2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper’s New (Mar. 30) Top 10 Outside Linebacker Rankings

Kiper's 2026 NFL Draft Position Rankings: Outside Linebacker

As the 2026 NFL Draft cycle intensifies, the defensive side of the ball is taking center stage. Evaluators are zeroing in on a deep crop of outside linebackers, a group defined by explosive pass-rushing traits and modern versatility.

On March 30, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. updated his Top 25 Big Board, signaling a massive year for the position. Not only have two outside linebackers crashed the Top 25, but they have also secured spots in the top five overall, ranking as the two highest-rated defensive prospects on his entire board.

Kiper’s latest rankings provide a definitive look at the top 10 outside linebackers entering the spring. From elite top-five locks to rising names poised for a late-cycle surge, here is the updated hierarchy for the 2026 class.