nine interceptions, while also proving to be a dangerous dual-threat, rushing for eight touchdowns. Instead, the Florida native put together his worst season with the Cyclones since taking the starting job three years ago, finishing with 24 total touchdowns (16 passing, 8 rushing) and nine interceptions. Nonetheless, after former head coach Matt Campbell decided to take the Penn State job, Becht followed his head coach to the Nittany Lions, where he'll have the opportunity to prove he can be that top quarterback against Big Ten competition.