2026 NFL Free Agency: Ranking the Top 55 Players on the Market

18. Devin Bush
Devin Bush Free Agent Profile
- Free Agent Type: UFA
- Position: LB
- Previous Team: Cleveland Browns
- Age: 27
- Experience: 7 Years
- Previous AAV: $3,250,000
- Market Value (Spotrac): $7,899,931
Revitalized in Cleveland's defense, Devin Bush is coming off the best season of his career, logging 125 tackles, along with two sacks, two forced fumbles, eight pass deflections, and three interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.
UPDATE: Bush has signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Chicago Bears.