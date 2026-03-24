2026 NFL Free Agency: Ranking the Top 55 Players on the Market

55. J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins Free Agent Profile

Free Agent Type: UFA

UFA Position: RB

RB Previous Team: Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos Age: 27

27 Experience: 6 Years

6 Years Previous AAV: $2,065,000

$2,065,000 Market Value (Spotrac): $2,600,000

Injuries are always a concern with J.K. Dobbins. Still, when healthy, the veteran is a highly efficient runner, averaging 5.0 yards per carry over 10 games with the Broncos last season and 5.2 YPC for his career.

UPDATE: Dobbins has re-signed with the Broncos, agreeing to a two-year, $16 million contract.