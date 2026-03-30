2026 NFL Draft: ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. Ranks the Top 10 Cornerbacks

Just Missed: Julian Neal, Arkansas

Height: 6-foot-2 | Weight: 200

Julian Neal quietly put together a strong campaign with 55 tackles, 10 pass breakups, and 2 interceptions. His size and physical presence give him an intriguing upside as a developmental option.

Julian Neal's Combine Measurements

Height: 6'2"

6'2" Weight: 203 lbs.

203 lbs. Hand: 9 1/2"

9 1/2" Arm: 32 3/4"

Julian Neal's Combine Results

40-Yard Dash: 4.49

4.49 10-Yard Split: 1.59

1.59 Vertical Jump: 40”

40” Broad Jump: 11’2”

11’2” 3-Cone Drill: 7.13

7.13 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.2

4.2 Bench Press: 16

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