2026 NFL Draft: USA TODAY Mock Draft | Scouting Combine Results

Akheem Mesidor is a mature, productive edge rusher at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, who led the ACC with 12½ sacks in 2025, including 5½ in the CFP. At 25 years old, he provides immediate impact for a Buccaneers team in win-now mode, giving Tampa Bay a new, disruptive presence on the defensive front.
"He will be 25 by draft night but could provide instant production for a team that should be an instant contender." - Davis
Ahkeem Mesidor's Combine Measurements
- Height: 6'3"
- Weight: 259 lbs.
- Hand: 10"
- Arm: 32 1/8"
Ahkeem Mesidor's Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash: n/a
- 10-Yard Split: n/a
- Vertical Jump: n/a
- Broad Jump: n/a
- 3-Cone Drill: n/a
- 20-Yard Shuttle: n/a
- Bench Press: n/a